YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Mailchimp move to censor Steve Bannon ‘War Room’ show

November 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – YouTube cut off an episode of populist commentator Steve Bannon’s “War Room Pandemic” Wednesday, claiming a reference to “heads on pikes” constitutes a violation of the company’s harassment policy.

Tech Crunch reports that Bannon told co-host Jack Maxey that if President Donald Trump won a second term in office, he should not merely fire COVID-19 advisor Anthony Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray, but “go back to the old times of Tudor England. I’d put the heads on pikes, right, I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats.”

“Just yesterday there was the anniversary of the hanging of two Tories in Philadelphia,” Maxley responded. “These were Quaker businessmen who had cohabitated, if you will, with the British while they were occupying Philadelphia. These people were hung. This is what we used to do to traitors.”

“That’s how you won the revolution,” Bannon agreed. “No one wants to talk about it. The revolution wasn’t some sort of garden party, right? It was a civil war. It was a civil war.”

YouTube deleted the episode, replacing it with a message stating, “This video has been removed for violating YouTube's policy on harassment and bullying.” The show’s channel remains active, but its Twitter account and Facebook page have also been suspended, and its Mailchimp account has been shut down.

National Pulse editor-in-chief and War Room co-host Raheem Kassam responded by declaring, “anyone but the far left would’ve understood the tongue-in-cheek, ironic comment [...] No one would logically believe he was being violent or literals, and there’s nothing in his repertoire to suggest that that is his modus operandi”:

I didn’t even bat an eyelid. No one would logically believe he was being violent or literals, and there’s nothing in his repertoire to suggest that that is his modus operandi. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 6, 2020

Kassam also called out the hypocrisy of left-wing comedian Kathy Griffin, who swiped at the incident despite infamously posing with a facsimile of Trump’s severed head:

Which technically makes you guilty of incitement �� — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 6, 2020

Anti-conservative bias on social media has been a source of ongoing national controversy, and appears to have dramatically intensified in the wake of the still-disputed presidential election.