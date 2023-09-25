Zelensky asks controversial occult artist Marina Abramović to be ambassador for Ukraine

Marina Abramović, 76, has written billboard-sized messages in pig's blood, etched pentagrams into her stomach with razor blades, put devilish horns on her head, and hosted dinners meant to realistically imitate cannibalism.

(LifeSiteNews) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked controversial performance artist Marina Abramović, whose public work has for decades presented many of the hallmarks of satanism, to represent Ukraine as an ambassador.

Abramović has devoted her career to being an artist-provocateur, frequently incorporating nudity, violence, and satanic symbols into her very public live art displays.

Many of 76-year-old Abramović’s art installations are too graphic to be shown in this report.

“I have been invited by Zelensky to be an ambassador of Ukraine, to help the children affected by rebuilding schools and such,” said Abramović in an interview with the Modern Art Museum in Shanghai, according to The Daily Telegraph in a now-deleted article.

‌“I was the first artist to support the Ukraine war against Russia and to give my voice,” she declared. “It is definitely a repetition of history.”

Over the years Abramović has famously written billboard-sized messages in pig’s blood, etched pentagrams into her stomach with razor blades, put devilish horns on her head, and hosted dinners meant to realistically imitate cannibalism.

Performance art “is a form of art where the medium is the body. In the case of Marina, she uses the body to make statements and sometimes be quite violent, and sometimes be provocative,” explained art critic Arthur Danto in a 2012 video about the installation of her artwork – featuring herself – at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art.

Abramović’s name was known primarily only in avant garde art circles until just before the November 2016 presidential election when her name showed up in emails released by Wikileaks, hacked from the account of John Podesta, chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, and his art-collector brother, Tony.

One of the hacked emails was an invitation from Abramović to both Podesta brothers asking them to join her for “Spirit Cooking” at her residence in New York.

A 1997 “Spirit Cooking” performance recorded on video included the artist using pig’s blood to write “recipes” on walls. The only ingredients called for are bodily fluids: “Mix fresh breast milk with fresh sperm milk” and “fresh morning urine sprinkled over nightmare dreams” and “with a sharp knife cut deeply into the middle finger of your left hand and eat the pain.”

“The act of spirit cooking involves Abramović using pig’s blood as a way of connecting with the spiritual world, to cook up thoughts rather than food,” according to a 2016 report in The Guardian.

“We know that Marina Abramović is a satanist,” asserted Liz Crokin in another video, “Out of Shadows,” which quickly racked up over 11 million views before YouTube took it down.

“Google Marina Abramović’s name and ‘Spirit Cooking’ and you will find hundreds of pictures of Marina Abramović’s events where they will have, for example, a cake that looks like a human being and they’ll depict human cannibalism,” said Crokin.

“You will find A-list actors and famous politicians” at her events, voiced Crokin over a picture of John Podesta taking a sip of some of Abramović’s “Spirit Cooking.”

‘This world is really turning to hell’

“My work is really more about spirituality and not anything else,” Abramović told ARTnews in 2016 after the Podesta emails were revealed. “I’ve been doing my work for so long, and this is a misunderstanding. It’s absolutely outrageous and ridiculous… I mean, this world is really turning to hell. I am completely amazed, something is taken out of context for the purpose of winning. We are living in such a strange world.”

“We had lots of fun,” Abramović told The New York Times concerning that particular “Spirit Cooking” event. “There was no human blood, or baby serving, or sex orgies.”

According to the Times, “when the conspiracy theories started popping up, Ms. Abramović said, she thought it was ‘just insane.’”

“I am an artist, not a Satanist!” she declared, but five decades of her artwork display all the trappings of a life obsessed with satanism.

A few years ago, Abramović posed with Jacob Rothschild in front of a painting by Thomas Lawrence titled “Satan Summoning his Legions” at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

