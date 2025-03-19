Zelensky says ‘lasting peace can be achieved this year’ after ‘positive’ Trump call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that 'lasting peace can be achieved this year' after having a 'positive' phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

(LifeSiteNews) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that “lasting peace can be achieved this year” after having a “positive” phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

“I had a positive, very substantive, and frank conversation with President of the United States Donald Trump,” Zelensky said in an X post. “I thanked him for a good and productive start to the work of the Ukrainian and American teams in Jeddah on March 11 – this meeting of the teams significantly helped in moving toward ending the war.”

I had a positive, very substantive, and frank conversation with President of the United States Donald Trump @POTUS. I thanked him for a good and productive start to the work of the Ukrainian and American teams in Jeddah on March 11—this meeting of the teams significantly helped… pic.twitter.com/JFBd5EeIkg — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 19, 2025

For his part, Trump called it a “very good telephone call” in a Truth Social post.

“Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs,” he said.

Trump’s call with Zelensky comes after his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. According to a readout of the phone call, both Trump and Putin “agreed” that the conflict in Ukraine “needs to end with a lasting peace.”

Zelensky stated that Ukraine is “ready to implement” an energy and infrastructure ceasefire discussed by the Russians and Americans, as well as an “unconditional ceasefire on the frontline.”

“I highlighted the importance of President Trump’s concept of peace through strength,” he added. “We agreed to maintain constant contact, including at the highest level and through our teams.”

This story is developing…

Share











