Zuckerberg warned Facebook staff to exercise ‘caution’ in taking COVID vaccine in leaked video

February 17, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed to his staff in July that he was cautious about the COVID-19 vaccine because “we just don’t know the long-term side effects,” according to a leaked video.

“But I do just want to make sure that I share some caution on this [vaccine] because we just don’t know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA to directly encode in a person’s DNA and RNA basically the ability to produce those antibodies and whether that causes other mutations or other risks downstream,” Zuckerberg said during Facebook’s internal weekly Q&A meeting from July 16, 2020, in a leaked video of the meeting that was released by Project Veritas yesterday.

The leaked video of Facebook’s CEO expressing concern about COVID vaccines comes in the wake of the social media company’s efforts to clamp down on voices offering an alternative perspective on COVID-19.

Facebook announced on Feb. 8 that it was “expanding our efforts to remove false claims on Facebook and Instagram about COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccines and vaccines in general during the pandemic.” Facebook said it would remove claims posted to the social media outlet that the “COVID-19 vaccine changes people’s DNA.”

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe pointed out in a video that Zuckerberg would be “censored on the platform today” if what he said to his staff in July was posted on the social media platform. He would be “basically violating his own code of conduct,” O’Keefe added.

“Zuckerberg would be banned from Facebook for saying this. In fact, this video of me showing the CEO of Facebook talking might be banned because he is violating Facebook’s policy,” O’Keefe said. “Seems a little bit hypocritical, don’t you think?”

O’Keefe said that elites appear to operate by a different set of rules when compared to the general public.

“Rules for thee, but not for me,” he said. “It is clear that [Zuckerberg] is not living up to his own book of rules.”

Since July, however, Zuckerberg appears to have evolved on his concern about COVID vaccines. He hosted a public live stream with Dr. Anthony Fauci in November where he stated that it was now his understanding that the “vaccines do not modify your DNA or RNA.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci replied: “No, first of all, DNA is inherent in your own nuclear cell. Sticking in anything foreign will ultimately get cleared.”

Replied Zuckerberg: “Good, well, I’m glad we cleared that up.”

A number of doctors have pointed out that mRNA COVID vaccines are not vaccines in the traditional sense of an agent injected in the body in a weaker form that triggers immunity, but are a form of “gene therapy.”

Dr. Lee Merritt, former president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, stated in a Jan. 14 interview that mRNA vaccines, what she called “experimental biologics,” are a new technology that acts “like a computer program that tells your body to do certain things.” She warned, however, that there is no way of knowing “exactly what that mRNA is programmed to (do).”

The COVID vaccines used in the U.S. have not been problem-free.

Data from the U.S.-based National Vaccine Information Center shows that as of Jan. 29, there have been 501 deaths — a subset of 11,249 total adverse events — following COVID-19 vaccinations. Pfizer’s vaccine was taken by 59 percent of those who died while Moderna’s vaccine was taken by 41 percent.

The Norwegian Medicines Agency reported on Jan. 14 that twenty-three people died within days of receiving the first dose of Pfizer’s product.

California officials are investigating the Jan. 7 death of a 60-year-old healthcare worker who died four days after receiving his second injection of Pfizer’s product. A reportedly “perfectly healthy” 56-year-old Miami obstetrician died 16 days after receiving the Pfizer shot. State along with federal officials are investigating the Jan. 30 death of a 58-year-old Virginia woman who died hours after receiving the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Earlier this month, Pfizer withdrew its application for emergency-use authorization of its product in India after the country’s health authorities demanded local safety testing.