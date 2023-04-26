Frank Pavone: 10 spiritual principles faithful Catholics should keep in mind about Satan

(LifeSiteNews) — This weekend, the largest gathering of Satanists ever will convene in Boston for the “SatanCon 2023 Conference.” They claim not to believe in the spiritual being known as the devil, nor to worship him, but rather to coalesce around their own values, including “compassion” and “personal freedoms.”
Some of the workshops will deal with “reproductive freedom,” and that, of course, means abortion to these people, who have actually used the claim of “religious freedom” to challenge state laws that protect the unborn. Constitutionally, of course, that claim fails.
They see abortion as a ritual sacrifice. So does Zachary King, a pro-life Catholic who used to be a High Wizard of Satanism. In his book, which I was happy to endorse, Zachary says he took part in 146 ritual abortions.
Over the years I have seen the connection between abortion and Satanism – not that the women who get abortions are Satanists, but that at the core of the abortion industry there are many who literally treat it as a religion. Former and current abortionists admit to various Satanic rituals surrounding the abortion procedure, and I have seen, in buildings that used to be abortion clinics, the apparatus they would use for ritual sacrifice.
The son of pastor Artur Pawlowski could be facing massive fines and jail time after he preached Bible verses outside a drag queen story time held at a public library over the weekend.
Nathaniel Pawlowski was detained and ticketed on Saturday by Calgary Police Service (CPS) because he was preaching too “close” to the drag event, in an apparent violation of a new and oppressive bylaw.
Pawlowski said that he was outside the event to “preach, read the Bible and just speak.”
Video of the incident shows Pawlowski along with his friend Deklan Friesen speaking to a crowd outside the library.
Calgary City Council last month passed a new “Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw” that disallows “specified protests” both inside and outside all city-owned and affiliated public buildings. Mayor Jyoti Gondek put her full support behind the buffer zone bylaw.
The bylaw means pastors or concerned parents protesting pro-LGBT events at public buildings are barred from getting within 100 meters of any such location.
Top constitutional lawyer John Carpay recently blasted Calgary City Council for going to “war” against Canadians’ freedoms by using bylaws to target people’s ability to protest events at public facilities, including drag queen performance directed at children.
In an opinion piece published on March 17 in the Western Standard, Carpay said “freedom of expression is meaningless if citizens are only allowed to say what’s approved by the government, or if expression is banished from public spaces.”
Pawlowski noted that his ticket has no penalty listed yet, as police must “review the evidence on me and that they will be stopping by my home to issue charges.”
His ticket does have a mandatory court appearance date. Each charge under Calgary’s bylaw carries a maximum fine of up to $10,000 and up to a year in jail.
Pawlowski had asked the police officers if they would also be enforcing “the same law on to the other side with the Antifa protesters”, but nobody was served a ticket except for he and Friesen.
In June 2022, Calgary City Council, under its left-leaning Mayor Jyoti Gondek, amended the city’s bylaws to “specifically prohibit insulting or demeaning behavior, including unwanted sexual advances, or harassing anyone on the basis of age, race, sexual orientation, disability, gender, gender identity or gender expression, among others.”
In February, Gondek vowed to use the bylaw to go after drag queen story hour protesters after some of the events were postponed by pro-family objectors.
In early March, fulfilling her promise, Calgary City Council then passed the bylaw that banned protesting against drag queen story hours or any other “LGBTQ” events held at public facilities.
Carpay noted that while there are limits to free speech, “Canadians have every right to express their views in public places, regardless of the content of the expression.”
He also wrote how a 1992 Supreme Court of Canada decision in R. v. Zundel “explained all communications which convey or attempt to convey meaning are protected by the Charter [of Rights and Freedoms], unless the physical form by which the communication is made (for example, a violent act) excludes protection.”
“The purpose of the Charter’s free expression guarantee is to promote truth, self-fulfillment, and political and social participation. That purpose extends to the protection of minority beliefs which the majority regards as wrong or false,” wrote Carpay.
According to Carpay, Gondek seems to “believe it is wrong or false to oppose drag queen story readings in public libraries.”
“She is entitled to express her views, but not to impose her views on others by effectively banning peaceful public protests through a so-called ‘Safe and Inclusive Access’ bylaw,” noted Carpay.
There exists a “freedom of expression” which includes the “right” to choose “high-visibility locations to hold up signs or banners, sing or chant, hand out literature, gather signatures on a petition, and have a speaker get up on her soapbox,” continued the lawyer.
“Protests are often held at the locations where injustices (or perceived injustices) are actually occurring,” he added.
Christian pastor Derek Reimer was jailed and charged in early March for protesting a children’s drag queen story hour at a public library in Calgary.
Carpay wrote that the city council’s use of “coercive power to relegate peaceful protesters to obscure locations where they cannot be seen or heard,” amounts to “crushing a fundamental Charter freedom on which our democracy depends.”
“The point of protests is to be seen and heard,” wrote Carpay.
Carpay noted that being forced to stand 100 meters away from high-visibility and high-traffic areas “reduces freedom of expression to near irrelevance.”
“Protecting entrances from obstruction is already taken care of by the Criminal Code, and does not require a bylaw that imposes up to $10,000 in fines and up to a year in jail for peacefully protesting less than the length of four swimming pools away from an entrance,” charged Carpay.
According to Carpay, the Charter’s protection for free speech applies to those at the receiving end of a person speaking out.
“Potential listeners who have the right to hear diverse points of view, and to decide for themselves what is true and false rather than having Mayor Gondek decide on their behalf,” said Carpay.
“Calgary’s ‘Safe and Inclusive Access’ bylaw violates the rights of all Calgarians, speakers and listeners, and attacks diversity of thought and belief.”
Carpay noted that “repressive regimes always take great pains to ensure their subjects are kept ‘safe’ from ideas which the regime believes to be wrong or false.”
“In the past – and still today – those living in communist North Korea, national socialist Germany, theocratic Iran, Putin’s Russia, communist China and many other places have been kept very safe from ideas that the regime dislikes,” wrote Carpay.
Carpay noted that in a “free society,” there is no way everyone can be “safe” from hearing one’s opposing views.
“The ‘safety’ which woke activists on Calgary City Council are promising is attractive to those who support children being exposed to drag queens at public libraries,” wrote Carpay.
“But beware of the erosion of freedom, because the demons of censorship cannot be controlled after their release.”
In addition to Carpay, the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) has also objected to the new bylaw, and has vowed to commence a legal challenge against the “unconstitutional” policy.
As the Satanic Temple holds their conference this weekend, here are ten simple things to keep in mind:
- The devil is real. Jesus speaks about him in literal terms, as do other Biblical writers. He is a powerful spiritual being.
- The devil’s power is limited. Because of the victory won by Christ’s death and resurrection, the devil’s kingdom has been defeated. It cannot have the last word. He exercises real power in the world, but that power is now contained and limited.
- Don’t see the devil around every corner. We can get ourselves in plenty of trouble all on our own, while the devil just sits back and laughs. We shouldn’t blame everything on him. While recognizing that he is real and active, “prowling around like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour” (1 Pt. 5:8), we have to nevertheless take responsibility for our own actions, and should not give the devil more attention than he deserves.
- Invoke Christ, not the devil. When we pray against the devil’s power, we should not address him directly, but rather always call out to Christ the Lord, asking him to rebuke the devil. Staying strong in prayer, Scripture, the Holy Spirit, the sacraments, and a virtuous life of service protects us from the devil.
- Devil worship is about self-assertion. As Zachary King has written in his book, “A religion doesn’t have to worship Satan to be satanic. All you have to do is not worship God the Father.’ That’s all Satan cares about, that we assert our own will over God’s. This was the original temptation: “You shall be like gods” (Gen. 3:5). And it is the core meaning of “pro-choice.”
- Take on the mind of Christ. In Philippians 2, St. Paul shows us that the mind of Christ, though he is equal to God, is to humble himself. Christ left it to the Father to exalt and glorify him; so should we (see Mt. 23:12).
- Satan is the enemy, not those in his grasp. Pray for all those who are Satanists; they are not the enemy, but rather are captive to the enemy. They are our brothers and sisters, whom we want God to set free.
- Abortion is demonic. Satan hates God, but knows he cannot kill him. So instead, he kills what is made in God’s image, that is, human life. Nothing takes more human life than abortion, and Scripture shows how the sacrifice of children has long been understood as demonic sacrifice (see 2 Kings 17:17).
- Satan means “accuser.” The devil wants you, and all around you, to keep thinking about your past sins, as if they forever define who you are and as if there is no repentance. He wants you to forget that Christ redeems you, cleanses you, and gives you a new life.
- Do good and let the birds sing. The devil and those who serve him want to distract you from the good you can do for God’s Kingdom. They do not want you to carry it out. Do not pay any attention to their distractions, but act as if it is just the singing of birds in the background while you continue the good work God has given you, today and all the days of your life.
