2021 forced Christians to defend their faith (and way of life) like never before

It’s an honor to be with all of you in this time of upheaval and uncertainty. I firmly believe God chose us to live in this time for a reason, and has greatly honored us with the crosses and trials He’s given us.

(LifeSiteNews) — What a year it’s been. 2021 was, if possible, even more eventful and unsettling than 2020. Using COVID-19 as an excuse, global leaders have launched a full scale reordering of the world as we knew it, threatening to strip away even our most basic freedoms.

Whether it’s worldwide vaccine mandates, cruel and divisive lockdowns in Austria and Germany, the disturbing creation of COVID camps in Australia, or the Vatican’s shocking crackdown on the Traditional Latin Mass, 2021 has given everyone with a Catholic and conservative worldview reason to be deeply concerned.

But for all those reasons, 2021 also got us moving. We, in the interest of defending the family, the faith, and our freedoms, took action to make changes we otherwise may not have because we knew our way of life was being threatened.

In many respects, the looming tyranny of the public health state has galvanized our resolve, throwing into sharp relief the things that really matter.

Many have picked up stakes and taken on new jobs, become more self-sufficient, and re-connected with their families this year.

2021 certainly got me moving, too.

In January I relocated from the socialist stronghold of California 3,000 miles away to the Free State of Florida, a magical land of sunshine, beaches, and freedom.

While in Florida I’ve had the opportunity to attend Latin Masses every Sunday, surround myself with a solid friend group of dedicated young Catholics, and enjoy the palpable benefits of living in a state with real conservative governance. While other states and countries locked down, Florida opened up. While other states restricted, mandated, and punished, Florida honored common sense, personal responsibility, and true liberty.

I’m proud to call myself a Floridian, and look forward to re-electing Governor DeSantis in 2022 … and hopefully electing him to the White House in 2024.

But moving to Florida wasn’t the only or even the biggest change for this year.

In June I began working for LifeSiteNews and have subsequently written over 200 articles on topics ranging from critical race theory and mask mandates in schools, the incursions of the federal government in imposing unconstitutional COVID-19 jab mandates, and thousands of pro-lifers showing up outside the Supreme Court building to petition the Court to overturn Roe v. Wade in a case that has the potential to be the most significant in our lifetime, and which could save the lives of millions of babies.

I’ve been able to cover the inspiring stories of individuals standing up for freedom, Sen. Rand Paul’s historic grilling of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the likelihood of U.S.-funded “gain of function” research which may have had something to do with the creation of SARS-CoV-2, and have helped raise the alarm about the serious risks and ethical problems posed by the experimental injections so increasingly mandated worldwide.

This past summer I had the great honor and joy of getting to meet so many of the brave and wonderful people who make up LifeSiteNews at our annual retreat, where I also got to check out our brand new studio.

I can’t say enough how tremendously blessed and grateful I am to work with such an amazing, faithful, honest group of people who deeply love Jesus Christ, who are committed to the truth, and who have put themselves on the frontlines to defend freedom in this bizarre and unsettling time we’re all living through, and all with a Christ-like sense of contentment, peace, and cheerfulness.

I also want to thank all LifeSite donors and readers who give us writers the motivation to get up every day and do our best to provide you with the news you need to know. You are truly the vanguard in the fight to defend a Christian, family-first, patriotic way of life against the creeping godless totalitarianism that confronts us.

It’s an honor to be with all of you in this time of upheaval and uncertainty. I firmly believe God chose us to live in this time for a reason, and has greatly honored us with all the crosses and trials He’s given us.

So, to all of you, have a very merry Christmas.

Your faithfulness and courage will be rewarded by the Christ Child who came to us on Christmas Day 2,000 years ago to bring the light of salvation to a dark world. Like the Magi, let us bring to Him all our poor talents and treasures that He might magnify them to help build His Kingdom here on earth and overcome the power of evil.

I want to end with a Scripture passage which I feel is especially apt in our time:

Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his power. Put on the whole armor of God, so that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For our struggle is not against enemies of blood and flesh, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers of this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, so that you may be able to withstand on that evil day, and having done everything, to stand firm. Stand therefore, and fasten the belt of truth around your waist, and put on the breastplate of righteousness. As shoes for your feet put on whatever will make you ready to proclaim the gospel of peace. With all of these, take the shield of faith, with which you will be able to quench all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God – Ephesians 10-17.

God bless you all. Merry Christmas, and may the peace of Christ be with you this Christmas and always.

Pax Christi.

