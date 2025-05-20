6,000+ unborn lives and counting saved by abortion pill reversal group

(Pregnancy Help News) — Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) impacts lives globally, saving unborn children and their mothers from the horror of abortion.

The Abortion Pill Rescue® Network (APRN) Impact Report, released during the recent 2025 Heartbeat International Conference, shows that women in all 50 U.S. states and across 96 countries have been assisted through the APR hotline since services began. More than 1,000 healthcare providers, clinics, pharmacies, and pregnancy help organizations across the globeare part of the APRN, managed by Heartbeat International. Heartbeat, the largest network of pregnancy help organizations in the U.S. and worldwide, took over the network from founder Dr. George Delgado in 2018.

“There are thousands of calls that come in through Option Line – many of these are women seeking abortion,” said Christa Brown, BSN, RN, and senior director of Medical Impact for Heartbeat International.

“The Option Line team is fantastic to provide support to these women and families and connect them to centers for ultrasound and care,” she said. “Those who have started an abortion and have regret are transferred to the APR team of nurses.”

Last year, the APR hotline received nearly 2,100 “mission critical” contacts, she said.

“These are women who have actually taken an abortion medication and speak with one of our nurses,” Brown said. “Of those callers, more than 80% were connected with an APR network provider, and 1,924 actually started the APR protocol.”

More than 90 percent of the mission critical callers started the APR process in 2024.

“This speaks volumes to the desperation women experience when that regret sets in and the value of the compassionate care of our nursing team,” said Brown. “Women are seeking truth and hoping against hope that there is a way to continue their pregnancies.”

“The women who contact us continue to be extremely thankful that we were there for them in one of their darkest moments, that we listened to them, and that we sought the help they requested,” she added. “And when their pregnancies continue, they send us ultrasound images. And once their babies are born, we receive images that show the love of families created when this option remains available to them.”

Chemical abortion and APR

Today, chemical abortions make up about 60 percent of all abortions, with some higher estimates. APR entails using progesterone to combat the effects of mifepristone, the first drug taken in the two-part chemical abortion process. The second drug, misoprostol, is meant to be taken within 72 hours of taking mifepristone. This causes contractions that will expel the unborn child from the womb. If a woman hasn’t taken misoprostol, she has a second chance to try and save her child with the start of the APR progesterone protocol.

In addition to taking progesterone for at least two weeks, the woman receives periodic ultrasounds to confirm the viability of her pregnancy, and she is connected with a local pregnancy help organization for ongoing support.

Since the APRN began with Dr. Delgado in 2009 statistics show that more than 6,000 unborn lives have been saved. The hotline receives about 200 calls every month.

“Many [women] find us through a desperate online search for help,” Brown said. “Some remember seeing a sign that said that reversal is possible, and some have a friend or family member who shares with them the hope of APR.”

“I continue to be amazed at the ingenuity of a mother whose child is at risk,” she said.

Studies show a 64%-68% success rate for women who start the APR progesterone protocol. Time is of the essence for a woman to start the process. The APR hotline meets that need.

“Our nurses are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to answer questions and connect women with a provider no matter where they reside,” Brown told Pregnancy Help News. “We have medical translation available, and more than 80 percent of our callers are connected with a provider in under an hour. Some countries do have more challenges, but there are also some countries that are much more open to the hope of APR than the U.S.”

Heather, an APR client, recently shared this with Heartbeat’s APRN team:

Abortion for me was a decision made out of fear, BUT GOD has seen us through physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, AND financially. There is still so much ahead for us, but also so much hope. If the abortion had been successful, then I would’ve had a secret. Instead, God has given us a story.

Censorship and pro-abortion adversity

For several years, APR and promotion of the protocol have faced pro-abortion pushback. Despite data showing positive results, including no harm to the unborn baby, abortion proponents seek to defame the process. That includes the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), which purports to represent the medical community, even though progesterone has been used for decades to combat miscarriage. Heartbeat and some pregnancy help organizations face lawsuits regarding APR in several states, including California, Colorado, and New York, as pro-abortion state attorneys general seek to squelch APR.

Additionally, big tech companies like Google and Facebook repress online ads for and information about APR. Such suppression has declined during the past several months, however, according to Brown.

“Since the November election, some of the censorship has decreased,” she said, “causing the number of women finding us and seeking assistance to increase.”

“For the past few years, we had averaged 150 reversal starts each month through the network,” said Brown. “We are now averaging about 200 reversal starts each month.”

She added, “Our hope is that we can once again advertise on Google which has denied our ads for years now in an attempt to hide APR information from women hoping to continue their pregnancies.”

Hope now and in the future

The impact of APR and the APRN continues to change lives, just like Heather’s.

“We are so incredibly honored to be a part of these miracles like Heather and Lane,” Brown told Pregnancy Help News. “Without APR, many of these children might have been lost to abortion. But with the bravery of their mothers, a proven successful reversal protocol, and a God who can do all things, these thousands of children are loved and cherished on this earth.”

Lives have been positively impacted during the more than 15 years since the APRN began, and lives will continue to be positively impacted in 2025 and beyond.

“Our team stands ready to serve any woman in need of reversal,” Brown said. “We know that there are many more women having regret who do not know that help is available to them because some seek to hide options from them. As the censorship by Big Tech lessens its stranglehold on pro-life organizations, we know the number of women helped and lives saved will increase.”

“There is great hope for growth and big increase in 2025,” she added. “Looking back at a tremendous year in 2024 and now seeing the number of lives already saved and changed in 2025, we are appreciative of every woman who contacts us.” “We always give credit to God,” Brown said. “Every day we pray that the Lord would light a path for any women in need of our help. He is faithful to do that.”

Editor’s note: Heartbeat International manages the Abortion Pill Rescue® Network (APRN) and Pregnancy Help News. Heartbeat is the subject of two lawsuits brought by state AGs concerning sharing information about Abortion Pill Reversal. This article has been updated.

Reprinted with permission from Pregnancy Help News.

