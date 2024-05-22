7 reasons why Christians have no reason to worry about the climate

God, in His infinite wisdom and mercy, has arranged the earth, together with its climate, to be stable, self-correcting, and able to handle billions of people. Furthermore, God remains active in the 'management' of the earth and its climate for the benefit of its inhabitants.

(LifeSiteNews) — The discussion on climate has been primarily from a fact-based or scientific perspective. But what about a theological perspective? Might God actually have something to say about the climate He made? Hubris is certainly a danger in trying to determine God’s opinion, but an attempt to discern His thoughts on this important subject seems worth the risk. Hopefully, theological truth will be presented, and more discussion will be generated about God’s view of His climate.

The Bible will be the main source of reference. We will explore seven basic theological premises. This article is not designed to be an in-depth theological treatise and will, therefore, keep the discussion on a basic level. To be clear, the author is not a professional theologian, but one who does believe in the truths contained in the Bible.

Obviously, there has been a great deal of negative bias generated by the climate issue, and bad news gets more publicity. Hopefully, readers will be encouraged by our optimistic findings. I say “our” because I received some valuable outside input.

Why would an investment firm care about climate? Our corporate interest on this subject began about two years ago when we as an investment firm began to explore in greater depth the effects of CO2 on climate as the result of fossil fuels. We had to answer the question, “Should a socially responsible investment firm be using traditional oil and gas energy stocks for our investment portfolios?” We did a considerable amount of fact-based research and concluded that the CO2 generated by fossil fuels was not a problem for the climate. But the research did generate some additional theological considerations which eventually led to this article.

READ: Trudeau government blew $2.9 million in taxpayer funds on UN COP28 summit

Seven Theological Premises. Each of the following seven premises contain a Bible verse and a brief conclusion. Each premise is brief in order to fit more easily as a separate tweet on Twitter.

Premise #1 – Lasting Foundations. “He established the earth upon its foundations, so that it will not totter forever and ever.” Psalms 104:5

God built the earth, including its climate, to last for a LONG time.

Premise #2 – What God created was good. “God saw all that he had made, and it was very good.” Genesis 1: 31

God made CO2 with valuable attributes including being an essential fuel for the green plants we enjoy and those that feed us.

Premise #3 – Room for billions. “Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth” -Genesis 1:22

If a loving God wanted to fill the earth with people, surely He would have created a climate that could handle billions. He did.

Premise #4 – The balance of CO2 and O2. “Do you know the balancings of the clouds, the wondrous works of him who is perfect in knowledge?” -Job 37:16

People, animals, and fossil fuels use O2 and emit CO2. Plants use CO2 and emit O2. What an amazing auto-balancing system!

Premise #5 – Oceans have boundaries. “For I have placed the sand as a boundary for the sea, an eternal decree, so it cannot cross over it. Though the waves toss, … though they roar, yet they cannot cross over it.” Jeremiah 5:22

God will not allow the sea to flood our coast lands.

Premise #6 – God gave us fossil fuels. “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights.” James 1:17

Did God give America a HUGE amount of oil and gas and tell us not to use it? Inconceivable!

Premise #7 – God remains active. “He causes the grass to grow for the cattle and vegetation for the labor of man, so that he may bring forth food from the earth and wine which makes man’s heart glad.” Psalm 104:15-16

God remains actively working to keep our climate healthy.

Conclusion God, in His infinite wisdom and mercy, has arranged the earth, together with its climate, to be stable, self-correcting, and able to handle billions of people. Furthermore, God remains active in the “management” of the earth and its climate for the benefit of its inhabitants. Of course, man has an important responsibility, but it should be comforting to know that an all-powerful, all-loving God is actively overseeing His creation. Therefore, from a theological perspective, there is great hope for our climate.

READ: Why are climate extremists suggesting that ‘deniers’ should be sent to jail?

This article was originally published by Carter LeCraw, CEO, American Values Investments, Inc. on X (formerly Twitter). Republished with permission.

Share











