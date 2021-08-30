Governor’s office outsources censorship to private corporations

What is being accomplished is the loss of human autonomy; what is being conveyed is the message that we don’t matter; and what is being transferred is power, from the people to the elites.

(LifeSiteNews) — I’m a middle school teacher in a state of disarray. That is to say, the state of Washington, where third-term Gov. Jay Inslee seems to think he has a mandate to give out mandates.

“No Jab No Job” is his latest decree.

He published the press release announcing a vaccine mandate for all public school employees on the website Medium. I received notification of the mandate from my school district through my official school email. After reading the announcement and seeing that others were commenting on the governor’s Medium page, I decided to post a link to my article “Hey Inslee, Answer these questions and I might get your stupid shot.”

A day and a half later, I received an email from Medium’s “Safety and Trust” team letting me know that my Medium account had been suspended because it presented “an elevated risk of potential harm to persons or public health.” I’ll admit the title of my article is perhaps a bit over the top, but I am sincere in asking my questions. I honestly would like to know the answers before I get the vaccine.

Well, no big deal. No loss to me because I’m used to getting censored by now. And anyway, I had just created that Medium account to make that post. But the truth is, to paraphrase Neil Armstrong: “That’s one small loss for man, one giant loss for mankind.”

My experience shows that asking questions is now a public health risk. It also means that the government can use private business to do its dirty work of censorship.

This is just one example of such censorship that I have encountered in the past year or so. If you ever tried to post any news about HCQ or Ivermectin on Facebook, you’ll know what I’m talking about. Social media has been blatantly censoring opposition to the codified Covid narrative since the beginning. LifeSiteNews knows this all too well.

We would do well to remember that “the original fascist project, in Italy and Germany, was all about a merger of state and business.

Seems to me that’s what we have in America today. We no longer have democracy but a form of “technofascism,” which is being brought about by the oligarchic collectivist elites of the World Economic Forum.

The definition of the word Medium is “an intervening substance through which something else is transmitted or carried on. An agency by which something is accomplished, conveyed, or transferred.”

In this case, what is being accomplished is the loss of human autonomy, what is being conveyed is the message that we don’t matter, and what is being transferred is power, from the people to the elites.

