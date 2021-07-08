A letter to parents planning to vaccinate their children for COVID

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The following letter was originally published on the Facebook page Hear This Well. It was subsequently deleted by Facebook and is republished here under a pen-name. It was written after the author of the letter saw a post from a friend of hers about forcing her 8 year old son to continue to wear a mask outside until a COVID vaccine is available for him in the fall.

I noticed your post the other day – the one about making sure your child wears a mask until they can be vaccinated this fall – when the Pfizer COVID vaccine will be awarded emergency authorization for use in kids under 12. You know my stance on this specific issue, and of course, I know yours, but I hope this note finds you open and willing to receive some information before you finalize that monumental decision for your child.

Mainstream media haven't reported much on the children and young adults harmed by these vaccines, so I understand that their stories may not have made it onto your radar. I'd like to tell you about a couple of them.

The first is a 12-year-old girl named Maddie de Garay. Maddie's parents allowed her and her two brothers to enroll in the Pfizer trial where 1,100 kids aged 12-15 received the real Pfizer COVID vaccine. One brother received a saline placebo. The other received the real vaccine and quickly became infected with a severe case of COVID, serious enough to cause him to miss many weeks of school. But Maddie's experience was different. Her body lost the ability to digest food and she also lost the ability to walk. While this happened back on January 20, 2021, she still uses a wheelchair and still has a feeding tube today. Her medical team declared her new health status to be a mental issue and suggested she be committed to a psychiatric hospital. Pfizer did not stop their trial and has not publicized this child's injuries. You can watch Maddie's mother, an engineer, testify at a US Senator's press conference.

The next child is Jacob Clynick. Jacob was 13 years old when he received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on June 13, 2021. He died three days later of an enlarged heart and myocarditis, which is inflammation of the inner heart wall. The CDC says it's "investigating" Jacob's death. You can read about Jacob here.

Then there is Kamryn Thomas. She was 17 on March 19, 2021, when she took the Pfizer vaccine. She died 11 days later, having collapsed at home and was discovered by her family. You can read about Kamryn here.

While there are numerous 17-21 year old young men in the media who have nearly died of heart inflammation or blood clots in the brain after taking the vaccines, I'll give you the story of Simone Scott as my last example. Simone was a 19-year-old college student at Northwestern University when she took the Moderna vaccine on May 1, 2021. While her school was about to mandate vaccines, she was eager to get ahead of it and take it on her own. Eight days later her heart began to fail, setting off a grueling spiral of deteriorating health that resulted in a heart transplant. She died on May 16, 2021. The best reporting on Simone's passing was written by former New York Times writer Alex Berenson. You can read his work here.

On June 22, 2021, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) held a meeting where they discussed myocarditis after vaccination in adolescents, teens, and young adults. There were over 300 cases of post-vaccination myocarditis reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System which, at best, is capturing only 10-20% of very serious post-COVID vaccination reactions because parents don't know to report to the system and doctors are refusing to do it. The committee decided that the mRNA vaccines like Moderna and Pfizer would require an FDA warning on the fact sheet – a paper that very few people even read. The new warning states that there is a risk of heart inflammation for several days after the second dose and to seek medical help if the person experiences chest pain or a fluttering heart. No verbal warning is required for the young people receiving the vaccine and they do not need to be directed to read or specifically acknowledge the warning in writing.

A large portion of the ACIP meeting was dedicated to hammering home the committee's conclusion that, based on their math, the benefits of vaccinating young people under age 18 with mRNA outweigh the risks. Their conclusion was rooted in their assessment of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths that the vaccine would allegedly prevent in minors. However, the CDC shows that out of 74 million US residents under age 18, there have only been 321 under-18 deaths associated with COVID in the United States in the last 18 months. You can see that data here.

That's a total risk of 1 in 230,000 but truthfully, the minors that died with COVID all had extremely serious underlying chronic health complications, including diabetes and lung disease. Healthy children simply do not die of COVID.

In order to come to the "benefits outweigh the risks" conclusion, ACIP had to engage in a little sleight of hand. Rather than comparing all risks from a COVID infection to all risks from taking the vaccine, or just comparing myocarditis in minors with COVID to myocarditis in minors from the vaccine, they instead compared apples to oranges. They chose all risks from COVID and put it up against only myocarditis from the vaccine, and declared the vaccine victorious. ACIP also depended on using only diagnosed COVID cases in minors as the denominator, despite the fact that the vast majority of COVID cases in minors are asymptomatic or nearly so, and went undiagnosed and were never documented. The true denominator is larger by several orders of magnitude and honest comparison and analysis would not come close to showing that vaccinating anyone under age 18 to be the safer bet.

What this boils down to is the ethics of vaccinating healthy 12-17-year-olds, and, eventually, healthy 6-month-old babies, for a pathogen that presents a nearly-incalculable risk of death or hospitalization for them as individuals. One third of all COVID-associated deaths in the U.S. were in people over the age of 85 who already outlived their life expectancies by more than a decade.

95% of all COVID-associated deaths in the United States were adults over the age of 50, which means our healthy children will be vaccinated with a risky new technology to allegedly protect much older people from so-called asymptomatic transmission from a healthy child. However, even Dr. Anthony Fauci has said, "In the history of respiratory viruses, asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks."

The data on deaths shows an even more outrageous justification for vaccinating healthy children: 94% of COVID-associated deaths were in people with at least one preexisting health condition, usually 2 to 3 overlapping serious conditions. See here.

And of these conditions, the number one determining factor in whether someone died with COVID was obesity. In an analysis of 238 US hospitals, 78% of COVID hospitalizations and deaths were in Americans who were classified as overweight or obese, and the risk of severe illness climbs sharply as BMI rises. It needs to be said: pharmaceutical companies and public health agencies do not have the power nor the right to use our children as shields for the elderly or the obese.

I do hope you'll reconsider vaccinating your child when the time comes. There is no emergency for this emergency use when it comes to kids, and the long term risks on fertility and overall health won't be known for another decade, maybe two. Sunshine, exercise, low sugar, a healthy diet, and some extra vitamin C and zinc are all that our little ones need.