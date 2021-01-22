A staggering partial list of Democrats’ flagrant corruption in the 2020 election

January 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Though Joe Biden was officially sworn in and is already hard at work on a hard-left reset of American society, he isn’t a duly elected president any more than he was last week. Democrats may have gone through the motions, but the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday didn’t do anything to resolve their wide-ranging crimes that corrupted last year’s presidential race.

The Democrats’ 2020 election heist included unlawful mega-grants from Big Tech; extra-statutory, selectively-applied rule changes; and at least one left-wing vote-buying scheme — little of it remedied in court or otherwise.

Most importantly, as the Amistad Project, an election watchdog, unveiled late last year, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, improperly injected $400 million into election processes across the country in 2020, largely benefiting Democrats. Grants in swing states tracked by the Amistad Project went almost exclusively to counties won by Hillary Clinton in 2016.

State and local officials in heavily Democratic cities and counties “contracted with Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to make election plans against ones legally provided for by state legislatures under federal statutes,” the Amistad Project said in a report from December.

For example, their report outlines how four Wisconsin cities organized their election processes with the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), devising the “Wisconsin Safe Election Plan” to receive millions in grant money from the nonprofit. This plan “was not authored by the state” and “undermines the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), which requires state election plans to be submitted to federal officials and approved,” the Amistad Project noted.

“The provision of Zuckerberg-CTCL funds allowed these Democrat strongholds to spend roughly $47 per voter, compared to $4 to $7 per voter in traditionally Republican areas of the state,” the group continued.

“The disparate impact of Zuckerberg funding is also present in the analysis of CTCL funding in Pennsylvania,” the Amistad Project said. Thanks to CTCL, “'[i]n Democrat Delaware County, Pennsylvania, one drop box was placed every four square miles and for every 4,000 voters. In the 59 counties carried by Trump in 2016, there was one drop box for every 1,100 square miles and every 72,000 voters,” according to the report.

Zuckerberg’s funding further helped swing state Democrats in their quest to override election law through legally unfounded rule-making and voting programs. As the Amistad Project related, CTCL grants “allowed Philadelphia to ‘cure’ absentee ballots in a manner not provided for in Republican areas of the state.”

In October, Pennsylvania’s Trump-hating, Soros-backed secretary of state, Kathryn Boockvar, released guidance claiming that voters with rejected ballots could cast provisional ballots to effectively “cure” their vote. This practice has no reference in Pennsylvania's election code.

The U.S. Constitution reserves the right to determine “[t]he Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives” to state legislatures and Congress.

Nevertheless, the Department of State later instructed counties multiple times to inspect ballots before the election and to contact voters about flaws. Pennsylvania law allows “the inspection and opening of all envelopes containing official absentee ballots or mail-in ballots” — which the state classifies as “pre-canvassing” — “no earlier than seven o’clock A.M. on election day.”

Many Republican counties did not adopt these practices, recognizing them to be illegal. Four of the five counties with the most Democratic voters in the state did take up the guidance.

Boockvar and other top Democrats undermined other statutory election safeguards, like the mail-in ballot deadline and postmark requirement. Local officials broke the law in more basic ways, openly counting and certifying thousands of undated and unsigned ballots, returning void ballots back to voters, and possibly accepting ballots without secrecy envelopes.

In Michigan, Democratic state secretary Jocelyn Benson, another Soros beneficiary, sent out unsolicited ballot applications to all registered voters, though state law requires that absentee ballots be explicitly requested and distributed by clerks. The Michigan Constitution reaffirms the right of the state Legislature over election protocol and highly regulates opportunities for absentee voting.

Benson also created an online registration program, changing statutory signature requirements for applications. Millions of Michigan’s record-breaking, largely pro-Biden, 3.2 million absentee ballots might have been technically invalid as a result of the secretary’s unilateral initiatives.

Election officials in urban counties of neighboring Wisconsin likewise helped voters circumvent ballot safeguards, encouraging them to get around voter ID requirements by declaring themselves “indefinitely confined” due to COVID-19.

After state judges ruled against this strategy, the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) impeded clerks from removing suspect “indefinitely confined” ballot requests. Nearly 216,000 Wisconsin voters said they were indefinitely confined in the 2020 election, up 400% since 2016.

The WEC later declined to shut down early voting events hosted by the City of Madison in more than 200 parks weeks before the start of early in-person voting in Wisconsin. The events, called “Democracy in the Park,” were advertised by the Biden campaign.

The commission also refused to follow a court order demanding that they purge 234,000 voters flagged as having left the state and blocked qualified left-wing third-party candidates from getting on the ballot and pulling votes from Democrats.

Everywhere they could, Democrats used their power to taint or distort the 2020 election. Minnesota’s Democratic secretary of state unilaterally extended the deadline for mail-in ballots that was codified into law by the state Legislature. Majority-Democratic election boards changed the statutory ballot deadline in North Carolina and postmark requirements in Virginia.

Democrats sued the Republican secretary of state of Georgia to sign a decree purporting to overhaul signature requirements weeks before the primaries. Again in Pennsylvania, the Democratic governor’s administration tried to cover up evidence of illegal aliens voting ahead of the 2020 election.

In Nevada, an American Indian get-out-the-vote campaign called Native Vote Project sponsored raffles for voters, offering thousands of dollars in gift cards and other prizes. A pro-Biden activist appears to have organized the raffles, in one video offering prizes to voters who sent in pictures of their absentee ballots.

Similar programs took place in at least eight other states. The Trump campaign sued over this obvious vote-buying scheme, but a Nevada judge dismissed the case.

Democrats’ corruption ran even more rampant when they didn’t have to worry about competition. As Republican members the House Oversight committee revealed in December, former California secretary of state and newly appointed U.S. senator Alex Padilla awarded a seemingly illegal multi-million dollar contract to a Biden-linked firm last year.

“Earlier this year, Secretary Padilla awarded a $35 million no-bid contract to SKD Knickerbocker, Joe Biden’s main election campaign advisory firm,” the congressmen’s statement reads.

“Documents obtained by Oversight Republicans appear to show that the Secretary of State’s Office attempted to inappropriately fund the contract with federal Help America Vote Act money from the CARES Act to target specific voters and encourage voting, which is a violation of the law,” the press release states.

Elections in New York and New Jersey apparently weren’t much cleaner.

In state after state, Democrats put the lie to the claim that America had a “free and fair” election last year. Accordingly, for the first time in at least modern history, three-quarters of the opposition party remains convinced that the chief White House occupant isn’t really the president.

While Democrats and their allies may continue to blacklist Republicans, denigrate them with comparisons to Nazis and al-Qaeda, jeopardize their employment, purge them from social media, investigate them for their political beliefs, threaten to spy on them, and do whatever else they need to do to keep power, they won’t change reality. For Biden to be the president of the United States, he has to legally win an election first.