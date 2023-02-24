Opinion

Abortion facility worker’s testimony at odds with reality on Day 2 of Michigan Red Rose Rescue trial

Today's star witness for the prosecution was Sarah Flabell, a young, purple-haired, quixotically dressed abortion mill worker.
An account of Day One of the Southfield Red Rose Rescue trial can be read here.

(LifeSiteNews) — Wednesday, the second day of the Red Rose Rescue trial in Southfield, began under the threat of an impeding winter storm.

The real storm, however, was inside the courtroom as there was a battle between two incredibly different sides of the same story, namely, the abortion mill narrative and reality.

Today’s star witness for the prosecution was Sarah Flabell, a young, purple-haired, quixotically dressed, abortion mill worker. She offered pale, one dimensional answers to the prosecutor’s softball lob questions, and yet startled the courtroom in video exhibits which highlighted her unhinged foul mouthed rants.

