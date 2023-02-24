Abortion facility worker’s testimony at odds with reality on Day 2 of Michigan Red Rose Rescue trial

An account of Day One of the Southfield Red Rose Rescue trial can be read here. (LifeSiteNews) — Wednesday, the second day of the Red Rose Rescue trial in Southfield, began under the threat of an impeding winter storm. The real storm, however, was inside the courtroom as there was a battle between two incredibly different sides of the same story, namely, the abortion mill narrative and reality. Today’s star witness for the prosecution was Sarah Flabell, a young, purple-haired, quixotically dressed, abortion mill worker. She offered pale, one dimensional answers to the prosecutor’s softball lob questions, and yet startled the courtroom in video exhibits which highlighted her unhinged foul mouthed rants.

Flabell confessed to working at this child killing factory for seven full years. And with the dedicated handholding of the prosecuting attorney, the mill worker flatly narrated different videos shown to the jury which captured some of the April 2022 rescue. Under oath, Flabell called the abortuary a “woman’s health clinic,” and referred to the exploited customer-victims as “patients.” Absent from her testimony was even the slightest compassion for the babies her business slaughters for cash. Nevertheless, she offered her belief that a medical photo of an unborn child presented by the rescuers was a “graphic image” she described with palpable disgust.

Flabell also suggested that the rescuers “fought back” while being wantonly assaulted by the abortuary security guards. Meanwhile, the video playing on the courtroom’s wide screen monitor clearly showed the defendants sitting peacefully in waiting room seats and being grabbed and shoved and thrown by vicious guards. Later during his cross examination, attorney Rob Muise confronted this mill manager with the reality that her wording of “fighting back” was merely an inappropriate description of the rescuers’ completely passive act of going limp, a fact backed up by the video footage. Flabell also insisted that the “trespassers,” i.e., rescuers, were “harassing women.” Again, a fraudulent allegation contradicted by the video evidence showing defendants speaking respectfully and quietly with women seated or standing in the mill waiting room.

“They were creating a big commotion,”she exclaimed.

When asked why she behaved that way, Flabell said that she didn’t want her “patients” to have “anti-abortion materials.” She emphasized, “I did not want the [victim-customers] to see this. It was not necessary.”

Under cross examination, Flabell would later explain that scientifically accurate photos of a preborn baby, pregnancy aid resources, and even beautiful red roses were all foul “anti-abortion materials,” which she described with the maximum contempt and vitriol.

Insisting that it was the rescuers who had made a huge “disturbance,” thereby preventing her business from smoothly and seamlessly executing preborn babies, the video showed her rather as the one exploding into multiple disruptive tirades.

Screaming at Fr. Fidelis and Elizabeth Wagi, Flabell exclaimed, “You are awful humans! Get out! Yor cause is fake! You’re a joke! Your goal is nothing!” At one point she can be heard saying to Fr. Fidelis, “And now you are breaking my stuff.”

This was a response to the moment Fr. Fidelis Moscinsk was violently grabbed by two large security guards, thrown from his chair to the ground, and jumped by the larger of the two “guards.” As this quiet Franciscan priest was being tossed around by these thugs, his foot was knocked into a glass on the floor which then broke. The breaking of this glass, evidently, was all Father’s fault since he went limp while being assaulted!

Prior to this violence against Fr. Fidelis, the video revealed a “guard” roughly grabbing the soft-spoken rescuer Jacob Gregor and shoving him around and pulling him violently out of view from the camera.

None of the obvious assaults committed by the criminals hired by the abortion mill were of any concern to the prosecutor, the judge, or Miss Flabell.

When Laura Gies could be seen in the video moving slowly in the abortion mill while carrying roses, Flabell went running about wildly and yelled, “Woman! Get out! Woman, get out! Out! Out! Out! You’re not winning! You are messing with the wrong people! Woman! What a joke!”

In another clip from a mounted camera in the waiting (to kill) room, the quiet and gentle Elizabeth Wagi can be seen being manhandled by the brutes in “security” gear. They walked up behind her, and then pulled the chair out from under her while she was seated. As she went to her knees in silent prayer, one “guard” assaulted her by forcefully pulling her out of the room, roughly grabbing onto her arm and shoulder, and ultimately dragging her across the floor into the hallway as they had done to Jacob before her. RELATED: Pro-life activists assaulted by security guards in Michigan abortion facility

As Wagi was thrown on the ground outside the door of the abortion mill, she fell towards a glass window that peers into the abortuary’s waiting room. One of Elizabeth’s roses could be seen through the window as she continued in prayer despite the unlawful abuse she had endured.

In yet another video from out in the hallway, Flabell became even more unhinged as she screamed multiple expletives at Dr. Monica Miller and the police:

“This is a federal offense! They are obstructing! Arrest them for a federal crime!”

“That’s a lie,” retorted Miller.

“Shut the ____ up!”

In this and other offensive exchanges, Flabell showed herself foul, rude, and even menacing whenever she became unglued. In some of the videos she can be seen pushing chairs all around while hollering and cussing.

Even the prosecutor had to acknowledge several times that Flabell had “lost her cool” more than once. And yet, according to the abortion narrative, the “real” cause of her loud, unprofessional, and unruly behavior was “the fault” of the peaceful pro-lifers. During cross-examination, Muise had the opportunity to further demonstrate that Flabell, not the rescuers, was the only person yelling, shoving around chairs around, cursing, and disturbing the peace.

Muise also uncovered that the so-called “guards” are not given any training or instructions by the mill, and that during the time of the April rescue, the LLC business that employs the “guards” was a business “not in good standing.”

Muise further confirmed that people from the public may freely walk into the waiting room, and the “patients” (i.e., victims-customers) are free to pray, or discuss abortion, or even give out flowers in their offices.

At one point during his cross-examination, Muise asked the witness if she understood that the rescuers “in the waiting room went limp in good conscience as they could not walk out because of the abortions.” This was in response to Sarah’s false claim that the defendant’s “fought back.”

Setting the scene for the rescuers pro-life acts of conscience, the lawyer explained that many of the pregnant women entering inside the abortion mill were experiencing a “crisis pregnancy.”

This drew a strong objection by the prosecutor which was instantly sustained by Judge Arvant. It seems the phrase “crisis pregnancy” is not permitted by the government.

Later on, after a long bench conference, Muise asked Flabell if the for-profit abortion mill paid her salary from the abortions they commit at their business. Flabell said she didn’t know. Muise asked her where she thought the money came from that went into her direct deposit account if not from the abortions. Again, the seven year veteran abortion mill manager said she didn’t know. But she did confirm that her employer is an abortion business, and that the organization’s primary business is aborting babies. RELATED: Woman suffers perforated uterus, collapsed lung in horrific abortion: 911 call Muise then asked if the abortion business provided assistance to pregnant mothers. Flabell said, “Yes.” So he clarified, saying: “Does your business give financial aid to help the impoverished pregnant mothers deliver and raise their children?”

Flabell, becoming more quiet, said, “No, we offer financial aid for our services.”

Muise countered, “So you mean to say you provide no assistance to the women who have their babies, but only to help them pay for their abortions?”

“Yes. Because that’s what we do. We offer abortion services.” Brutally murdering an innocent baby is a service?

This exchange between the defense attorney and the abortion manager seems to point to a very fundamental and chilling difference between narrative and reality whereby the abortion industry describes brutally murdering an innocent baby as a “service,” and describes lowering the cost of brutally murdering an innocent baby as “financial aid.”

This cognitive dissonance points to why the prosecutor and judge insist that the cries of the babies for justice never enter into the courtroom.

It is ugly history repeating itself. Members of the Underground Railroad were not permitted to speak of the enslaved people they were saving because the court didn’t recognize those “slaves” as human persons.

Brave souls caught by the German National Socialists for rescuing and hiding Jewish families were not permitted to speak of those individuals they were helping because under Nazi law — Jews were not human persons.

Today the courts fail to recognize the human personhood of the unborn baby and refuse to allow the rescuers to speak one word about the human persons they seek to protect from harm.

From the perspective of history, these stark differences between deceitful narrative and the truth of reality almost always lead to terrible injustices and some of the most horrific crimes against humanity.

Just before lunch and after the jury left the courtroom, Muise, the prosecutor, and the judge had a very long and complex conversation regarding the necessity defense. Ultimately, the judge and prosecutor essentially claimed that there was “no person” in danger to be saved at the abortion mill since in the state of Michigan human persons may be legally butchered alive.

In other words, Michigan is participating in a deadly lie and the rescuers must go along with the illusion that preborn babies are not human persons.

With reference to the necessity of defending the pregnant mothers from coercive abortions, the judge disagreed with Muise’s case citations and the importance of the “sincere and reasonable belief” held by the defendants who were seeking to protect vulnerable pregnant mothers from being coerced into the abortion chambers. The judge said there had been no evidence of any “patient” testifying that she was being coerced.

Therefore, Arvant completely denied the affirmative defense of others for either the helpless babies or those mothers being pressured to kill.

Interestingly enough, Judge Arvant had earlier in the day completely prevented any such testimony from entering the record by uniformly refusing to allow defense counsel to reference the NPR article about this abortion mill and how it is routine for women to get abortions at this location who suffer with abusive relationships, financial hardship, and emotional distress, conditions typical to coercion.

Despite Flabell having many years experience working in this abortion mill, the judge did not think it was relevant or permissible for Muise to ask her questions about what NPR had uncovered and witnessed in their piece about this mill. That snuff segment recorded by NPR was referenced during yesterday’s testimony by the deadly abortophile Renee Chelian.

Today, however, the judge completely shut down all efforts by defense to demonstrate how the NPR report relates to this lucrative abortion center and the “sincere and reasonable” beliefs of the defendants regarding coercion.

Similar to pro-slavery judges or antisemitic judges in times past, the judge today did not think the beliefs of the rescuers were particularly relevant.

After the lunch break, prosecution called its second witness of the day, a hairdresser who works in the same office complex as the killing center. The prosecutor played videos of the hallway in which Dr. Miller and Matthew Connolly carried roses and pregnancy aid materials.

In stark contrast to the obscenities and screams hurled by a wild Flabell, a video showed Matthew simply kneeling and quietly praying.

Ultimately, this second witness did nothing more than complain about a 14 minute 23 second delay for one of her clients to enter the salon for a haircut. This was seemingly a terrible and outrageous inconvenience that occurred while 40 babies were scheduled to be butchered alive just down the hall.

After the conclusion of the witness testimony, the jurors were dismissed just after 2pm since the city of Southfield was closing down because of the arrival of the dangerous winter storm. Freedom of speech for pro-lifers challenged

Once the jury was gone, the prosecutor raised a “serious concern” that the Red Rose Rescue coalition was reporting on the trial and posting their articles online. (!) To confront this dangerous threat, the prosecution begged the judge to “make them stop posting on this trial.”

“Indeed,” said an observer in the courtroom,”the same prosecutor who refuses to acknowledge the right to life of the preborn also refuses to acknowledge freedom of speech for pro-lifers.”

Muise replied by recalling that the judge had already given instructions to the jury not to read up on this case or research it online, and that other media outlets are covering the trial but not subject to any such special orders not to publish their reports. “There is absolutely no need for an additional gag order,” he argued.

Judge Arvant said that the jury instruction stands, and that she cannot say others may not express or share their thoughts, but she “urged caution”—apparently to those who would write any articles favorable to Red Rose Rescue or the helpless victims they serve.

If weather improves, day three of the trial will begin Thursday morning.

Please keep this trial and all involved in your prayers. May all be for God’s greater glory.

To read about Day 1 of the Red Rose Rescuers Southfield trial, please click here. To read about Day 3 of the Southfield trial, please click here.

