Abortion pill tragically kills 19-year-old Canadian woman: report

Campaign Life Coalition has launched a national petition demanding that Health Canada ban abortion pills, which are in effect a human pesticide.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — A 19-year-old Canadian girl died after taking the abortion pill.

The Canadian government’s online system that tracks adverse reactions to pharmaceutical drugs reveals that a hospital reported on July 4, 2022, that a 19-year-old female used the abortion pill Mifegymiso to kill her preborn child (read full adverse reaction report here). This information was first noticed by pro-life researcher Patricia Maloney who published news about it on her blog Run With Life.

Tragically, the teenager died of “septic shock,” a known risk of the chemical abortion pill.

Product literature listed on Health Canada’s website for chemical abortion (also called RU-486) states that there is a risk of serious harm and even death to women who use it.

Mifegymiso’s product monograph states there is a “risk of infection and sepsis” for users. “Cases of serious bacterial infection, including very rare cases of fatal septic shock, have been reported following the use of Mifegymiso.”

“Clostridium sordellii infection was observed in some women without abdominal pain or fever, that progressed rapidly to multi-organ failure and death,” states the product’s monograph.

The abortion pill was approved by Health Canada on July 29, 2015, for its “safety, efficacy and quality,” even though Health Canada knew of its risk of causing death from septic shock, exactly what happened to this 19-year-old girl. The drug became available in 2017. Advocacy groups have recently raised serious concerns about its safety.

“This girl did not deserve to die,” said Jeff Gunnarson, National President of Campaign Life Coalition.

“She had her whole life ahead of her. Like most women her age, she may have enjoyed socializing with friends, listening to music, and exploring new interests. She may have been on an exciting new path of education and career development,” he continued.

“Her untimely death is a tragedy that deeply affects everyone involved, including her family, friends, and community. The loss of young lives with so much potential is always devastating. It leaves behind a void that cannot be filled,” he added.

Chemical abortion, often called “medical” or “medication” abortion by advocates, is the direct and intentional killing of a pre-born human being living within his or her mother typically by means of a two-drug combination taken in the form of pills. The mother first takes a drug orally in the form of a pill called mifepristone. Mifepristone blocks progesterone in the mother’s body, a naturally produced hormone that sustains and nourishes her pregnancy. This shuts down the woman’s pregnancy-sustaining mechanism, killing what product literature refers to as a “growing embryo.” After 24-48 hours, the woman then ingests the second drug, in the form of a pill, called Misoprostol. This drug initiates powerful uterine contractions that cause the woman to bleed heavily as she expels her dead baby.

This is not the first death of a woman in Canada from the abortion pill.

A 26-year-old Canadian woman also died in 2001 from septic shock after a chemical abortion at 10-weeks gestation during a clinical trial of the abortion protocol. The “previously healthy woman was hospitalized because of abdominal pain, vomiting, and foul-smelling vaginal discharge,” Quebec doctors stated in a 2002 report about the case. The woman’s death stopped the expansion of the drug for a time.

Campaign Life Coalition has been warning for decades that the chemical abortion pill is “dangerous” and must be blocked. In 2013, it unsuccessfully petitioned the then-Minister of Health Rona Ambrose to block the drug from coming to Canada.

“RU-486 is a human pesticide which kills the pre-born child and harms women,” said Campaign Life Coalition in a 2015 press release denouncing Health Canada’s approval of chemical abortion. “We have fought against this drug coming into Canada since 1999 in order to safeguard the health of women and save unborn children from early deaths,” added the press release.

Pro-abortion, feminist authors Renate Klein, Janice G. Raymond, and Lynette Dumble conclude in their 2013 book RU-486: Misconceptions, Myths and Morals that chemical abortion constitutes medical violence against women, stating that it is an “unsafe, second-rate abortion method with significant problems.”

CLC has launched a national petition demanding that Health Canada ban this deadly human pesticide.

“We cannot remain silent in the face of the tragic death of this young woman and her child,” said Gunnarson.

“We cannot stand idly by as more women and their preborn children are destroyed by the abortion pill. We call on Health Canada to act now to protect women’s health and prevent further tragedies,” he added.

Join CLC at Clife.ca/banabortionpill to send a clear message to Health Canada that it’s time to protect Canadian women and their preborn children.

Reprinted wither permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

Share











