Abp. Viganò: Freemasonry is using the WHO and the ‘Bergoglian church’ to advance its global coup

‘We are being governed by members of a global lobby of criminal conspirators who tell us directly that their plan is to eliminate us, and the whole time we are sitting here wondering why we have to wear masks on buses and not in restaurants.’

(LifeSiteNews) – Editor’s note: The following is the transcript of a video interview Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò gave to Armando Manocchia from Byoblu TV. The video is in Italian and can be found in two parts, here and here.

Armando Manocchia: Your Excellency, [Here in Italy] we are now in economic and financial bankruptcy, where the public debt is now over 2.7 billion euros. In my opinion the problem is the moral and ethical bankruptcy not only of the ruling class but also of a significant part of the population. What can we do to reconstruct a social fabric that includes an ethical and moral sense?

Archbishop Viganò: Bankruptcy is the inevitable result of multiple factors. The first is the transfer of the monetary sovereignty of individual nations to a supranational body such as the European Union. The European Central Bank is a private bank, lending money at interest rates to member states, forcing them into perpetual indebtedness. I recall, en passant, that the European Central Bank is officially owned by the Central Banks of the nations that are part of it; therefore, since the Central Banks are controlled by private companies, the ECB itself is essentially a private company, and acts as such.

The second factor is seigniorage, that is, the income that the Central Bank derives from the issuance of money on behalf of the state, which borrows with it not for the material cost of printing banknotes, but for their nominal value: a theft to the detriment of the community, because the money belongs to the citizens and not to a private subject composed of private banks.

The third factor lies in the economic and financial policy of the European Union, which imposes loans at interest by granting the funds that individual nations have previously paid. Italy, which is a net contributor, thus finds itself having to anticipate billions on which it not only does not receive interest, but which are returned to it for usury as if they were not its own.

The fourth factor is due to the wretched fiscal policies of recent [Italian] administrations, on the peremptory order of the Troika, namely the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank, which are official creditors of the member countries. The substantial tax exemption of large financial and business groups and the harassment of small businesses are the basis of the progressive impoverishment of the country and the failure of many activities, with the consequent increase in unemployment and the creation of cheap labor. And let’s not forget that it is always the European Union that imposes the so-called reforms, based on a false narrative – think of global warming or overpopulation – with the blackmail of the loans it has made to member countries: gender equality and other horrors have been introduced into national legislations without any consultation of citizens, indeed knowing full well that they were against it.

Finally, the subversive action of the U.N. Agenda 2030 – that is, the Great Reset of the World Economic Forum – has as its declared purpose the transfer of the wealth of nations and individuals to large investment funds managed by the globalist mafia. This subversive operation must be denounced and prosecuted by the magistrates, because it constitutes a true silent coup against the community.

I would, however, like to point out that the economic aspect is only one means of achieving far more worrying goals, such as total control of the world’s population and its enslavement: if citizens are deprived of home ownership; if they are prevented from having freedom of enterprise; if endemic unemployment is caused and increased by uncontrolled immigration and health emergencies, reducing labor costs; if Italians are harassed with exorbitant taxes; if the traditional family is penalized by making it practically impossible for two young people to marry and have children; if education is destroyed beginning in elementary school and the cultural vacuum is created by frustrating the talent of individuals; if the history of our native land is cancelled and the glorious heritage that made Italy great is denied in the name of inclusiveness and the renunciation of our national identity, what can one expect, if not a society without a future, without hopes, without the desire to fight and engage?

In order to rebuild the social fabric, it is essential first of all to have awareness of the coup d’état that is currently in progress, carried out with the complicity of those who rule and the entire political class. Understanding that we have been robbed of our inalienable rights by an international criminal organization is the first, indispensable step to take. Once this is understood, especially by the healthy side of the institutions and the judiciary, it will be possible to try the traitors who made this silent coup possible, banishing them forever from the political scene. Obviously, Italy will have to regain its sovereignty, first of all by leaving the European Union.

A Manocchia: In this work of reconstruction, in which the Anti-Globalist Alliance you have initiated will play a decisive role, what will be the first initiatives to be launched?

Archbishop Viganò: It will be necessary to implement a far-sighted and wide-ranging project, which has as its purpose the intellectual, scientific, cultural, political and even religious formation of the future ruling class, endowing it with the capacity for critical judgment and firm moral references. Schools and foundations will have to be set up from which will emerge a ruling class of righteous citizens, honest rulers, and entrepreneurs who know how to reconcile the legitimate demands of profit with workers’ rights and consumer protection.

Those who hold public office, like every honest citizen, must be aware that they have responsibility before God for what they do, and that they must put the common good before personal interest, if they want to sanctify themselves in the role that the Lord has assigned to them and deserve paradise. We must educate children and young people in honesty, in a sense of duty and discipline, in the practice of the cardinal virtues as a coherent consequence of the theological virtues; in the responsibility of knowing that good and evil exist, and that our freedom consists in moving in the sphere of what is Good, because this is what God has willed for us. You are my friends, if you do what I command you, Our Lord said (Jn 15:14). And this also applies to public affairs, where morality has been replaced with corruption, seeking personal gain, the abuse of laws, the betrayal of citizens and cowardly enslavement to hostile powers. Let’s take an example from the allegory of good government, depicted by Ambrogio Lorenzetti in the halls of the Palazzo Comunale in Siena: we will find that simplicity of principles which inspired and guided the public authorities in the Italian municipalities [Comuni] of the fifteenth century.

A Manocchia: In Italy, the non-political culture of the last 50 years produced a corrupt ruling class, and now, perhaps precisely because of this, we have a totalitarian regime. Our beloved and wonderful country is undergoing the most negative effects in its history. It no longer seems to be a part of Europe or the West. The citizens, the individual people, no longer count for anything. Politicians first of all, then governments, and now entire nations are subservient to the diktats of the Globalist Agenda of the New World Order. In addition to the corruption mentioned above, is there any correlation with the fact that Italy was historically the cradle of Christianity and the center of the Catholic Church?

Archbishop Viganò: But it’s obvious! The globalist fury is especially impacting in a ruthless and cruel way the Catholic nations, against which it has continued to rage for centuries to erase their Faith, identity, culture and traditions. It is precisely the Catholic countries – Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland – that have suffered the most from the attack of the Masonic elite, which on the other hand favors the Protestant nations in which Freemasonry has ruled unchallenged for centuries. With the French Revolution the Capetian Monarchy was destroyed; with the First World War the Austro-Hungarian Empire, also Catholic, was destroyed, as well as the Orthodox Russian Empire. With the Second World War the Savoy Monarchy was destroyed, which was first an accomplice of the so-called Risorgimento and then its victim. Regime change is not a recent innovation; quite the contrary!

There are countries that do not tolerate Catholic nations being prosperous and competitive, independent and at peace, because this would be proof that it is possible to be good Christians, to have good and just laws, fair taxes, pro-family policies, prosperity and peace. There must be no term of comparison. This is why they want not only the misery of the population, but also its corruption, the ugliness of vices, the cynical selfishness of profit, the enslavement to the lowest passions. A people healthy in soul and body, free, independent and proud of its identity is fearsome, because it does not easily renounce what it is and does not allow itself to be subdued without reacting. A people who honor Christ as their King know that their rulers see themselves as His vicars, and not as despots obedient to those who enrich them or empower them.

Let us not forget that the French Revolution wrested the royal crown from Jesus Christ, setting up the alleged “rights of man and of the citizen” against the sovereign rights of God. Rights that, freed from respect for the natural moral law, now include abortion, euthanasia (even of the poor, as is the case today in Canada), marriage with people of the same sex, marriage with animals, and even marriage with inanimate things (you got it right: there are proposals for laws approving these things made by the 5 Stelle [Italian political party]), gender theory, LGBTQ ideology and all the worst that a society without principles and without faith can claim. The secularism of the state is not a conquest of civilization, but rather a deliberate choice of barbarization of the social body, on which the supposed neutrality of the government with regard to religion is imposed, which in fact is a religious choice of militant and anti-Catholic atheism. And where the manipulation of the masses fails to force them to make certain “reforms,” the blackmail of EU funds takes over, given only to those who obey EU diktats. In essence, they first destroy the economy and take away national monetary sovereignty and decision-making autonomy in fiscal and economic matters, and then tie aid to the acceptance of a corrupt and selfish model of society in which no honest person would want to live. “Europe asks us to do it!” – that is, a lobby of technocrats not elected by anyone and which is inspired by principles totally irreconcilable with the natural law and with the Catholic Faith.



But if the deep state has moved to erase the Catholic religion from the public life of nations and from the private life of citizens, we ought to recognize that the deep church has also made its own contribution to this secularization, ever since the Second Vatican Council, to the point of endorsing secularism even though it was condemned by Blessed Pius IX and relegating the doctrine of the social Kingship of Christ to a symbolic and eschatological dimension. After sixty years of dialogue with the mentality of the world, Jesus Christ is no longer King even of the Catholic Church, while Bergoglio also renounces the title of His Vicar and prefers to pass his time playing with the Pachamama in St. Peter’s.

A Manocchia: The artfully created psycho-pandemic has produced psychosis, panic, terror, and physical and mental suffering that has left an indelible mark, severe social unrest, something that has never before occurred in such a way in human history. They have reduced man to a zombie. What is the message that can be conveyed in the face of this imposed conforming and formatting of the population?

Archbishop Viganò: You rightly used the term “formatting,” which in a certain sense recalls precisely the Great Reset inaugurated by the psycho-pandemia and which today continues with the war and energy emergency. We must ask ourselves what may have led entire nations to apostatize their Faith, to erase their identity without remorse, to forget their traditions, allowing themselves to be shaped on the model of the Anglo-Saxon idea of the melting pot. This question applies especially to our beloved Italy, disfigured by decades of ideological subordination on the one hand to the French left or Soviet Communism, and on the other to “Neo-Con” American Liberalism. Today we see that Chinese communism and globalist liberalism have merged together in the Davos World Economic Forum, threatening the whole world and our country in particular.

Of course, the Second World War created the conditions for the colonization of Italy, according to a consolidated model that we see still adopted today by NATO: destroy, bomb, and raze to the ground real or presumed dictatorships, in order to replace them with puppet regimes at the service of foreign interests. Rediscovering the pride of affirming one’s identity and sovereignty is an essential step for the redemption of Italy and the reconstruction of all that has been destroyed. That is why I consider that the model of multipolarity is an interesting prospect to combat the globalist Leviathan that today threatens us in all aspects of everyday life.

The defeat of the deep state by the healthy forces within the United States of America will be the premise for a peaceful coexistence of nations, without there being one nation that considers itself superior and legitimized to subjugate the others. This is why Donald Trump was ousted by electoral fraud from the Presidency of the United States, replacing him – yet another regime change – with a character so corrupt that he is unable to govern without being maneuvered.

A Manocchia: Can it be said that the West is in crisis because it rejects God and the natural law, and above all because it underestimates the value of life and has made a huge mistake from a moral, economic, and social point of view that has led to the current ethical drift and to moral decline?

Archbishop Viganò: I do not think we can speak of a “mistake;” it is rather a fraud, a betrayal carried out by those who, in positions of power, have guiltily decided to transform Italy into a colony partly of Germany (as far as economy), partly of France (as far as culture), partly of the United States (as far as international politics), and partly of the entire European Union (as far as fiscal policy and so-called reforms). We are always subservient to someone, despite the fact that our country has shown many times in history – in times that were much more difficult and troubled – that it can compete very well with great foreign powers.

The basic problem is that the governments we have had – since the Savoy Monarchy – have been completely manoeuvred by Freemasonry, deciding on reforms, declaring wars, drawing borders and stipulating treaties always and only on the orders of the Lodges. Notoriously Masonic parliamentarians, Freemason ministers, Masonic university professors, primary Freemasons, senior Masonic officers, Freemason publishers and Freemason bishops have obeyed the oath of allegiance to the Grand Lodge and betrayed the interests of the Italian Nation. Today Freemasonry avails itself of its “secular arm,” the Davos Forum, which sets the agenda for the United Nations, the World Health Organization, the European Union, the various “philanthropic” foundations, the political parties and the Bergoglian church.

But the fact that this coup d’état is so vast and branched does not imply that it is less real; indeed, the present situation is very serious precisely because it involves hundreds of nations that are in fact governed by a single elite group of criminal conspirators. On the other hand, there is no need to talk of “conspiracy theories”: just listen to what the main architect of the Great Reset, Klaus Schwab, said on May 23 while speaking at the Davos Forum: “The future is not built by itself: it is we [of the World Economic Forum] who will build the future. We have the means to impose the world we want. And we can do this by acting as a ‘stakeholder’ in the communities and collaborating with each other” (here and here).

The Ukrainian crisis is also part of this plan: “With the right narrative we will use the war to make you green.” Schwab’s advisor, Yuval Noah Harari – who sums up all the “talents” of the woke intellectual as an Israeli, homosexual, vegan animal rights activist, who is anti-Putin and anti-Russian, as well as fiercely against Trump – went so far as to state shamelessly: “In ten years, everyone will have a brain implant and eternal life in the digital realm… Google and Microsoft will decide which book we should read, who to marry, where to work and who to vote for…” (here). Harari is the author of various essays, including Sapiens. Da animali a dèi. Breve storia dell’umanità. [Sapiens. From Animals to Gods. A Brief History of Humanity] (2011) and of Homo Deus. Breve storia del futuro. [Homo Deus. A Brief History of the Future] (2015). It is the nonsensical raving of the transhuman man who thinks he can defeat death and make himself a god.

The fraud carried out against the Italian people was that of making them believe, beginning in the nineteenth century, that it was their will to free themselves from the yoke of the tyranny of the various pre-unification Italian states, under the aegis of the Piemontesi rulers who were obedient to Freemasonry; that it was their will to rebel against the authority of the legitimate Sovereigns in the name of “freedom,” without understanding that they would be subjected to much worse corrupt individuals; that it was their will to get rid of the Savoy Monarchy in the immediate post-war period in order to set up the Italian Republic in its place; that it was their will to join the European Union with the mirage of the Eldorado [that it would lead to wealth and prosperity], and then find out what deception all this represented. And who was behind these demands for freedom, democracy, progress? Always and only Freemasonry, with its servants infiltrated everywhere.

Perhaps the time has come for Italians to begin to decide their own future without it being dictated by full-blown traitors, and for traitors to be judged for what they are – criminal conspirators – ousting them forever from politics and from any possibility of interfering with the life of the country. Let the magistrates and the police remember that very soon those who supported this dictatorial regime will be considered a collaborator and condemned as such. A jolt of dignity and honor on their part right now would still be credible.

A Manocchia: Why does the West, so rich in history and culture, not consider the effects of this attitude which contradicts and denies the natural law? How is it possible for rational man to deny it?

Archbishop Viganò: Man is rational, yes. But he is also subject to the passions, to concupiscence, to the seductions of the world. Only in the life of supernatural grace is man helped by God to preserve himself in friendship with God and able to act in the good. But what has the much-celebrated movement of Romanticism taught us, if not that reason must yield to feeling and that the will cannot govern the passions, that “the heart is not commanded,” while in fact the opposite is true? Here too we see how, with operations of manipulation of the relatively banal masses – starting with Giuseppe Verdi, all opera and novels – the perception of moral duty in the people and in the bourgeoisie has been erased, replacing it with enslavement to irrationality and momentary passion, with all the damage that has followed.

At the origin of the denial of the natural law there is relativism, considering all ideas acceptable and legitimate, denying the existence of a transcendent principle inscribed in man by the Creator. History, culture, and art then become phenomena to be analyzed in a sociological or psychological key and are no longer what constitutes a civilization. But be careful: those who deny God as Creator and Redeemer do so not to allow those who are not Christians to practice their religion, but rather in order to prevent those who are Christians from shaping society according to the principles of social doctrine and the common good. Behind all this are people who hate Our Lord.

The question you ask me, Dr. Manocchia, should then be: “Why should Satan’s servants stop detesting everything that even remotely resembles Christ, since they have always done so?” To think that we can have a dialogue with an enemy who wants to destroy us is either irresponsible or criminal: there are enemies who must be defeated without any scruple since they are devoted to evil.

The fault of the West is to have believed the lies of the Revolution, – which was also a Great Reset – to have allowed itself to be dragged into a whirlpool of rebellion and apostasy, of violence and death. But isn’t that ultimately what happened to Adam and Eve when they let themselves be tempted by the Serpent? Even then Satan’s promise was patently false and mendacious, but Adam and Eve succumbed to the tempter’s words – You will be like gods! – and they discovered that they had been deceived.

What did we Westerners think we could achieve by cutting off the heads of kings, nobles and prelates? What did we think could improve, with characters like Fouchet, Danton, Robespierre and the whole jumble of corrupt assassins that was supposed to replace those who were guillotined? Did any of us really think that allowing divorce was progress? Or that giving the mother the right to kill the child she carries in her womb was a conquest of freedom? Or that poisoning the elderly in their sleep or the sick or the poor is a sign of civilization? Is there anyone who is honestly convinced that the ostentation of the most abominable vices is a fundamental right, or that a person can change his sex, grotesquely modifying what Nature has already decided? Those who accept these horrors do so only because these horrors are imposed as a model of “civilization” and “progress,” and those who accept them want to follow the masses without standing out.

The problem is that contemporary man is the son of the Revolution, unconsciously indoctrinated into “political correctness,” to relativism, to the idea that there is no objective truth and that all ideas are equally acceptable. This disease of thought is the first cause of the success of the adversaries, because many people ally themselves with accepting their principles without understanding that it is precisely those ideas that have made it possible to transform our society [in such a destructive way].

Enslavement to the European Union – and its infernal ideology – was just one of the last steps by which Italy was given the coup de grace. That is why, when I hear praise for the Revolution, the declaration of human rights, the Enlightenment, the Risorgimento and the Expedition of the Thousand [a legendary patriotic moment in the history of Italian reunification in 1860], I shudder: globalism is the metastasis of all modern errors, which only the Church – from her very beginning – has known how to condemn with foresight. And in fact, if globalism has experienced an acceleration, we owe it precisely to the fact that since Vatican II the hierarchy has been transformed from being a sworn enemy of the Masonic conspiracy into its zealous ally.

A Manocchia: The West is undergoing a constant and unstoppable demographic decline, with all of the consequences that this entails. The current “Vulgate” maintains that it is a worrying phenomenon for humanity because it will cause greater poverty. Could demographic decline be the main cause of economic decline? This phenomenon does not seem to concern the governments of Western countries. Why is this so, in your opinion?

Archbishop Viganò: We know, by the explicit admission of the globalists, that their main purpose is to drastically reduce the world’s population. Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani – who coincidentally comes from the Leonardo [aerospace, defense and security] company – claims that the planet is “designed” for no more than three billion people. He should graciously explain to us how he proposes to eliminate the difference, and above all who has ever authorized him – along with his government, the European Union, the U.N., the WHO and the whole globalist mafia – to decide motu proprio to proceed in this direction with abortion, euthanasia, pandemics, experimental serums, wars, famines, and mass homosexuality. Who appointed them “horsemen of the Apocalypse”? Who approved their project by popular vote, assuming that such a project could ever be proposed for approval by a nation’s citizens?

It does not surprise me, therefore, that Western leaders are not concerned about the falling birth rate, the data of which for our country is largely offset by the presence of many non-EU citizens, who are much more prolific than Italians. The decrease in population is the result of the premises that have been set precisely for this purpose, just as the lockdowns served to destroy the economy that had already been lain prostrate by competition from multinational corporations and unfair taxation. In short: we are being governed by members of a global lobby of criminal conspirators who tell us directly that their plan is to eliminate us, and the whole time we are sitting here wondering why we have to wear masks on buses and not in restaurants.

A Manocchia: Do those who do not accept nihilistic and neo-Malthusian theories, perhaps because they are faithful to the principles of Christianity, risk being removed from positions of power?

Archbishop Viganò: But it is obvious: those who do not support the psychopandemic narrative, gender theory, LGBTQ ideology, the collectivist liberalism of the WEF, the New World Order, and the great universal religion are ostracized, delegitimized, and passed off as crazy or criminal. Any dissenting voice is uncomfortable when power is based on psychological violence and mass manipulation. It happens to the doctor who does not accept the Speranza [Italian health’s minister] protocols, to the teacher who does not discriminate against the unvaccinated, to the journalist who reports the truth about Ukrainian neo-Nazis, to the parish priest who does not want to undergo inoculation, and to the cardinal who denounces the enslavement of the Vatican to the Chinese dictatorship.

A Manocchia: Speaking of life and the natural law also means talking about the backbone of society, the family. Apart from the declining birth rate, what are the consequences of the economic crisis on the family?

Archbishop Viganò: The family is certainly at the center of the globalists’ attack. Family means tradition, identity, faith, mutual help and support, and the transmission of principles and values. Family means father and mother, each with their own specific role, irreplaceable and not interchangeable, both in the mutual relationship between the spouses and also in the education of children, as well as towards the community. Family means lived religion, religion that is communicated through small gestures, good habits, the formation of conscience and moral sense.

You can well understand that striking at the family leads indefectibly to the dissolution of the social body, which by nature is incapable of replacing the role of the family. And so we have the following: divorce, abortion, same-sex marriage, adoption of children by single people or irregular couples, the deprivation of parental authority for ideological reasons, the elimination of grandparents and relatives from domestic life, working conditions for mothers that do not allow them to perform family tasks, penalization of women who are married or who have children when they seek employment, indoctrination of children beginning in elementary school. In this field too, courageous and determined action is needed for the defense of the natural family and for the protection of the rights of parents in the education of their children, who are not the property of the state.

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

