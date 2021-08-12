Abp. Viganò: Invitation to bishops and priests to pray and fast to defeat the plans of the New World Order

(LifeSiteNews) – In this moment of very serious spiritual and material crisis, in which the public Authorities support the plans of the New World Order and the Shepherds are silent accomplices in the face of the destruction of society and of the Church of Christ herself, it is our sacred duty to unite ourselves to the spiritual battle, aligning ourselves without hesitation under the banners of Christ our King and Mary our Queen.
The Lord has given to Bishops and Priests the power to cast out demons in His Name. Already on Holy Saturday of 2020 many of them welcomed my appeal with generosity and a supernatural spirit. Today I intend to renew this appeal. I ask, therefore, my venerable brothers in the Episcopate and Priesthood to dedicate the Vigil of the Assumption of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary to prayer and fasting, and to reciting the Exorcismus in Satanam et angelos apostaticos of Leo XIII (Rituale Romanum, Tit. XII, Caput III), at the hour of 12 noon in Rome. This sacramental will be placed under the mantle of the most fearful adversary of the infernal powers, so that the choral prayer of the ministers of God will remove from the Church and the world the snares of the enemy of mankind which today threaten society, families, individuals, and in a particular way the faithful of Christ.
The secularized world, and along with it not a few Shepherds, will be able to mock this appeal and the exorcism itself, considering it the legacy of a past to be cancelled along with the Faith of our fathers. But we know well that, although we are unworthy sinners, a power has been given to us by Our Lord which terrorizes the Gates of Hell and its servants.
In the silence and fasting which prepares us for the Feast of the Assumption of the Queen of Heaven, let us invoke the Most Holy Virgin, terrible as an army set in battle array, and Saint Michael the Archangel, the Patron of the Holy Church and Prince of the Heavenly Hosts.
+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop
12 August 2021
Sanctae Clarae Virginis
Spanish
En estos momentos de gravísima crisis espiritual y material en que las autoridades públicas apoyan los planes del Nuevo Orden Mundial y los pastores callan en complicidad con la destrucción de la sociedad y de la propia Iglesia de Cristo, tenemos el sagrado deber de unirnos para librar la batalla espiritual, cerrando filas sin vacilar bajo las banderas de Cristo Rey y de María Reina.
El Señor ha conferido a los obispos y los sacerdotes poder para expulsar demonios en su Nombre, y el Sábado Santo del pasado 2020 muchos de ellos acogieron generosamente la petición que hoy quisiera renovar. Solicito, pues, a mis venerables hermanos en el Episcopado y el Sacerdocio que dediquen la víspera de la Asunción de la Santísima Virgen María a la oración y el ayuno, así como que recen el Exorcismus in Satanam et angelos apostaticos de León XIII (Rituale romanum, Tit.XII, Caput III) a las 12, hora de Roma. Este sacramental se colocará bajo el manto de la más temible Adversaria de las potencias infernales, a fin de que la oración conjunta de los Ministros de Dios aleje de la Iglesia y del mundo las asechanzas del Enemigo del género humano que amenazan actualmente la sociedad, la familia, a las personas y, en particular, a los fieles de Cristo.
El mundo secularizado, y junto con él no pocos pastores, se burlarán tal vez de este llamado y aun del propio Exorcismo, considerándolo vestigio de un pasado que es preciso olvidar junto con la Fe de nuestros padres. Pero sabemos bien que, por indignos y pecadores que seamos, Nuestro Señor nos ha conferido un poder que aterroriza las Puertas y los secuaces del Infierno.
En el silencio y el ayuno que nos prepara para la festividad de la Asunción de la Reina del Cielo, invoquemos a la Virgen Santísima, terrible como ejército formado en batalla y a San Miguel Arcángel, patrono de la Santa Iglesia y Príncipe de las Milicias Celestiales.
+Carlo Maria Viganò, Arzobispo
Portugese
Neste momento de gravíssima crise espiritual e material, em que as Autoridades públicas favorecem os planos da Nova Ordem Mundial e os Pastores são cúmplices silenciosos diante da destruição da sociedade e da própria Igreja de Cristo, é nosso sagrado dever unir-nos à batalha espiritual, alinhando-nos, sem hesitação, sob os estandartes de Cristo Rei e de Maria Rainha.
O Senhor deu aos Bispos e aos Sacerdotes o poder de expulsar os demónios em Seu Nome, e, já no Sábado Santo de 2020, muitos deles acolheram, com generosidade e espírito sobrenatural, o meu apelo, que hoje pretendo renovar. Peço, portanto, aos meus veneráveis Irmãos no Episcopado e no Sacerdócio que dediquem a Vigília da Assunção da Bem-Aventurada Virgem Maria à oração e ao jejum, e que recitem o Exorcismus in Satanam et angelos apostaticos, de Leão XIII (Ritual Romanum, Tit. XII, Caput III), às 12 horas de Roma. Este Sacramental será colocado sob o manto da mais temível Adversária dos poderes infernais, para que a oração coral dos Ministros de Deus afaste da Igreja e do mundo as insídias do Inimigo do género humano que, hoje, ameaçam a sociedade, as famílias, os indivíduos e, em particular, os fiéis de Cristo.
O mundo secularizado, e com ele não poucos Pastores, poderão escarnecer deste apelo e do próprio Exorcismo, considerando-o herança de um passado a ser apagado junto com a Fé dos nossos pais. Mas sabemos bem que, embora indignos e pecadores, foi-nos dado por Nosso Senhor um poder que aterroriza as Portas do Inferno e os seus servos.
No silêncio e no jejum que nos prepara para a festa da Assunção da Rainha do Céu, invocamos a Santíssima Virgem, terrível como um exército em ordem de batalha, e São Miguel Arcanjo, Padroeiro da Santa Igreja e Príncipe das Milícias Celestes.
+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Arcebispo