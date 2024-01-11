Abp. Viganò rebukes Vatican official’s remarks on blessing homosexual ‘couples’ in St. Peter’s

'Fidelity to Christ is considered by the top leadership of the Bergoglian Hierarchy as rebellion and a reason for division in the Church. In reality, these mercenaries are showing their true face as apostates and heaping coals of fire on their own heads.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday after a Vatican official announced homosexual “couples” will be allowed to be blessed at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. Below is the statement published in full.

True Catholics – bishops, priests, religious and laity – oppose Fiducia Supplicans and condemn Bergoglio’s subservience to the Globalist Agenda.

On the other side, his courtiers scurry to demonstrate their cowardly servility. This already happened with the idol of the Pachamama that was devoutly carried on the shoulders of bishops and prelates who consider the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and the veneration of saints “medieval superstitions.”

Fidelity to Christ is considered by the top leadership of the Bergoglian Hierarchy as rebellion and a reason for division in the Church. In reality, these mercenaries are showing their true face as apostates and heaping coals of fire on their own heads.

The hypocritical simulacrum of false unity erected by conciliar irenicism at the price of Catholic Truth will be torn down, while the Vatican Sanhedrin will sink under the weight of the cowardice of those who think only of pleasing the tyrant.

