Abp. Viganò’s Christmas 2021 message

This, dear children, is our 'Great Reset,' with which divine Providence restored the order broken by the ancient Serpent with the Original Sin of our First Parents…a Reset from which apostate angels and their leader Lucifer are excluded, but which has granted all men the grace to be able to benefit from the Sacrifice of God made man, and to regain the eternal life to which they were destined since the creation of Adam.

THE BIRTH OF OUR LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST ACCORDING TO THE FLESH

The Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ

On the 25th day of December, in the 13th moon, when ages beyond number had run their course from the creation of the world, when God, in the beginning, created heaven and earth and formed man in his own likeness; when century upon century had passed

from the time w hen the Almighty had set his bow in the clouds after the Great Flood, as a sign of covenant and peace; in the 21st century from the time when Abraham, our father in faith, came out of Ur of the Chaldees; in the 13th century from the time when the People of Israel were led by Moses in the Exodus from Egypt; around the 1,000th year from the time when David was anointed King; in the sixty-fifth week of the prophecy of Daniel; in the 195th Olympiad; in the year 752 from the foundation of the City of Rome; in the 42nd year of the reign of Caesar Octavian Augustus, the whole world being at peace, JESUS CHRIST, eternal God and Son of the eternal Father, desiring to consecrate the world by his most loving presence, was conceived by the Holy Spirit, and when nine months had passed since his conception, was born of the Virgin Mary in Bethlehem of Judah, and was made man. The Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ according to the flesh.

Like every year, in the cycle of seasons and of history, the Holy Church now celebrates the birth according to the flesh of Our Lord Jesus Christ, eternal God and Son of the eternal Father, conceived by the work of the Holy Spirit by the Virgin Mary. With the solemn words of the liturgy, the Birth of the Redeemer imposes itself on humanity by dividing time into a “before” and an “after.” Nothing will be the same as before: from that moment, the Lord incarnates himself to carry out the work of Salvation and definitively snatches man, who fell in Adam, from the slavery of Satan. This, dear children, is our “Great Reset,” with which divine Providence restored the order broken by the ancient Serpent with the Original Sin of our First Parents…a Reset from which apostate angels and their leader Lucifer are excluded, but which has granted all men the grace to be able to benefit from the Sacrifice of God made man, and to regain the eternal life to which they were destined since the creation of Adam.

What a wonderful gesture of Mercy toward creatures rebellious from the beginning, on the part of their Creator. What divine Charity, which granted to disobedient man the ransom of his infinite guilt by accepting the offering of His divine Son on the Cross. What divine Humility, which responded to man’s pride with the obedience of the Second Person of the Holy Trinity, incarnate “propter nos homines et propter nostram salutem” — for us men and for our Salvation. This is the true “New Order,” willed by God and destined to last for the eternity of the centuries, after the thousand battles of a war in which the eternal Defeated tries to prevent the glory of the divine Majesty from being shared by us, poor mortal creatures. This is the triumph of the One who is not satisfied with creating man with his perfections and granting him His friendship, but after man had betrayed Him by surrendering himself as a slave to the Devil, he decided to buy him back — redemptio is precisely the institution of Roman law by which the slave is redeemed and becomes free again — at the price of the Most Precious Blood of His Only Begotten Son. And it is also the triumph of the Mother of God, who in the Mystery of the Incarnation gave birth to the Redeemer, that Holy Child destined to suffer and die for us. It is she who in the Proto-Gospel was promised as the victor over the Serpent, in the eternal enmity between her lineage and the Enemy.

For this, the Chosen People were gathered; for this they were led to the Promised Land. For this the Holy Spirit inspired the Prophets by indicating the time and place of the Savior’s Birth. For this the Angels sang their Gloria at the cave, and the Magi followed the Star to adore the Child wrapped in swaddling clothes like the son of a king. For this the Virgin sang her Magnificat and the little Saint John the Baptist leapt in Saint Elizabeth’s womb. For this Simeon pronounced the Nunc dimittis [“Now you may dismiss”] holding the promised Messiah in his arms.

Veni, Emmanuel: captivum solve Israël. Come, Emmanuel: free your captive people. Free them also today, as you freed them with Your Most Holy Birth and with Your Passion and Death. Free Your Holy Church by revealing the false shepherds and mercenaries, as you revealed the envy of the High Priests and their silences regarding the Messianic Prophecies, which were hidden from the simple. Free the nations from evil rulers, from corruption, from the slavery of power and money, from enslavement to the Prince of this world, from the lie of false freedom, from the deception of false progress, from rebellion against Your holy Law. Free each one of us from our miseries, from sin, from pride, from the presumption of being able to save oneself without You. Free us from the disease that afflicts our soul, from the pestilence of the vices that infect our life, from the illusion of being able to defeat death, which is the just reward of our rebellion. Because You alone, O Lord, are the true Liberator; only in You who are Truth will we be free, will we see the chains that bind us to the world, to the flesh and to the Devil fall.

Veni, o Oriens. Come, O Rising Sun: cast away the shadows and disperse the darkness of the night. Veni, Clavis Davidica. Come, Key of David, open wide our celestial homeland; make the way to heaven secure and close the door to hell.

Veni, Adonai. Come, O Powerful Lord, who gave the Law from above to Your people on Sinai, in the Majesty of your glory. Veni, Rex gentium. Come, King of the peoples, to reign over us, Prince of Peace, Angel of the Great Council. Come and descend into time and history, upset this infernal Tower of Babel that we have built by challenging You in Your Majesty.

Come, Lord. Because in these two years of pandemic madness, we have understood that Hell does not consist so much in the suffering of the body but in the desperation of knowing You are far away, in Your silence, in letting ourselves sink into the deaf horror of Your absence.

And blessed be your Most Holy Mother and our Mother, whom you have left at our side in these terrible days as our Advocate, because in the vision of this hell on earth we can find the spiritual medicine which enables us to welcome You into our souls, into our families, in our nations, returning to You that crown that we have usurped from You.

Bless, O Child King, those who will allow themselves to be conquered by Your love, for which You did not hesitate to incarnate yourself and die for us. May this divine Love be received with grateful wonder by those who, dead in Adam, in You, the new Adam, has been reborn; by those who, having fallen with Eve, in Mary, the new Eve, will rise again. May it be so.

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

Original in Latin

NATIVITAS DOMINI NOSTRI JESU CHRISTI

SECUNDUM CARNEM

Octavo Kalendas Januarii, Luna undetricesima, innumeris transactis sæculis a creatione mundi, quando in principio Deus creavit cælum et terram, et hominem formavit ad imaginem suam; permultis etiam sæculis ex quo post diluvium Altissimus in nubibus arcum posuerat signum fœderis et pacis; a migratione Abrahæ, patris nostri in fide, de Ur Chaldaeorum sæculo vigesimo primo; ab egressu populi Israël de Ægypto, Moyse duce, sæculo decimo tertio; ab unctione David in regem anno circiter millesimo; hebdomada sexagesima quinta juxta Danielis prophetiam; Olympiade centesima nonagesima quinta; ab Urbe condita anno septingentesimo quinquagesimo secundo; anno imperii Cæsaris Octaviani Augusti quadragesimo secundo, toto orbe in pace composito, Jesus Christus, æternus Deus æternique Patris Filius, mundum volens adventu suo piissimo consecrare, de Spiritu Sancto conceptus novemque post conceptionem decursis mensibus in Bethlehem Judae nascitur ex Maria Virgine factus homo. Nativitas Domini nostri Jesu Christi secundum carnem.

Quale mirabile gesto di Misericordia, per delle creature ribelli sin dal principio, da parte del loro Creatore. Quale divina Carità, che all’uomo disobbediente ha concesso il riscatto della sua colpa infinita accettando l’offerta del Suo divin Figlio sulla Croce. Quale divina Umiltà, che all’orgoglio dell’uomo ha risposto con l’obbedienza della Seconda Persona della Santissima Trinità, incarnatasi propter nos homines et propter nostram salutem. Questo è il vero Nuovo Ordine, voluto da Dio e destinato a durare nell’eternità dei secoli, dopo le mille battaglie di una guerra in cui l’eterno Sconfitto cerca di impedire alla gloria della Maestà divina di esser condivisa da noi, povere creature mortali. Questo è il trionfo di Colui che non si accontenta di creare l’uomo nelle sue perfezioni e di concedergli la Sua amicizia, ma dopo che egli Lo ha tradito consegnandosi come schiavo al Demonio, ha stabilito di riacquistarlo – redemptio è appunto l’istituto del diritto romano con cui lo schiavo è riscattato e torna libero – a prezzo del Sangue Preziosissimo del Suo Figlio Unigenito. Ed è il trionfo anche della Madre di Dio, che nel Mistero dell’Incarnazione ha dato alla luce il Redentore, quel Santo Bambino destinato a patire e a morire per noi. Colei che nel Protoevangelo è stata promessa come vincitrice del Serpente, nell’eterna inimicizia tra la Sua stirpe e il Nemico.ome ogni anno, nel ciclo delle stagioni e della Storia, la Santa Chiesa celebra la Nascita secondo la carne di Nostro Signore Gesù Cristo, eterno Dio e Figlio dell’eterno Padre, concepito per opera dello Spirito Santo dalla Vergine Maria. Con le parole solenni della liturgia, la Nascita del Redentore si impone all’umanità dividendo il tempo in un prima e un dopo. Nulla sarà più come prima: da quel momento il Signore si incarna per compiere l’opera della Salvezza e strappa definitivamente dalla schiavitù di Satana l’uomo caduto in Adamo. Questo, cari figli, è il nostro Grande Reset, con il quale la divina Provvidenza ha restaurato l’ordine infranto dall’antico Serpente con il Peccato Originale dei nostri Progenitori. Un Reset dal quale sono esclusi gli angeli apostati, e il loro capo Lucifero, ma che ha concesso a tutti gli uomini la grazia di poter beneficiare del Sacrificio del Dio fatto uomo e riacquistare la vita eterna a cui erano destinati sin dalla creazione di Adamo.

Per questo venne raccolto il popolo che fu l’eletto; per questo esso fu condotto nella terra promessa. Per questo lo Spirito Santo ispirò i Profeti indicando il tempo e il luogo di questa Nascita. Per questo gli Angeli intonarono il loro Gloria sulla grotta, e i Magi seguirono la Stella per adorare il Bambino avvolto in fasce come il figlio di un re. Per questo la Vergine cantò il suo Magnificat e il piccolo San Giovanni Battista trasalì nel ventre di Santa Elisabetta. Per questo Simeone pronunziò il Nunc dimittis tenendo tra le braccia il Messia promesso.

Veni, Emmanuel: captivum solve Israël. Vieni, o Emmanuele: libera il Tuo popolo prigioniero. Liberalo anche oggi, come lo liberasti con la Tua santissima Nascita e con la Tua Passione e Morte. Libera la Santa Chiesa svelando i falsi pastori e i mercenari, come svelasti l’invidia dei Sommi Sacerdoti e i loro silenzi sulle Profezie messianiche, nascoste ai semplici. Libera le nazioni dai cattivi governanti, dalla corruzione, dalla schiavitù del potere e del denaro, dall’asservimento al Principe di questo mondo, dalla menzogna della falsa libertà, dall’inganno di un falso progresso, dalla ribellione alla Tua santa Legge. Libera ciascuno di noi dalle sue miserie, dal peccato, dall’orgoglio, dalla presunzione di potersi salvare senza di Te. Liberaci dalla malattia che affligge la nostra anima, dalla pestilenza dei vizi che ammorbano la nostra vita, dall’illusione di poter sconfiggere la morte, che è mercede della nostra ribellione. Poiché Tu solo, o Signore, sei il vero Liberatore; solo in Te che sei Verità saremo liberi, vedremo cadere le catene che ci legano al mondo, alla carne e al Diavolo.

Veni, o Oriens. Vieni, Oriente: allontana le ombre della notte e disperdi le tenebre notturne. Veni, Clavis Davidica. Vieni, chiave di David, spalanca la patria celeste; rendi sicura la via dei cieli e chiudi lʼaccesso allʼinferno. Veni, Adonai. Vieni, o Potenza, che al Tuo popolo sul Sinai hai donato la legge dallʼalto, nella maestà della gloria. Veni, Rex gentium. Vieni, Re dei popoli, a regnare su di noi, Principe della pace, Angelo del Gran Consiglio. Vieni e scendi nel tempo e nella Storia, scuoti questa infernale Torre di Babele che ci siamo costruiti sfidandoTi nella Tua Maestà.

Vieni, Signore. Perché in questi due anni di follia pandemica abbiamo compreso che l’Inferno non consiste tanto nei patimenti del corpo, ma nella disperazione di saperTi lontano, nel Tuo silenzio, nel lasciarci sprofondare nell’orrore sordo della Tua assenza.

E sia benedetta la Tua Santissima Madre e Madre nostra, che ci hai lasciato accanto in questi giorni terribili come nostra Avvocata, perché nella visione di quest’inferno in terra possiamo trovare il farmaco spirituale grazie al quale accoglierTi nella nostra anima, nelle nostre famiglie, nelle nostre Nazioni, restituendoTi quella corona che Ti abbiamo usurpato.

Benedici, o Re Bambino, quanti si lasceranno conquistare dal Tuo amore, per il quale non hai esitato ad incarnarTi e a morire per noi. A questo Amore divino possa rispondere lo stupore riconoscente di chi, morto in Adamo, in Te nuovo Adamo è rinato; di chi, caduto con Eva, in Maria nuova Eva può nuovamente risollevarsi.

E così sia.

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Arcivescovo

