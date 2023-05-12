Actual science is discrediting the apocalyptic fantasies of ‘climate change’ cultists

In his May 11 speech, “Climate Change and Financial Stability,” Federal Reserve Governor Christopher J. Waller opened with this:

Climate change is real, but I do not believe it poses a serious risk to the safety and soundness of large banks or the financial stability of the United States.

Speaking to a to a conference in Madrid, Spain, he expanded his remarks with a statement on his personal duty:

Risks are risks … My job is to make sure that the financial system is resilient to a range of risks. And I believe risks posed by climate change are not sufficiently unique or material to merit special treatment …

Frank on the Issue

I too think climate change is real. The climate has never been a stable system, and the actions of mankind in altering it have been negligible. Man-made climate change and the danger it represents is a case made on falsified data and dishonest models. It is a cult, and one which wishes to collapse civilization and destroy your freedom to preserve itself.

The greatest risk to the climate at present is the escalation to nuclear war, which the green and globalist doom cults enthusiastically support.

READ: Climate dictatorship and drag queen story hours are coming to Europe

For example, German Green Party member and Foreign Minister Annelena Baerbock unilaterally declared war on Russia in January, being generously described as “insane” as a result.

These people are obsessed with realizing their apocalyptic fantasies.

A Bad Month for Greta

It has not been a good month for Greta Thunberg — or any of her doom cult chums. Alongside the Fed’s recognition that man-made climate change is irrelevant to any sensible assessment of the life of the nation, recent studies have shown net zero support in Europe for any drastic measures to fight the weather.

A May 1st report featured in The Guardian clearly demonstrated the absence of any public support for the removal of meat and the refusal to have children.