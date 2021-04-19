Advice to parents whose children are being ensnared into homosexuality

April 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A recent Gallop poll revealed a disturbing trend. Among young adults nearly 16 percent identify as LGBTQ. Here is how this news was reported by USA Today:

One of the biggest headlines in the 2020 poll is the emergence of Generation Z adults, those 18 to 23: 1 in 6, or 15.9%, identify as LGBTQ. In each older generation, LGBTQ identification is lower, including 2% or less of respondents born before 1965.

Having identified with LGBTQ means that these young people think of themselves as homosexuals of one variety or another. Historically, the percentage of homosexuals in human populations has been estimated to be below two percent. Up until the closing decades of the last century, surveys generally reflected this fact. In the early 2000s, however, something curious began taking place: the numbers of those who identified as homosexual started increasing at an accelerating rate – so much so that now nearly one in six young people consider themselves to be some variation of homosexual. This is at least eight hundred percent above the historical average!

This is a truly mind-boggling development, given that scientific literature indicates that there is “no persuasive evidence that the demographics of sexual orientation have varied much across time or place.” The data show that “in all cultures the vast majority of individuals are sexually predisposed exclusively to the other sex (i.e., heterosexual) and that only a minority of individuals are sexually predisposed (whether exclusively or non-exclusively) to the same sex.”

How come, then, that in the last 20 years homosexuality has exploded so dramatically in our society? How are we to understand this startling development?

The reason for this is actually not difficult to pinpoint. The striking increase in homosexuality among young people is due to the work of LGBTQ activists. For more than two decades they have directed the bulk of their energies and efforts at minors in their relentless drive to recruit them into homosexual lifestyles. As the Gallup poll shows, their efforts are being rewarded.

Because of this, millions of parents have faced the heartbreaking moment when their child made a declaration of homosexuality. For most parents it comes as unwelcome and devastating news. Most parents try their best to turn their progeny from this harmful path, but, as the data shows, they are increasingly less successful in countering the homosexual avalanche that is rolling through our society.

If you are one of the many parents who happens to be going through this ordeal, we would like to offer some words of advice and encouragement.

Heed your own moral sense

To begin with, stay true to what you know is right. Do not let anyone convince you to betray your own moral sensibility. Deep down you know that homosexuality is wrong and that your child should not partake in it. You are certainly not alone in feeling this way. Being part of the collective human sensibility, this conviction has been virtually universal among the peoples of the world. As you may know, homosexuality has been broadly condemned and discouraged by societies and cultures throughout history. Deep down, even homosexuals know it, no matter how hard they may try to suppress their own inner light. But it is not possible to disregard one’s conscience without consequences, which is why homosexuals suffer from all manner of psychological disturbances and psychiatric conditions. Among them are low self-esteem and depression, the prevalence of which runs especially high in this demographic. So intense are their feelings of guilt that many cannot withstand their inner self-reproach. It is a sad fact that homosexuals are 24 times more likely to commit suicide than the average person.

Since you, like most people, know that homosexuality is wrong, you should never approve of it in your child. Despite their claims, the vast majority of children today who insist that they are homosexual are not homosexual. They only think so because they have been brainwashed by the LGBTQ propaganda that insidiously takes advantage of children’s immaturity to ensnare them in this lifestyle.

It is your duty as a parent to lead your children – who are naturally confused and immature – in the ways of right and wrong. You must not allow those who are themselves caught up in depravity to take your child down this self-destructive path.

Be your children’s moral guide

If you conduct yourself wisely the advantage will be on your side. The human psyche is so constructed that children instinctively look toward their parents – and especially to their father – for moral guidance. They do this even though even though they may deny it and even when they are outwardly rebellious. The father is naturally in the position to be the dominant force in their children’s moral development. In the eyes of children, their father stands as the primary earthly custodian of the moral law. It is thus the task of the father to set down this law by example and instruction and enforce compliance. The children’s psyche is so made that it is highly sensitive to moral direction from the father. If you are a father this presents not only a tremendous responsibility but also a great opportunity to mold your children well.

Because children look – consciously or subconsciously – to their father for moral guidance, it is his duty to safeguard them from immorality and guide them in the ways of virtue. This is why fathers must never accept their children’s claims of homosexuality. (There may be very rare exceptions for those who have a genuine inborn tendency toward homosexuality but even in those instances intensive counseling, therapy, and abstinence are advised.) A father must never approve of or consent to his child engaging in moral depravity. The moment he does so, his child will almost certainly be lost and on the way to perdition, be it of psychological, emotional, physical, or spiritual kind.

The homosexual lobby – which has overtaken our popular culture – is well aware of the importance of the father as the moral guide and protector of his children, which is why it puts tremendous pressure on men to accept professions of homosexuality by their sons and daughters. This pressure takes many different forms and comes from multiple directions.

The “experts,” for example, insist on TV and in print that homosexuality is inborn and cannot be changed. Psychologists and school counselors routinely claim that homosexuality is normal and common and that children should be allowed to express themselves according to their inclinations. At the same time, Hollywood portrays homosexuals as lovable and happy people. You will also come across other “understanding” parents whose children have been snatched into this lifestyle. These parents will put on a sympathetic face and tell you that they know what you are going through because they have been through it themselves. Then they will reassure you that nothing can be done about your child’s “homosexuality,” because this is just the way it is, and the best course is to just go along.

It all amounts to what could be called a struggle session on the embattled parent. Its purpose is to make you accept what you know is wrong. You must resist this pressure at all costs. Instead of conceding, you must carefully examine the claims that are being thrown at you. If you do, you will see that most of them are just lies.

The claims of the homosexual lobby are false

To start with, it is very unlikely that your child has been born homosexual. The vast majority of those who declare themselves such today are nothing of the sort. As we have pointed out already, those who could truly be called born homosexuals comprise a very small fraction of the population. The true figure is probably just over one percent and possibly even less than that. This means that eight out of 10 of those young people who identify as LGBTQ today are not genuine homosexuals but simply confused and deceived heterosexuals. These youngsters are unfortunate victims of the homosexual campaign that is trying to capture them for this lifestyle.

Many of the so-called “experts” who proclaim homosexuality inborn, irreversible, and normal are either homosexuals themselves or proponents of sexually deviant forms of behavior. As a recent example, we could mention Rachel Levine, recently confirmed by the Senate as Assistant Secretary for Health. Born Richard Levine, Dr Levine is a man who has lived most of his life as such, but who now claims that he is a woman. This cross-dressing biological male is now positioned as a major player in gender and sexuality issues for young people. The kind of measures he champions stupefy the mind. He advocates, among other things, the administration of puberty blocking drugs to confused children as well as surgical destruction of minors’ genitalia.

Neither are homosexuals the happy and lovable people as portrayed by Hollywood. Homosexuals are for the most part depressive and difficult to get along with, so much so that they cannot even get along with each other. Committed long-term relationships among homosexuals are very rare. Homosexuals tend to be highly promiscuous, and their relationships are usually short-lived, stormy, and frequently abusive.

You must also be wary of parents of children who have been ensnared by LGBT and who now encourage you to capitulate as well. Their advice is often colored by their own feelings of inadequacy and the desire to assuage their own guilty conscience and to justify their own weakness in the face of this immorality.

My advice is this: Resist the wiles of the morally fallen and the prevarications of the weak. Do not fall for their lies. You must stay strong and do what is right.

If you approve of your child’s homosexuality, you will likely lose him or her forever to this lifestyle. In all probability, the child will lead a depressing, troubled, and diseased existence which will end in a premature death. The typical lifespan of homosexuals is so much shorter than the average life expectancy that it suggests this lifestyle is as detrimental to one’s physical well-being as heavy drug addiction.

If the struggle session you are being put through with all its attendant gaslighting should put a dent in your resolve and you find yourself wavering, you must re-acquire your moral bearings by going back to fundamentals. There are three basic considerations that will help to keep your moral keel straight.

First, heed and trust your moral intuition. You know what is right and you know that homosexuality is wrong. Nearly all humans share this belief, but many lack the resolve to act accordingly. Do not be one of them.

Second, judge the tree by its fruit. It does not take a great deal of research to see that the fruit of the homosexual lifestyle is for the most part poisonous (see Medical Consequences of What Homosexuals Do). High rates of depression and suicide, high incidence of disease, substance abuse, relationship instability, drastically shortened life expectancy – these are only some of the afflictions that plague those who tread this path. This clearly show what a wrong and misguided lifestyle this is. Do you want your child to reap the consequences of this moral error?

Contemplate the cumulative wisdom and judgment of mankind

Thirdly, contemplate the fact that most sacred texts of various cultures proscribe and condemn homosexual practices and usually in strong terms. This is an important consideration, since these texts contain the cumulative moral wisdom and judgment of mankind. It is both instructive and revealing that this judgment remained largely uniform across time and traditions. Below are some examples:

“You shall not lie with a male as with a woman; it is an abomination.” (Judaism) “If a man has sexual relations with a man as one does with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable.” (Judaism) “Even the women turned against the natural way to have sex and instead indulged in sex with each other. And the men, instead of having normal sexual relations with women, burned with lust for each other. Men did shameful things with other men, and as a result of this sin, they suffered within themselves the penalty they deserved.” (Christian) “Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.” (Christian) “Causing pain to a Brāhmaṇa… and sexual intercourse with a man [by another man]: all this is declared to lead to loss of caste.” (Hindu) “...a woman who pollutes a damsel shall instantly have her head shaved or two fingers cut off, and be made to ride through the town on a donkey.” (Hindu) “Do ye commit lewdness such as no people in creation (ever) committed before you? For ye practice your lusts on men in preference to women: ye are indeed a people transgressing beyond bounds.” (Islam) “Lesbianism by women is adultery between them.” (Islam) “Do not indulge in sexual misconduct.” (Buddhist)

May your own moral intuition confirmed by the ages-long wisdom of mankind give you the strength to do what is right and proper as you face the threat of homosexuality in the life of your child. Do not waver and stay strong. Consider the dire prospects of those who engage in this practice. Do not approve of your child’s misguided desires; if you do, you send them down the road of woe and suffering. If you are wise, you will do everything you can to keep them from this erroneous course. Do not listen to the voices of lies, deception and weakness coming from our fallen culture. It is because you love your child that you have to stay clear-minded and lead them on the right path. May God be with you.

Vasko Kohlmayer was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives.