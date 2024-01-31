African, European bishops’ joint seminar raises concerns over weakening of Church teaching

Given talk of European Catholic 'diversity,' there is a palpable anxiety amongst African Catholics about the potential erosion of core Catholic teachings and the traditions which we have embraced for decades.

NAIROBI (LifeSiteNews) – Following the 7th Joint Seminar of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) and the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE) held in Nairobi, Kenya, I have concerns about the potential impact on fundamental Catholic teachings, the defense of life, and the preservation of cultural values. The seminar, called “Synodality: Africa and Europe Walking Together” and conducted from January 23 to 26, 2024, delved into critical issues that have sparked conversations among the faithful and observers.

The seminar’s spotlight on the reform of the Roman Curia, as outlined in the Apostolic Constitution “Praedicate Evangelium,” marks a significant departure from traditional Catholic teachings. Spearheaded by Pope Francis, the reform aims to align the Church with the challenges of the 21st century, emphasizing a Church in which the laity’s participation is deemed as vital as that of the clergy. While the pursuit of inclusivity is commendable, concerns linger in my mind—as they must in the minds of millions of Catholic faithful—about the potential weakening of the Church’s hitherto unwavering stance on the sanctity of life, family values, and other traditional doctrines.

One particular concern I have is the ongoing dialogue on the Synod on Synodality, where discussions revolved around embracing “diverse” perspectives and fostering a more “synodal structure.” The European experience of the Church was described as enriched by its “diverse ecclesial identity.” The African perspective emphasized communal values. Both were said to “contribute significantly to the global Church’s journey towards a more synodal structure.” Given this talk of European Catholic “diversity,” there is a palpable anxiety amongst African Catholics about the potential erosion of core Catholic teachings and the traditions which we have embraced for decades.

The seminar’s attention to the role and participation of the youth in the Church’s life and mission confused me, as I’m sure it confuses many other Catholics around the world, especially in Africa. While acknowledging the importance of engaging with young people, I am concerned about how this engagement aligns with recent developments, such as the Vatican’s statements on the blessing of same-sex “couples.” I seek assurance that the Church’s commitment to the youth does not compromise its steadfast defense of traditional family values.

As the bishops express their commitment to deepening collaboration, I yearn for reassurance that this unity aligns with the universal declaration of human rights, particularly regarding the protection of the unborn and the dignity of the family. Recent debates on inclusivity and human dignity raise questions about the Church’s stance on issues that have legal implications and broader societal consequences.

It seems to this African Catholic that the Catholic Church stands at a pivotal moment. As it navigates discussions and reforms, it is essential to address concerns raised. Like many other faithful Catholic laity, I look to the Catholic leaders for guidance that upholds the integrity of Catholic teachings while preserving cultural values and ensuring the Church remains a beacon of truth in a rapidly changing world. As the bishops of Africa and Europe walk together in synodality, can they be mindful of the timeless principles that have guided the Catholic faith for centuries?

