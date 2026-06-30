Alberta restricted euthanasia — now it’s time for Ontario to follow their lead

If the federal government won’t step up to protect Canadians, then the Ontario government must introduce legislation to restrict euthanasia.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — It’s become a regular feature of Canadian news: Yet another atrocious killing takes place under the guise of so-called “medical assistance in dying” or MAiD. Yet another serial killer in a white coat takes advantage of his or her state-sanctioned “licence to kill” to murder some hurting soul who could have been saved.

One province – Alberta – has said “enough,” and passed legislation to ban various forms of euthanasia, which I’ll tell you about shortly. Now, it’s time for Ontario to follow Alberta’s lead.

If the federal government won’t step up to protect Canadians, then we must call on the Ontario government, which has jurisdiction over healthcare, to bring in legislation to restrict euthanasia.

Most recently, we heard of the tragic story of Thomas Dillon, a 45 year-old man struggling with depression and a bowel disorder. Mr. Dillon was assessed by Dr. James MacLean outside a Tim Hortons. Dr. MacLean deemed Mr. Dillon eligible for killing and then personally drove him to a morgue in London, Ontario, where he immediately executed him by lethal injection.

Then there is the horror story of Kiano Vafaeian, an Ontario man who was murdered five months ago by Dr. Ellen Wiebe, Canada’s most notorious death doctor. Mr. Vafaeian, who was only 26 years old, struggled with mental illness and suicidal ideation. Though he had diabetes and some vision loss, he was otherwise healthy and fit, showing no signs of physical suffering. Dr. Wiebe enticed Mr. Vafaeian far away from his Ontario home and executed him in a funeral home in Vancouver, B.C.

To date, over 100,000 Canadians have been euthanized since 2016 under all manner of excuses. There are some who have genuinely faced great physical suffering through disease, and there are others who have struggled with poverty, loneliness, depression, lack of timely medical care, or feelings of being a burden.

For both groups – those with physical pain and those with spiritual or mental pain – the system has failed them. Instead of being offered true compassion, medical and social supports, or appropriate pain relief, all these precious human lives were readily designated as “killable.” In violation of all that is holy and all the norms of medical ethics, they were assigned this sub-human legal category and then dispensed with through the indignity of a gruesome death by poisoning.

READ: Anglican Church of Canada to offer special liturgy for euthanasia deaths

Murder by lethal injection is the new Canadian standard of medical care!

Canada’s euthanasia program is on a killing spree. Pandora’s Box is open wide.

Instead of being the “answer” to human suffering, as it was originally marketed, MAiD has unleashed enormous suffering on society and on the family and friends of victims, not to mention the victims themselves. It has also utterly destroyed the integrity and life-saving purpose of our health care system, turning our country into a cautionary tale for the rest of the world.

Since the federal government remains hell-bent on offering euthanasia as a “right,” it is imperative that the government of Ontario act unilaterally to protect Ontarians, just like Alberta did recently.

Under the leadership of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, that province has already passed legislation to block the killing of mentally ill Albertans. It also protects the rights of ordinary citizens who do not wish to be cared for by doctors who poison their patients.

Would you like to have the right to a doctor who refuses to kill? Would you like to know that the hospital or clinic you enter in your hour of need protects its patients from killing?

Alberta Bill 18 forbids the euthanizing of those struggling with depression, anxiety, eating disorders, addiction, autism, or any other mental illness. It also allows doctors to legally refuse to kill their patients, and it permits hospitals, hospices, and other medical facilities to choose to be safe “kill-free” zones, where patients need not be exposed to medical homicide. Most importantly, it forbids any medical professional from making an initial suggestion of euthanasia to his or her patients.

And to our delight, Alberta lawmakers went even further and banned euthanasia for those who are not dying, for underage children, and clawed back eligibility for euthanasia to patients with a 12-month terminal prognosis.

We absolutely need similar legislation in Ontario to protect vulnerable Ontarians and to put the brakes on this runaway death train called MAiD.

Why Premier Doug Ford, a supposed “Conservative” premier, has not acted before now is beyond me.

Under our Canadian Constitution, the provinces are “exclusively responsible” for the establishment and management of their own medical facilities and services. There is a clear opportunity for Premier Ford to step up and rein in the expansion of MAiD under the guise of “health care.”

In fact, Mr. Ford could make a huge difference in Ontario, if he so chose. For example, he could deem the lethal poisoning of patients to not be medically necessary, and remove it from the list of services insured by Ontario’s health care system. If people had to pay death doctors out of pocket, the number of euthanasia requests would immediately plummet.

Using our Action Alert tool, let’s reach out to every member of the Ontario Legislature to call for an immediate halt to the expansion of MAiD. And let’s pray for hearts moved with true compassion to protect and cherish the “least of these” among us. Link: https://www.votervoice.net/CALIFE/campaigns/138375/respond

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

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