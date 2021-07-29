America had its first show trial on Tuesday and it was loathsome

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 29, 2021 (American Thinker) – Perhaps it’s because I grew up surrounded by extraordinarily tough people, but I found myself singularly unmoved by the spectacle in the House on Tuesday, which reminded me of a bad mash-up of Dr. Phil, Oprah, and BLM-produced soap opera, rather than a legitimate inquiry into an event that Democrats have seized upon to consolidate their power by destroying their opposition. As sobbing congressmen and Capitol Police officers took turns talking about their psychic injuries, I was alternately embarrassed for them if they were really that weak, and frightened of them if they were that sociopathic as a pathway to power.

A little about my background: my dad escaped Nazi Germany, helped found a kibbutz, fought at Crete and El Alamein, and then fought again in the Israeli War of Independence. Tough man. My mom spent four years in a Japanese concentration camp and served in the Israeli War of Independence. Her best friend was a Polish refugee whose family escaped one step ahead of the Nazis. The friend’s husband, an American, spent three days trapped in a foxhole at the Battle of the Bulge under fire. All my parents’ friends were like this: Depression survivors, warriors, refugees, camp survivors. They were tough people.

So again, because I know toughness, having been raised in its shadow, perhaps I’m unduly harsh when I speak about the men breaking down at the hearing. But I don't think so.

On January 6, there was a ruckus outside the Capitol, which may have been fomented by FBI agents and informants. Mysteriously, considering the size of the crowd projected to be in D.C., both Nancy Pelosi and D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser refused Trump’s offer to provide the National Guard. The Capitol Police were not out in force and were unprepared.

Some of the people at the Capitol were rowdy and violent. Most were not. They entered the Capitol — something leftists routinely did during the Bush and Trump years, although it's not clear whether the leftists were invited in as the Trump supporters were. Unlike leftists, these people mostly wandered around like polite tourists. None was armed. A Capitol Police officer murdered one of those unarmed citizens, but, unlike police officers who have been involved in the deaths of violent, drugged up men engaging in crimes, his name is still secret and his record cleared.

While Antifa and BLM got a pass for their violent behavior during 2020 (and in all other years, for that matter), the FBI has been hunting January 6 people down like dogs. They are political prisoners kept in inhumane circumstances. They are being overcharged with felonies, even though most did nothing more than “trespass” in the People's house or “parade.” Doing this will ensure that they are forever deprived of their right to vote or carry arms.

None of the politicians in the Capitol came into contact with the Americans who entered the Capitol. And yet we were treated to the disgraceful spectacle of Reps. Schiff and Kinzinger sobbing. They’re bad actors. You could see the moving parts.

Then, the Capitol Police officers spoke, with one of them blatantly lying when he said Office Brian Sicknick was murdered. Falsus in uno; falsus in omnibus, as the old jurists said — false in one thing, false in all things. No one should believe his other testimony, including his claims about racial abuse.

Tucker Carlson had an excellent summation of the events on the Capitol, so I’ll let him provide the footage of the theatrics and obvious lies:

The one thing that won’t be happening any time under this grotesque, partisan kangaroo court is the release of the 14,000 hours of footage Pelosi is sitting on. This hearing isn’t about facts; it’s about narrative, and Pelosi will ensure that America is drenched in crocodile tears. Almost impressively, Republican representatives have proven to be as useful as a glass hammer. There's a little bit of posturing from some, but that's seven months after America, like the CCP, began to have political prisoners.

Donald Trump put out one of his statements, and he asks the questions that really should be asked, but never will be:

What happened in the House on Tuesday tells us one of two things: we are witnesses to the complete degradation of those in Washington, whether elected or in the security forces. They are desperately weak, mentally ill people who should not be allowed near power. Alternatively, we are watching a fascist show trial run by people determined to expand their power and obliterate the inherent liberties named in the Constitution. They should be kept even farther from power than their mentally ill peers.

Once again, if you want this situation to change, you must be heard. Inform yourself (and we're happy to help), but you need to reach out to your congresspeople, rather than letting leftists be the only ones they hear from.

Reprinted with permission from American Thinker