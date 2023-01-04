America will be lost if we don’t resist the destruction wrought by the militant left

Anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far-left make clear through their rhetoric that they want to destroy the country.

(American Thinker) — Do you ever get the desperate feeling that you need to wake people up who are sitting around saying “This is fine,” while the nation is on fire? If you look at the evidence that has accrued over the past few years and then apply it to the proper conceptional model, you will find that all the pieces fall perfectly into place. That is how you convince people that what’s happening is both real and serious.

Those of us on the pro-freedom right should be aware of the horrific events of the past few years. However, there’s a problem, which is that it’s hard to take it all in and make sense of it. It’s also an issue that sometimes we can’t wrap our minds around the fact that the tyrannical ten percent would want something so monstrous.

READ: California’s transgender ‘sanctuary’ law takes effect for kids seeking chemical, genital mutilation

The people of Germany in the 1930s also failed to understand the monstrousness of the Nazi party. They paved the way for one of the great crimes of humankind. And the parallelism is stronger than many Americans realize because the Nazis were also creatures of the left. (Leftists who just lost the plot with that comment should read a book, learn some facts, and realize they’re not the sharpest tools in the shed).

Modeling the past is the best way to predict the future. Thus, one looks at current events and then develops a working theory of what is taking place by seeing how the facts fit into the conceptual model you are developing, a model that can be based on the fact that people will repeat failed behaviors. Oftentimes, it must be modified to fit the facts in an iterative process, until the concept is perfected.

When you have a good idea of what is truly happening, most, if not all, of the disparate pieces of the puzzle will fall into place. Most of you are far ahead of us here, but this is to help you explain to others how all this fits together.

READ: Pro-lifers slam Trump for blaming candidates who mishandled ‘abortion issue’ for GOP midterm results

Ruling class leftists have been doing things that don’t make any sense unless they are examined in the context of the overall picture. Actions that look like complete incompetence in isolation form a pattern of terrifying malfeasance when taken together.

If you’ve been paying attention to the news from a balanced set of sources (something few leftists do), you’ve been absolutely horrified by recent events. From the major stories to the minor, they have disastrous consequences.

Biden canceled pipeline construction and drilling leases, forcing us to be dependent on our enemies for energy. He depleted the Strategic Petroleum Reserve that was meant for wartime emergencies, and he used its effect on fuel prices to hide his malfeasance for the midterms. But don’t worry when prices rise again. That should only matter if you need anything that depends on oil and gas to get to market, like food, medical, or consumer products.

Biden showed profound weakness to our enemies in Asia with the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. The good news is that we’ve supplied them with plenty of examples of our latest weaponry and, if they can’t get them there, they can probably pick them up for a song in Ukraine or the African black market.

READ: New York becomes sixth state to legalize human composting

The dirty little secret is that the leftist ruling class (we loathe to refer to them as “elite”) has always worked to redistribute wealth – to themselves. That’s always the result when socialists preach “equity.” They magically seem to always end up with other people’s money – cruelly taken at gunpoint.

Then the Ukraine crisis (Biden’s old stomping ground) cropped up, giving them a great opportunity to waste our money and weaponry even more.

All of that was just the warm-up act for the main event: the opening of the border to an illegal invasion the likes of which we’ve never seen before, accompanied by enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022.

Those are just the big stories. Every day brings some new example showing malevolent incompetence, ranging from rampant election manipulation to an incessant assault on our fundamental freedoms – all emanating from folks who laughably pretend to be “liberal.” The question is whether this seeming incompetence is really part of a bigger pattern, and the clear answer is “yes.”

READ: Republican Sen. Mike Lee introduces bills to crack down on the disgusting porn industry

Anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far-left make clear through their rhetoric that they want to destroy the country; that should be blindingly obvious. But it’s the results of what they are doing and their specific actions that prove they’ve gone beyond rhetoric. Events are part of an overall plan that has a specific purpose that proves it’s not just incompetence.

Leftists desperately had to suppress the Biden laptop scandal because it showed that they were under foreign influence. We know now that if the people had been aware of this, history would have been changed.

That influence explains why we are diminishing our energy capabilities while giving the red Chinese a free pass. The purpose is to weaken us compared to them.

That influence explains why we are diminishing our military capabilities by shoveling cash and weapons into Ukraine.

That influence explains why we are committing national suicide with an open border that not only weakens us to the point of a Cloward-Piven implosion, but also provides all manner of military infiltration opportunities.

READ: Abp. Viganò: Trump’s LGBT gala shows Deep State has ‘contaminated the entire political elite’

That open border also is giving leftists a great opportunity to take a page from the history of the Opium wars and destabilize the U.S. with a flood of Fentanyl. From Newsweek: “A Report on China’s Opium War Against the United States”:

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, this prolonged epidemic has endangered not only public health, but also economic output and national security. Testifying before the U.S. Senate in 2017, then-Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen linked the opioid epidemic to declining labor-force participation among ‘prime-age workers.’ Since 2013, China has been the principal illicit source of this deadly narcotic flooding the United States.

But it’s worse than that, considering that the fascist far-left and the red Chinese are closely aligned in an ideological sense. Who do you think American leftists identify with in a political sense?

Look at the facts and see how they line up, then talk to people about the profound implications of what is taking place.

Reprinted with permission from American Thinker.

Share











