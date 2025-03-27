American education is being destroyed by woke ideology. Now is the time to demand change

It's time for parents across America to step in and lead an educational revolution at the local level: all the bad curricula and all the radical perversion must go.

(MassResistance) — Public school enrollment across the country is going down. Families are leaving their local schools. By the thousands, they’ve had enough. They are paying to send their children to private schools or they are taking on the burdens of homeschooling.

It’s not hard to see why. By virtually every measure, public school education in America is worse than ever before in history. High percentages of children in every grade are reading below their expected grade point level. They can’t do complex (or even easy) math problems. Their knowledge of civics, American government, and history is abysmal. They can’t write coherent paragraphs.

As a result, when students graduate, their reading levels, critical thinking ability, and general knowledge are far below even that of a few decades ago. Most colleges must now require remedial classes in basic subjects for students to simply catch up. Even Stanford, Harvard, and MIT are offering remedial math classes.

But there are some things that the public schools seem to excel at. Most parents are just becoming aware of how thoroughly dominated their schools are by leftist ideology, radical indoctrination, and other toxic non-academic materials and activities.

Homosexuality, secret transgender grooming, gender ideology, Planned Parenthood-style sex-ed, pornographic books, anti-Americanism, and far-left political fads (anti-Semitism, “climate change,” etc.) have become standard fare. LGBT “GSA” clubs are in most high schools and many middle schools. There is even a push to start “rainbow clubs” in elementary schools!

Students go through school embracing a range of destructive ideas. And their mental health issues have skyrocketed.

Not surprisingly, good teachers are also leaving the schools. They’ve had enough of the radicalism, the absurd non-learning atmosphere, and the horrible discipline problems caused by “woke” policies imposed by administrators.

It’s not just children who are being irreparably harmed. It’s their families and all of society.

But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Children are capable of great learning. Public school students used to study (and appreciate) Shakespeare, Dickens, Twain, and other great authors. They learned algebra, calculus, and trigonometry. They studied chemistry and physics. They knew geography, history, civics, and astronomy as well as most adults. They could debate and write well (with very good penmanship) and a larger vocabulary. They learned musical instruments, sang in chorus, and learned to appreciate classical music and even opera.

And beyond that: When Winston Churchill was a boy, his classmates could compose poetry in ancient Greek and Latin. He sometimes reminisced about reading Thucydides in the original Greek in high school.

We can restore education in America! Public schools should be uplifting beacons of learning instead of cesspools of ignorance, propaganda, and perversion.

Parents should want to send their children to the local public schools. Teachers should want to teach at them.

President Trump has opened the door to positive change. His executive orders are requiring that school systems that receive federal funding (i.e., all of them) abandon illegal and discriminatory DEI policies and teaching, identity propaganda, destructive gender ideology, and boys in girls’ sports – and implement pro-America courses of study for students.

That is a great start. For the first time in memory, parents have a friend – not an enemy – in their federal government in this regard.

This is an incredible opportunity. It’s a time for parents across the country to jump in and use that starting momentum from the top to force the entire change on the local level. An American revolution in education: All the bad curricula (and methods) must go. All the radical perversion must go. It must be replaced with true quality.

But in every community, there are big obstacles to making this vision happen. Special interests, big money, and children are a dangerous combination. The national LGBT groups, the teachers’ unions, radical teachers, woke administrators, leftist school committees, and local unhinged leftist activists are all strongly against the reforms that parents want.

In most communities in America, the public schools take up over half of the town’s entire operating budget. Taxpayers – everyone’s taxes – are paying many times the per-pupil cost at similar private schools. We must insist on getting our money’s worth at the public schools.

Like every revolution that’s worth fighting, this will be a very nasty battle. Unfortunately, the conservative movement is not stepping up in any forceful way. But MassResistance has aggressively geared up to help parents make this happen in their communities. The only requirement is that the parents must really want this change. It’s not a fight for cowards. But it will really be worth it.

We’re already at work in a few school systems. But we want this education revolution to be a national movement! If you know of people in your community who are tired of the left ruining the lives of everyone’s children with your tax money, drop us a line!

Reprinted with permission from MassResistance.

