American grandfather gives 25 reasons why he’s voting for President Trump

October 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – I’m a father to three grown children and a grandfather to my children’s children. I recently told them my reasons for voting for President Trump. Except for my number one reason, the other reasons are not listed in order of importance. Here they are:

1. Pro-Life. Staunch defender of the God-given, inalienable right to life of all unborn infants from the moment of conception to birth. First President to attend the March for Life. Started to defund Planned Parenthood. Supports the Hyde Amendment (bars the use of federal funds to pay for abortion except to save the life of the woman, or if the pregnancy arises from incest or rape).

2. Pro-School Choice. Supports charter schools. Allows minorities an opportunity to escape inferior inner-city public schools.

3. Pro-First Amendment. Defender of freedom of speech and religion. Crucial as both rights are under ferocious attack by the left. Mayors and governors mandate that churches and synagogues close and/or limit religious services. Big tech (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter) censors the internet, leftists physically harass conservative speakers on college campuses, administrators enforce "correct" pronoun usage and establish safe spaces, and social media verbally attacks and/or cancels anyone with a politically incorrect opinion.

4. Pro-Second Amendment. Defender of the right to own guns.

5. Pro-Capitalism. Continues to reduce federal regulations. Promotes pro-employment domestic economic policies. Does not believe that the poor are poor because the rich are rich. Wants to provide an opportunity for economic success to anyone willing to work.

6. Pro-Minorities. Non-racist approach to problems afflicting primarily inner-city blacks. Promotes minority economic independence over continued government dependence. Recently proposed the Economic Empowerment "Platinum Plan" for black America.

7. Pro-National Sovereignty. Favors the nation’s interests over socialistic and godless globalism. Pro-national borders and pro-legal immigration. Supports a physical barrier on the southern border.

8. Pro-Israel. Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East and is the closest ally of the United States.

9. Pro-Military. Reversed the decline in military/defense spending that occurred under President Obama. Increased military pay by 2 percent to 3 percent each year for the past four years.

10. Pro-American worker. Changed trade policy with the totalitarian CCP leaders of China. Increased tariffs on imports. China uses slave labor and government financial support to produce cheap products, and places significant tariffs on American products.

11. Backs Police. More than a dozen police organizations have endorsed Trump, including a unanimous endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the largest law enforcement labor organization in the country.

12. Position on Islamic Iran. Imposed additional economic sanctions. Withdrew from the nuclear arms deal with Iran, the major sponsor of worldwide terrorism and a looming threat to develop nuclear weapons.

13. Position on Climate Change. Skeptic of role of man-made contributions to naturally occurring cyclic climate change. Withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord. Opposes Green New Deal.

14. Position on the Middle East. Ability to bridge the gap between Israel and other nations in the Middle East. Uniquely bypassed the "Palestinians," who do not want peace with Israel. Best exemplified by the recently signed agreements to establish formal diplomatic relations between Israel and both Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

15. Pro-Peace. Unlike recent predecessors, has not started any military wars. Trump has received three nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize.

16. Withdrew from the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO, a major funder of abortion in underdeveloped nations, cooperated with China's CCP to hide the truth about the dangers of COVID-19 from the rest of the world. Along with the CCP, officials at the WHO share responsibility for the over 1,000,000 deaths in the pandemic.

17. Strengthened NATO. Insisted that member nations pay the agreed upon share of the financial burden to support the international defense organization.

18. Promotes Law & Order. Respects legitimate protest, but condemns riotous and violent behavior. A stark contrast with his Democrat opponents.

19. Condemns the fascist Antifa and Marxist BLM, the latter an anti-Christian, anti-Semitic, anti-nuclear family, and anarchist movement.

20. Selects conservative constitutionalists as Supreme Court Justices. Amy Coney Barrett is a prime example. Has also appointed over 300 conservative jurists to lower level federal courts.

21. Respects the constitutional principle of Federalism, the limitation of the powers of the central (federal) government over individual states and citizens. Refuses to impose a national mask mandate, which would exceed the President's constitutional powers.

22. A Fighter. Never backs down from a principled position. Perhaps the only Republican politician not intimidated by the leftist media. Able to withstand the never-ending barrage of venom and hate and personal attacks directed against him by the mainstream media. Yet stays the course and fearlessly defends and promotes a conservative agenda.

23. Loves America. Believes the United States, although imperfect, is a fair and just society, devoid of systemic racism, and a strong moral force for good in the world.

24. Defends American Exceptionalism. The unique founding principle of the United States that the rights of the individual flow from God rather than granted by the government.