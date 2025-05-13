American Life League disparages Planned Parenthood’s inappropriate ‘Mother’s Day gift’

The release of the abortion giant's annual report right after Mother's Day shows millions of dollars in abortion income but omits abortion pill numbers.

(American Life League) — American Life League cries “foul” on Planned Parenthood’s annual report, released on May 12, 2025. One of the key reasons that the Planned Parenthood watchdog organization labels the report as disingenuous is the absence of any mention of abortion pill numbers, which in some states make up a staggering 80 percent of all abortions.

“Leave it to reveal their billions of dollars in abortion income on the heels of Mother’s Day weekend,” remarked American Life League Director Katie Brown Xavios, calling the move “horrifically inappropriate.”

“We didn’t need any more concrete reasons to defund them,” observed Xavios, “but $792,200,000 in federal tax dollars should tip the scale. We revealed in our recent 2025 Report on Planned Parenthood CEO Compensation that these abortion executives reside in the 98th percentile of American wage earners, earning an average of $317,000 annually. Their new annual report shows just how much the American people have aided in lining the pockets of Planned Parenthood elite.”

American Life League researcher Katherine Van Dyke points to a big disconnect in the abortion giants’ claims in the Planned Parenthood Annual Report 2023-2024.

“Despite a year of significant increases for Planned Parenthood, specifically with more of our tax money going to more abortions,” stated Van Dyke, “this report makes no mention of its abortion pill numbers, which certainly means the number of abortions is horrifically greater than its reported 402,230 abortions this past year.”

“We now know that in some states, these black-market pill abortions make up more than 80 percent of all abortions,” noted Xavios. “We have PP to thank for that. Through their referrals and online influence, they have aided and abetted the illegal trafficking of these pills into prolife states, as American Life League revealed in the September 2024 expose of the abortion pill cartel.”

“Additionally,” Van Dyke reported, “Planned Parenthood has seen a rise in patient numbers this year, something that has been on a downward trend for the past five years. This is unfortunately the case due to Planned Parenthood’s online ‘Virtual Health Centers,’ which are pervading the nation with readily available online access to DIY abortion, contraception, and hormone drugs.”

American Life League Executive Vice President Hugh Brown was unimpressed with the report that he labeled “disingenuous.”

“This report is a puff piece from Planned Parenthood,” declared Brown. “It means absolutely nothing. There is zero mention of the abortion pill throughout this report, even though we know PP is involved in distributing hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of these pills each year. They have made the pill priority number one and they attempt to cover it up with quips about ‘hope’ and ‘unity’ in their report. America should be disgusted that we are forced to fund this.”

“If the tax money doesn’t upset you, then the $1,286,000,000 spent on so-called ‘medical services’ might,” added Xavios. “The American people funded nearly half of all of Planned Parenthood’s evil deeds. This included 402,230 abortions, sex education for young children, cross sex hormone distribution, and of course, the distribution of the deadly abortion pill.”

American Life League is the parent organization of STOPP, a national organization solely dedicated to the intention of having Planned Parenthood to close their doors.

