American politicians are behaving like Pontius Pilate on the issue of abortion

(LifeSiteNews) — For two thousand years, Pontius Pilate’s name has lived in infamy as the very definition of a cowardly politician. He knowingly turned an innocent man over to be killed due to a fear of losing his position. Then he claimed the blood was not on his hands.

At what point did Pilate become the model for politicians in America? The entire Democratic Party campaign in Virginia in 2023 rested on this position. And many in the Republican Party, after the 2023 election, are advocating that it become the position of the Republicans if they want to win in 2024.

The campaign of many candidates for Congress stated: “(insert name) understands protecting reproductive rights. Will combat extreme MAGA anti-abortion legislation and will fight for reproductive health.”

When candidate forums were held, the only Democrat candidates that would show up were those running unopposed. The candidates who did show, refused to address the actual issue of abortion, instead repeating the talking point that they will fight for “reproductive health” and “will not interfere with a woman’s health care.” At one forum, a Democrat was asked at what point, as a professional child advocate, would she advocate for the child in the womb. She first tried to use the deflection of not understanding the question. When it was pointedly explained, she responded that she had already given her answer that she would not interfere with a woman’s health care and was not going to say anything else on the issue. She would not speak of the humanity of the innocent human baby that she was handing over to the screaming mob.

From the results of the election, it appears the voting public accepts this washing of hands of the slaughter of innocent babies in abortion, because “who am I to judge what a mother should do to her child?” Candidates are getting the message, as Pilate did, if they want to hold onto (or achieve) a position in Caesar’s kingdom, they must look the other way and let a woman do whatever she wants, even if it puts the woman as well as the baby in danger (physically and spiritually). The spiritual side in which clergy are also complicit in this also is troubling. In our upside-down culture, it appears that we are answering the question “am I my sister’s keeper?” backwards as well.

We see that even the Republican position is little better as a 15-week ban is proposed as a “compromise,” assuring voters that they are not the extremists and are not going to take away all their rights. Even if compromise about the lives of babies was an acceptable moral position, one would have to argue we need better negotiators. Only 6 percent of abortions occur after 15 weeks. On what planet is 6 percent versus 94 percent seen as a good deal? If we were just talking about dividing property, the imbalance would be obvious, but when it is innocent lives, apparently not. For 50 years pro-lifers have been told by political consultants they needed to use an “incremental” approach. It has never stopped the pro-aborts from pushing for more abortion. All it has done is message that some unborn babies’ lives can be sacrificed for politics. Some Republican pundits are advocating next year’s campaigns should reassure voters they don’t intend to save all the babies.