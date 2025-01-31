Another Italian priest excommunicated for denying Francis is Pope

(LifeSiteNews) —Father Natale Santonocito has been “mercifully” excommunicated just for telling the truth, namely, that Bergoglio is not the legitimate pope, but an antipope, because of the clearly documented impeded see of Benedict XVI.

In Italy there has been carnage among priests who offer themselves to the sacrifice of being excommunicated or reduced to the lay state so that they may pierce the mafia-like wall of silence that dominates the mainstream. In 2024, before Fr. Santonocito’s punishment, it was the turn of the esteemed Carmelite theologian Father Giorgio Maria Faré. He was preceded by Fr. Fernando Cornet, the author of the volume Habemus antipapam? Both these priests had argued in their writings that there is a Bergoglio antipapacy. All the priests were sanctioned without being challenged on the merits of the issue. RELATED: Help excommunicated priest opposing Vatican errors to pay for living and legal expenses On December 8, Fr. Natale, a 61-year-old priest from the diocese of Palestrina, near Rome, posted on his social channel a rather succinct statement, aiming more at the ease of conveying the message by listing a few objective truths:

In just 12 minutes, Father Natale outlined the main canonical reasons concerning the non-abdication of Benedict XVI and the consequent invalidity of Francis’ election. After talking about the patent falsifications made both in the original Latin version (don’t forget they changed commissum into commisso) and in foreign languages (in German the munus-Amt swapped places with the ministerium-Dienst), Fr. Natale dealt with the substantive error (Pope Benedict’s failure to renounce the munus), specifying that Bergoglio’s heresies are just an obvious consequence of both not being the legitimate Pope and not having the Petrine munus, the divine investiture that assures the Vicar of Christ of the special assistance of the Holy Spirit. (Could someone please make Bishop Strickland understand this?).

Benedict XVI, with that famous “resignation” of Feb. 11, 2013, had retraced the footsteps of Him,

whose Vicar he was: with his Declaratio, Benedict said, “Some of you will betray me.” Then Cardinal Sodano also gave the famous “kiss” at the end of the declaration; Benedict was dethroned, confined, and exiled as stated in Canon 412 on the totally impeded see. He decided to call himself “pope emeritus,” an entirely new formula for which we have also given an explanation through pictures. It is nothing more than a euphemism for “impeded pope.”

Bishop Gaenswein, whom Benedict placed under the seal of papal secrecy, as he himself admitted during a conference in Sabbioneta, has been trying for years to make us understand in every way the reality, as in this famous speech at Lumsa University:



Recently we published here on LSN the document that explains how the Declaratio was actually a “decisio,” a juridical decree that can be issued by the Pope for the most serious crimes against the faith. With that judgment, Benedict XVI excommunicated and put into schism the “handful of cardinals responsible for the misdeed,” that is, the authors of the 2013 coup d’état, including Bergoglio.



A petition signed by 1,852 faithful was delivered to Bishop Parmeggiani so that he would withdraw the suspension a divinis imposed on Father Natale immediately after his public statement. The signatories demanded that either the priest be challenged on the merits of the allegations, or that the sanction against him be lifted.

Instead Parmeggiani proceeded brutally and punished Father Natale by misapplying canon laws n.751 and n.1364, which excommunicate those who refuse to submit to the Supreme Pontiff. However, Bergoglio is not the Supreme Pontiff, as is evident from the combination of the articles 76 and 77 of the apostolic constitution Universi Dominici Gregis. If Pope Benedict’s renunciation was not made in compliance with Canon 332.2, the subsequent election was null and void, without any intervening declaration in this regard.

However, a copy of the petition to Bishop Parmeggiani had been sent, along with the others, to the Secretariat of State, and the return receipt of the document sent to Card. Pietro Parolin has been received.

Now those in the Secretariat of State can no longer say they do not know the truth. The next legitimate pope will one day also deal with Bishop Parmeggiani, who excommunicated a priest-martyr who told the truth to defend the Church. The situation is terrible: the canonical reality is explosively obvious. It would take only a couple of minutes to have the antipope arrested according to Canon 1375 (usurpation of ecclesiastical office), and yet the truth is being kept under wraps not only by Bergoglians, but also by traditionalist hierarchies who prefer to speak of a “heretical Pope Francis” (horribly offending the Holy Spirit) than to break the bank and purify the Church for good, as Pope Benedict envisioned. This is the typical vice of that clerical church that always tries to avoid scandal at all costs. We have seen with the sexual abuse cases how useful this strategy of “truncate and sooth, sooth and truncate” can be. Still, some cardinals are beginning to understand. Cardinal Robert Sarah, to whom we sent a 5,000 signature petition a few weeks ago, responded in a recent interview to the arrogant question of the journalist Riccardo Cascioli of what he would reply to those “emotionalists who say that there is no Pope” in an interesting way. Cardinal Sarah used a complex system of periphrasis precisely to avoid saying that “there is a Pope, and he is Francis.” He did not even mention him. Instead, he called for remaining united with the Church—which is what we who want to get rid of the usurping antipope by following the norms of canon law do. We witnessed something different with Card. Raymond L. Burke, whose secretariat deleted the study on the decisio without even reading it,. Yet his petition was also sent to the Secretariat of State. Meanwhile, while the pre-2013 cardinals hesitate to fulfill their duty, the one enshrined in Article 3 of the UDG, i.e., the duty to enforce at all costs the rights of the Apostolic See, on the battlefield of this latest, eschatological anti-papal war, these brave little priests continue to fall as cannon fodder, doing their duty by giving their lives for their flock of souls. RELATED: Is Francis really the Pope? — the Debate

Share











