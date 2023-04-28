‘Anti-Christian’ Catholic school board trustee slammed by colleagues, parents to continue protesting

Campaign Life Coalition is urging all those concerned to attend the Waterloo District Catholic School Board's May 1 meeting to continue calling for the firing of Wendy Ashby.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — There’s a new twist in the saga of a local school board trustee who infuriated parents with her anti-Christian, racist, and misandrist social media posts. and local parents played a key role in bringing about this latest development.

We’ve been keeping you up to date on what’s been happening with Wendy Ashby, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustee who made headlines with her inflammatory posts on Twitter about the Christian faith.

She described white, Christian males as being “the most dangerous creature on the planet.”

Well, that outrage boiled over at a school board meeting earlier this week in Kitchener, and Campaign Life Coalition was there to capture the whole thing on camera.

CLC’s video of what happened went viral and was covered by a variety of news organizations, including Newsweek, The Cambridge Reporter, and The Toronto Star. CLC has just published a longer video report about the meeting. Please watch it.

Finally, following the mounting pressure and public backlash, two Cambridge trustees, Marisa Phillips and Bob Sikora, broke their silence on the controversy, publishing scathing condemnations of their colleague’s statements, characterizing them as “hateful” and “unacceptable.”

Phillips’ hard-hitting statement was quickly followed by the WCDSB releasing its own statement “condemning” Ms. Ashby’s social media posts, although not nearly as directly – or forcefully – as was required by the gravity of Ashby’s racist, anti-Christian views!

The board’s statement came up short for a couple of reasons.

First of all, there is no real consequence or penalty here for Ms. Ashby. Certainly lacking was the one thing that parents and grandparents have been asking for: the board to call for Ashby to step down!

Secondly, the board’s statement doesn’t’ “condemn” her racist, anti-Christian, man-hating tweets. It merely says that it “does not support statements made by Trustee Wendy Ashby.”

Not supporting something does not quite rise to the level of actively condemning it.

The board’s “condemnation” statement was accompanied by an “apology” (if you can call it that) from Wendy, but, in my opinion, she didn’t actually apologize for holding or expressing vile views.

She’s only “apologizing” that people were “offended” and “impacted,” and that’s not really an apology.

To me, it sounds more like an expression of regret that the Catholic community didn’t agree with her views. And by the way, Ashby’s so-called apology makes it fairly evident that she still holds these views! It actually contains a defense of them.

From her “apology”:

‘Conversations about inequality are often uncomfortable. As a Métis woman and in my professional role, I encounter these discussions regularly and part of these discussions is to challenge our existing systems. A great deal of my education and advocacy work is around understanding and furthering diversity, equity and inclusion.’ (Emphasis added.)

There’s also the hypocrisy of the board’s statement implying the protests at Monday’s board meeting were somehow motivated by “hate” (which is ridiculous), while failing to label Ashby’s comments as hate speech.

Everything that’s happened this week in the WCDSB proves one thing to me, that parents matter.

We had a small victory here, but we need to keep up the pressure – Ms. Ashby must resign!

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m., but anyone who is interested in going should make plans to show up by 5:00 p.m. to protest outside the board office, just like last week.

Location: 35 Weber St. W., Kitchener, ON, N2H 3Z1. (Get directions here.)

Monday’s meeting is open to the public, once again, and we need to have a solid crowd in the gallery of faithful Catholics and other concerned citizens.

We also have word that parents who are on the side of truth and sanity will be making more delegations to the trustees, and they’re going to need your support, especially with all the media attention this story has been getting.

So please, consider showing up at the WCDSB office on Monday, being as respectful and prayerful as always, holding your signs and demanding Ms. Ashby’s resignation. Sign suggestions include:

Wendy Ashby must resign

Bigosted, anti-Christian trustee must go

Students unsafe with Trustee Ashby

Ashby hates white male Christian students

If you haven’t done so already, please sign our petition calling for Ashby to step down.

Thank you and God bless.

Jeff Gunnarson

National President

Campaign Life Coalition

P.S. Please keep Ms. Ashby and her supporters in your prayers. As much as we must engage in the political process, we’re involved in a spiritual battle here, too, and the devil loathes everyone on both sides. As always, our efforts must be rooted in prayer, love, and charity.

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

Share











