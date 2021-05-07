May 7, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The signatories of the following statement can be found at the bottom of this page.

Appeal against the effort to destroy marriage by the German synodal path

5 May 2021

S. Pii V Papæ et Conf.

The German Synodal Path, initiated in 2019, has been, during the past two years, fertile ground for the planning and subsequent homogenization of ideas and theories that are blatantly contrary to the immutable and perennial Magisterium of the Holy Catholic Church, founded by the Divine Savior on the solid rock of the Apostles (Mt 16:18). The errors being spread include the declared attack on the Priesthood, both by means of the effort to abolish eccelsiastical celibacy as well as imposing the ordination of women, and also the declared attack on Marriage, intentionally attacking the indissoluble union between a man and a woman and imposing and equating sodomitic unions with the love that Our Lord Jesus Christ has elevated to the dignity of a Sacarament. In this regard, the Catechism of the Catholic Church defines that “the matrimonial covenant, by which a man and a woman establish between themselves a partnership of the whole of life, is by its nature ordered toward the good of the spouses and the procreation and education of offspring” (1601). To the contrary, the German clergy, beginning with the hierarchy, with few exceptions, scandalously departing from the constant teaching of the Church, suggest, among other things, the demolition of Marriage, since they have announced that on 10 May there will be a day of “blessing” for all lovers, including, as expected, homosexual lovers, in clear contempt of the Responsum of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith of 22 February 2021 to a dubium on the blessing of same-sex couples. In the Vatican document, published in many languages, one reads that “it is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable ones, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage (i.e., outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open in itself to the transmission of life), as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex” restating that “the Church [...] does not and cannot bless sin.” It is reported that there are already more than 2500 priests, deacons, and other pastoral agents associated with this initiative, which demonstrates a manifest aversion to the Tradition of the Church and to the norms she stipulates. According to the Code of Canon Law, schism is defined as “the refusal of submission to the Supreme Pontiff or of communion with the members of the Church subject to him” (c. 751) thus incurring excommunication latae sententiae on all those who promote it. All this makes one think that the German Synodal Way is daily tending towards becoming a step towards declared schism and heresy. Concerned about this sad situation, we Pastors of the Catholic Church and faithful laity committed to the defense of the Truth of the Faith, ask the Holy Father to take the necessary measures to put an end to these drifts of the German Synodal Path and, if necessary, to apply the appropriate canonical sanctions against the promoters of this tremendous deviation from both doctrine and communion with the Keys of Peter. On the other hand, we call for the same day 10 May to be an international day of prayer and reparation for all the offenses and sacrilegious actions committed by the deviant Pastors of the German Church, asking for the recitation of the Litany of the Sacred Heart, in public or in private, and, when possible, that the Holy Mass pro remissione peccatorum be offered, as well as Holy Communion in reparation.

PRELATES

1. Cardinal Joseph Zen, Bishop Emeritus of Hong Kong

2. Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Auxiliary Bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan

3. Bishop Marian Eleganti, Auxiliary Bishop emeritus of Chur, Switzerland



PRIESTS

4. Fr Miguel Coelho, Archdiocese of Évora, Portugal

5. Fr José Andrade, Archdiocese of Braga, Portugal

6. Fr Duarte Sousa Lara, Diocese of Lamego, Portugal

7. Fr Manuel Vaz Patto, Diocese of Coimbra, Portugal

8. Fr Hélder Ruivo, Diocese of Aveiro, Portugal

9. Fr Armin Maria Kümin, Order of the Holy Cross, Portugal

10. Fr Manuel de Pina Pedro, Diocese of Leiria-Fátima, Portugal

11. Fr Gerald E. Murray, Archdiocese of New York, USA

12. Fr Tiago Ribeiro e Pinto, Diocese of Setúbal, Portugal

13. Fr Samuele Cecotti, Osservatorio Van Thuan sulla Dottrina Sociale della Chiesa, Diocese of Trieste, Italy

14. Fr António Alexandre de Oliveira, Diocese of Campo Limpo, Brazil

15. Fr Alfredo Maria Morselli, Archdiocese of Bologna, Italy



LAWYERS

16. Ives Gandra da Silva Martins, Lawyer, São Paulo, Brazil

17. Miguel da Costa Carvalho Vidigal, Lawyer, São Paulo, Brazil

18. Luís Filipe Esquível Freire de Andrade, Lawyer, Coimbra, Portugal

19. Carlos Vitor Santos Valiense, Lawyer, Bahia, Brazil



JOURNALISTS AND EDITORS

20. Marco Tosatti, Journalist, Rome, Italy

21. Fabio Scaffardi, Journalist, Florence, Italy

22. Eugene Rosenblum, Editor-in-Chief of Trailway, Russia

23. António Carlos de Azeredo, Editor, Porto, Portugal

24. José Barbosa Soares, Editorial Adviser, Porto, Portugal



HEALTH PROFESSIONALS

25. Teresa Kaufeler, Psychiatrist, Österreich, Austria

26. Joana Luísa Nigra de Castro e Sousa de Noronha, Doctor, Lisbon, Portugal

27. Nelson Machado da Silva Lima, Neurosurgeon Physician, Belém do Pará, Brazil

28. Maria Cabral Martins, Nurse, Master in Mental and Psychiatric Health at the Escola Superior de Enfermagem do Porto, Porto, Portugal

29. Elzbieta Agnieszka, Nurse, Rome, Italy

30. Salvador Olazabal, Psychologist, Faculdade de Psicologia e de Ciências da Educação da Universidade do Porto, Porto, Portugal

31. Maria José Côrte-Real Freire de Andrade, Psychologist, Coimbra, Portugal



TEACHERS AND PROFESSIONALS

32. Armando Alexandre dos Santos, University Professor, Graduated in History and Philosophy, PhD from Universidad de Alicante, Piracicaba, Brazil

33. Michael Hesemann, Historian and author, Neuss, Germany

34. Stanislaw Strutynski, President of Una Voce Russia, Russia

35. Elena Mancini, Teacher, Linz, Austria

36. Ricardo Luiz Silveira da Costa, University Professor, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

37. Ibsen José Casas Noronha, University Professor, Coimbra, Portugal

38. Pedro Affonseca, President of Centro Dom Bosco and graduated in Law from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

39. Álvaro Mendes, Vice-President of the Dom Bosco Center and PhD in Economics from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

40. Bruno Mendes, Director-General of Centro Dom Bosco, PhD in Administration from the Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

41. Giuseppe Sorrentino, Retired Mathematics Teacher, Avezzano, Italy

42. Eduardo Almeida, Degree in History from the Faculdade de Letras da Universidade do Porto, Porto, Portugal

43. João Augusto Lobato Rodrigues, Economist, Master in Regional Development and PhD student in Social Management, Belém do Pará, Brazil

44. Alexandra de Almeida Tété, Manager, Degree in International Relations, Porto, Portugal

45. Amadeu Fernandes, Mechanical Engineer, Viseu, Portugal

46. ​​Corrado Gnerre, C3S National Guide, Benevento, Italy

47. Diogo de Campos, Translator, Viana do Castelo, Portugal

48. Luís Ferrand d’Almeida, Degree in Guide-Interpreter by the Instituto Superior de Novas Profissões, Viseu, Portugal

49. Maria da Graça Poças da Cruz Marcelino, BA in History from Universidade Nova de Lisboa, Viseu, Portugal

50. Maria do Carmo Olazabal, Biomedical Engineer, Faculdade de Engenharia da Universidade do Porto, Porto, Portugal

51. Maria Francisca Gomes, Multimedia Designer, Faculdade de Belas-Artes da Universidade de Lisboa, Porto, Portugal

52. Paula Andrea Caluff Rodrigues, Architect, Master in Cultural Heritage and PhD student in Communication, Language and Culture, Belém do Pará, Brazil

53. Pedro Sinde, Librarian, Degree in Philosophy from the Faculdade de Letras da Universidade do Porto, Mirandela, Portugal

54. Miguel Lançós de Sottomayor, Navy Officer, Lisbon, Portugal

55. Lara Enge Maggione, Agronomist, Lisbon, Portugal

56. Nicolau Pinto Coelho, Degree in Architecture from the Faculdade de Arquitectura da Universidade do Porto, Porto, Portugal

57. Barbara Lambiase, Graphics, Diploma in Media, Munich, Germany

58. Giuseppina Nigro, Retired, Rome, Italy

59. Giovanna Ruggeri, Housewife, Lumezzane, Italy

60. Alessandra Perfetti, Unemployed, Degree in Philosophy from Università degli Studi di Milano and degree in Clinical Psychology from Università degli Studi di Torino, Macerata, Italy

61. Enrico Donà, Father of 4, Innsbruck, Austria

62. Elena Martinz, Mother of 4, Innsbruck, Austria

63. Mauro Reginato, Father of 2, Innsbruck, Austria

64. Martina Pappagallo, Mother of 2, Innsbruck, Austria

65. Günther Hofer, Father of 2, Innsbruck, Austria

66. Federica Sparpaglia, Mother of 2, Innsbruck, Austria

67. Maurizio Seghieri, Father of 2, Montecatini Terme, Pistoia, Italy

68. Irene Ibellani, Mother of 2, Montecatini Terme, Pistoia, Italy



STUDENTS

69. Afonso de Almeida Tété Machado, Medical Student at the Instituto de Ciências Biomédicas Abel Salazar, Porto, Portugal

70. Francisco José Ferrand d’Almeida, University Student, Viseu, Portugal

71. Henrique José Ferrand d’Almeida, University Student, Viseu, Portugal

72. Camila Caluff Rodrigues de Lima, Law Student, Belém do Pará, Brazil