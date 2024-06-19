Archbishop Aguer: Anti-Milei chants at Mass undermine the sacred mystery of the liturgy

At the Masses where chants against Argentine President Javier Milei were heard, the greatest harm has been the undermining of the liturgical mystery, as if the Mass were a Protestant or evangelical gathering.

(LifeSiteNews) — A series of scandals have recently occurred at parish churches in Buenos Aires, all of the same type: chants in the middle of Mass against President Javier Milei. The theme was “la patria no se vende” (“the homeland is not for sale”). This is obviously a political issue intruding in the most sacred place of Catholic Tradition. It has happened at Holy Cross parish in the neighborhood of San Cristóbal, and at the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish in Constitución. Perhaps I am forgetting some name for this concerted effort; it is not difficult to imagine from which corner of the opposition it comes from. Something similar had also taken place during the presidency of Mauricio Macri a few years ago.

La Prensa reports what happened at the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish, which is entrusted to the Claretians. The newspaper mentions the apology made by the celebrant: “Bishop [Gustavo Oscar] Carrara apologized for the chanting during Mass.” In this case, perhaps, the circumstance discreetly favored the reaction of the group behind the chant. It was a Mass “for Father Mauricio Silva, a member of the Little Brothers of the Gospel who, while working as a street sweeper, was arrested and then disappeared on June 14, 1977.”

I allow myself a digression to point out the case of Father Pablo Gazzarri, a Buenos Aires priest who had joined the Little Brothers of the Gospel in those sinister days and disappeared on November 27, 1976. This priest, with whom I had a close friendship, kept the weapons of the Montoneros in the church where he was the parochial vicar. It is worth asking if they really made Silva disappear just because he worked as a street sweeper.

According to La Nación, Bishop Carrara “commented that in the celebration they remembered Silva’s vocation of shouting the Gospel with his life, since he was friends with the poor and was just another worker.” Carrara explained that “before the final blessing, I was surprised by a lady who began to chant ‘The homeland is not for sale.’ Many of those present in the church continued the chant for a minute.” His apology was that he understood “some simple faithful could have been confused or even upset by this situation, which could be interpreted as a partisan politicization of the celebration of the Eucharist, which is a sacrament of unity.”

READ: Bishop Schneider: ‘LGBTQ lobbies,’ secular powers behind Pope Francis’ homosexual ‘blessings’ document

At the same time, I read in La Prensa that Bishop Oscar Vicente Ojea, president of the Episcopal Conference of Argentina, anticipated a reiteration of these types of attitudes. Issuing a warning ahead of a Mass for the “Mothers of the Homeland” on Wednesday, June 19, to pay homage to those who work in dining halls and soup kitchens, Bishop Ojea said: “We do not intend to invite any politician to this Mass, because we do not want something so proper to human beings that does not belong to any particular political sector to be used in any way.” The question of the presence of any politician is irrelevant. In the cases mentioned there was no politician; it was a group of faithful – I am not excluding Kirchnerist infiltrators – who led the chants.

Jorge García Cuerva, Archbishop of Buenos Aires, was somewhat closer to the correct explanation. At the parish of San Ildefonso in the neighborhood of Palermo, he said “it is not right that religious ceremonies are used to divide, fragment, and partisanize.” He added that “the Mass is something sacred, the Mass is in the deepest core of our people’s faith.”

Unfortunately, the archbishop’s argumentation is of an anthropocentric order: “It is something sacred, it helps us unite, become human, nourish ourselves, and be witnesses of the kingdom [of God] in the streets.” It is remarkable how our current bishops ignore the fact that the Mass is addressed to God; it is a sacrifice of adoration and supplication which sacramentally contains the death and resurrection of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It is this confusion which is experienced in so many guitar Masses, with songs that do not constitute an objective praise of the Most Holy Trinity.

At the Masses where anti-Milei chants were heard, the greatest harm has been the undermining of the liturgical mystery, as if the Mass were a Protestant or evangelical gathering. The entire Tradition unanimously protests against such an abolition of the mystery of worship, from the post-apostolic age up to the Second Vatican Council. Have the bishops not read Sacrosanctum Concilium? In this text, which was approved practically unanimously, the liturgy is presented as the sacramental representation of the Paschal Mystery, with the Eucharist as the celebration of this mystery par excellence.

Political chants constitute a profanation, an arbitrary and anthropocentric misuse, of a theological reality in which God is present. We must restore to the Catholic liturgy the accuracy, solemnity, and beauty which are the dowry that identifies it. If the chants heard in the parishes I have mentioned were in favor of Milei, they would be equally reprehensible.

+ Héctor Aguer

Archbishop Emeritus of La Plata

Buenos Aires, Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Share











