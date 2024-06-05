Archbishop Aguer: Cardinal Fernández had a ‘hand’ in sudden ousting of Argentine prelate

(LifeSiteNews) — I come to deal once again with the case of Monsignor Gabriel Mestre, the fleeting Archbishop of La Plata. In only eight-and-a-half months he had attracted the attention of the local clergy and has been freed at last from the persecutory ideology of “Tucho” Fernández. Given the regrettable fact of the “Francisist” request for the resignation of Abp. Mestre, it would be opportune for the priests of La Plata to make a public pronouncement, with discretion but without fear. I do not believe that interim Bishop Alberto Bochatey will react against the exercise of a qualified democracy that corresponds with the polyhedral ecclesiology of Pope Bergoglio.

In this case, I believe that one can make use of the old saying, “Think wrong, and you will be right.” Therefore, I am thinking of the responsibility of Cardinal Fernández, so close to the Supreme Pontiff, in the dismissive cancellation. Mestre has written: “I am aware of my weakness and the human weakness of the beautiful Church that is my home and my family. Holy Church because of the Ministry of the Trinity, sinful Church because of the fragility of the people who are part of it.”

Well said. What happened is a typical Argentine intrigue. It is at least curious that the former archbishop was summoned to Rome by the Holy See to talk about some aspects of the Diocese of Mar del Plata, which was his former office, and what happened there since November 2023, when Mestre had already been promoted to the Archdiocese of La Plata. I insist on what I have suggested before: the hand of Fernández can be seen.

In passing I point out that Fernández was my successor. I had submitted my resignation, and it was accepted two days after my 75th birthday. This fact was unanimously considered undesirable; it is not the usual way to proceed. In light of these episodes, I can comprehend the unusual dismissal of Abp. Mestre. I thought I should tell Fernández some characteristics of the archdiocese I had served for 20 years. I must have spoken to him for about 20 minutes. I noticed that he was not interested in what I could tell him. He was determined to do the opposite, and he did. Another Argentine intrigue surely cooked up in Rome.

I review the message of Mestre to the “beloved community of the Archdiocese of La Plata.” The bishop’s bond with his people is not that of an official. It is – to use a term repeated in the New Testament – agápē, love. This is how it appears in the letters of the Apostle Paul: a love that does not hesitate to correct when necessary.

Today [May 27, 2024] I am no longer your pastor. I want to tell you that I have been very happy these eight-and-a-half months, and for that I thank you from the bottom of my heart… Thank you for making me feel at home! Thank you for the gestures of gentleness and kindness in each of the visits! Thank you for inviting me to be part of your lives! I was truly able to experience the diversity and depth of faith in God of many of you, a committed faith that edified and enriched me more than once.

What is going to happen with La Plata? As it usually happens in these cases, names are already circulating. Some of them cause me concern and terror. The Apostolic Nunciature, on occasions like these, draws up consultations and reviews the background of possible candidates, but I suspect that things are now decided higher up. I am not referring to the fact that it is always the pope who appoints the bishops, but that nowadays Argentina is in Rome and Argentine intrigues are well-trodden.

It will be said that this is always the case, whether the pope is Italian, Polish, or German. No, the Argentine originality is incomparable. For more than a decade, the Argentine episcopate has been shaped not only by appointments but also by the “Francisism” of the prelates who, as is reasonable, want to keep their posts, or aspire to ascend. Peronist inspiration gives the Church in Argentina its own characteristics, and Peronism has reached the banks of the Tiber.

We must be careful not to get caught up in the confusion. The Church’s mission always remains that of the Lord’s command to the apostles: to make disciples of all peoples. This mandate is passed on to their successors in the sacramental ministry.

Last but not least: Mestre – unless a titular see is attributed to him – has become Archbishop Emeritus of La Plata, which I also am. But he is 55 years old. He would have had 20 years left to exercise the episcopate until the fateful 75 that Paul VI decreed as the retirement age, against what was established by the Second Vatican Council in the decree Christus Dominus.

What is Mestre going to do? Perhaps he could help a bishop-friend, or become a parish priest. And what is he going to live on? Will he suffer the fate of the canceled bishops and priests? Justice indicates that the Archdiocese of La Plata must support him. In my case, it pays my pension in the Priests’ Home of Buenos Aires where I live, which is a kind of geriatric home for priests. I have already written about the 75 years’ guillotine. According to the tradition of the Church, the bishop should die in his diocese, working until the end, just as the apostles did not retire. The Church is our home, our family, and cannot renounce that condition to become a heartless stepmother.

+ Héctor Aguer

Archbishop Emeritus of La Plata

Full Member of the National Academy of Moral and Political Sciences

Buenos Aires, Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Memorial of Saint Boniface, Bishop and Martyr

