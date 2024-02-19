Archbishop Aguer recommends new Spanish-language documentary against Communion in the hand

Along with Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Archbishop Héctor Aguer appeared in the new Spanish-language version of 'Communion in the Hand: The Triumph of Disobedience,' a documentary originally made in Portuguese.

Editor’s note: The documentary has only been made available in Portuguese and Spanish thus far.

(LifeSiteNews) — Héctor Aguer, archbishop emeritus of La Plata, has recommended watching “Communion in the Hand: The Triumph of Disobedience,” a documentary produced by the Don Bosco Center of Brazil and directed by Álvaro Mendes. The Spanish version, following the original in Portuguese, has just been released and can be seen free of charge on YouTube.

The Argentine prelate, together with Bishop Athanasius Schneider, appears as one of the interviewed bishops. Bishop Aguer emphasized that “the work gathers the legacy of the unforgettable bishop of San Luis, Juan Rodolfo Laise, author of the book with which this documentary was titled. It brings shocking testimonies from the Diocese of San Rafael, where the ideological and arbitrary closure of its flourishing diocesan seminary was recorded. Also recorded are the words of renowned Argentine priests, philosophers, and committed laypeople.”

The documentary was produced almost entirely in Argentina. The cities of Buenos Aires, La Plata, Mar del Plata, and San Rafael were visited for filming.

Bishop Aguer also said that “in this time of decadence in the Church – which has worsened over the last decade – it is urgent to recover the due Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, and to put an end to so many scandalous ‘celebrations’ dedicated not to the due worship of God but the deification of man.”

