Archbishop Aguer: The Church has a bright future because young Catholics ‘love’ Tradition

In several countries Tradition is professed by young people and flourishing. Progressives are disconcerted by young people who love and embrace Tradition. A better future can be glimpsed, despite the symbiosis of religions promoted by Pope Francis.

(LifeSiteNews) — This year marks the 90th anniversary of the 32nd International Eucharistic Congress, held in Buenos Aires on October 9-14, 1934. “International” means “of the whole Church,” as opposed to what only pertains to the diocesan or national spheres. The greatest fruits can evidently be achieved in the place chosen as a venue. Argentine history has not fully recorded this event, which was devoured by the passage of time and events more gloomy than happy. That is why it is fitting to discuss the 90th anniversary of an event that was both a miracle and a mystery.

The miracle is the very event of the Eucharistic Congress. The Eucharist is the heart of the Church, as the real sacramental presence of Jesus Christ. The papal delegate was Cardinal Eugenio Pacelli, Pius XI’s secretary of state and future successor as Pope Pius XII. Beholding the scene of an enormous crowd of children receiving their First Communion, His Eminence exclaimed: “Questo è il Paradiso!” (“This is heaven!”) One of those children was my mother, who was 10 years old at the time.

In addition, the massive Communion of men and recourse to confession (many priests had come) represented a shake-up of the mushy religiosity of Argentine society. In our national history, two events preceded and succeeded respectively the extraordinary event of that International Eucharistic Congress. In the first place – it has been forgotten with impunity – the Catholics of the 1880s: Estrada, Goyena, Lamarca, Achával Rodríguez, Pizarro, and others, fought a cultural battle against the rise of Freemasonry, which had imposed secularism, especially in education. Common education remained under the infamous Law 1420. After the Eucharistic Congress – one of its fruits – the Catholic Culture Courses were consolidated and reached their apex. Created in 1922, they nurtured the spirituality of a fervent youth and allowed the rapprochement of talented people who began to stand out in Argentine culture.

The mystery consists in how the course of public affairs devoured the contribution of the Eucharistic Congress in the ambiguity of culture. In fact, and let us say it as a general fact, Argentines do not go to Mass. The Eucharist lost importance due to the scarcity and lukewarmness of priests. And the bishops? Well, thank you! We did not have a courageous and determined episcopate that understood the problem of cultural struggle. Thanks to their personalities, we lacked leaders who could prevail over structural circumstances.

According to the structure of the Church, bishops and priests feed the flock and nourish it with the Word of Truth and the grace of the sacraments of faith. The mission of the Church has been fulfilled in a similar way since the first Pentecost. “Go into all the world and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” (Mt 28:19). All peoples or nations (panta ta ethnē). The key to this mission is the conversion of cultures and their ensuing Christianization. There was never a majority Christian culture in Argentina. Immigrant contributions were massive but not strictly Christian. Incidentally – this hypothesis would have to be discussed – they left their religion on the ships.

The 90th anniversary of the 1934 Eucharistic Congress finds us in an ambiguous cultural position – as a successor to the Second Vatican Council. The ambiguity was portrayed by Pope Paul VI when he said, “We were expecting a blooming spring, and instead came a harsh winter.” It is always about the need to start anew. In several countries Tradition is professed by young people and flourishing. The capacity to produce a miracle is a condition proper to the Church, by the will of her Creator. It is disconcerting to progressives that young people love and embrace Tradition – therein lies the authentic renewal, as is seen in various nations. A better future can be glimpsed there, despite the symbiosis of religions promoted by Pope Francis that detracts from the identity of Catholic truth. The future is in the hands of divine providence.

+ Héctor Aguer

Archbishop Emeritus of La Plata

Buenos Aires, Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Memorial of Saint Héctor Valdivielso Sáez, Martyr

