Archbishop Viganò: Bergoglio and the World Economic Forum are pursuing the same Antichrist agenda

The following was written and published on X by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Davos Forum has a very specific plan for social dissolution which is explicitly anti-Christic and therefore anti-human and anti-Catholic. For this reason, together with the destruction of the economy, agriculture, and livestock, the WEF also pursues with dogged obstinacy the destruction of the family and religion, which is considered an obstacle to its objectives.

The woke, LGBTQ+ and gender ideology is the main tool to indoctrinate future generations into a world without males and females, without father or mother, without faith and without morals. In that world, young people are not to have any ideal, any purpose, other than the pursuit of the most aberrant perversions and the satisfaction of degrading pleasures that the system provides them.

Every deviation in matters of faith and morals promoted by Jorge Mario Bergoglio corresponds to the implementation of a precise program dictated by the woke agenda. This is proof that sitting on the Chair of Peter is not a pope but an emissary of the globalist elite, whose mission is to destroy the Catholic Church, just as almost all Western leaders now intend to destroy the nations they govern. All are linked by their membership in the World Economic Forum.

Sarah Kate Ellis is CEO of GLAAD, a powerful subversive LGBTQ+ lobby that interferes in governments and institutions to impose social acceptance of vice and perversion. It is no coincidence that she is a guest of the Davos forum, in which globalist governments and societies take part, including the Bergoglian church.

BREAKING – President of the powerful pro-LGBT organization @glaad, @sarahkateellis says they are working with Pope Francis (@Pontifex) and she commended the Pope for advances made on LGBT issues, including allowing so-called "same-sex blessings"

Hearing Ellis praise Bergoglio should make the blood run cold in the veins of every Catholic, starting with the bishops. It is as if an association of arsonists complimented the fire chief for how he prevents fires from being put out. And instead the Bishops continue to pretend not to see and not to understand – some out of cowardice, some out of blackmail, some out of self-interest – that Bergoglio is a usurper of the Papal Throne, considering him just “a little too progressive.”

In this mad cowardice, in this betrayal, they make themselves accomplices of the worst enemies of the Church of Christ.

To put an end to the tyranny of the WEF, the Trump Administration – inaugurated under the best auspices – will have to strike incisively and effectively at all its ramifications in public institutions, including the Bergoglian church.

