Archbishop Viganò: Bergoglio supports the efforts of Davos elites to establish the New World Order

(LifeSiteNews) — Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday after Pope Francis praised the globalist World Economic Forum in an address for its 2024 conference in Davos, Switzerland. Below is Viganò’s statement published in full.

In Davos the masters and servants of the globalist elite gather: characters who openly declare that they want to reduce the world’s population through wars, famines and organized pestilence; characters who use the complicity of our rulers, international institutions, and especially high finance and media, which are totally in their hands.

How would Our Lord have spoken to the Sanhedrin of criminal subversives at the World Economic Forum? What would all the Popes from Saint Peter to Pius XII have said to the participants of the Davos Forum? Not what Bergoglio said, surely. And this proves once again that the Argentine Jesuit is a servant of the globalist elite: whether he does it out of self-interest or due to blackmail matters little.

Bergoglio explicitly supports the globalist coup and actively cooperates in the establishment of the New World Order. What more is needed to understand that the words of Leo XIII have come true? That the prophecy of Our Lady at La Salette is being fulfilled before our eyes?

“Rome will lose the faith and become the seat of the Antichrist.”

