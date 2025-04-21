Archbishop Viganò: Bergoglio will answer to God for usurping the throne of Peter

His soul has not disappeared. He will have to account for the crimes he has committed.

(LifeSiteNews) — In 2018, Eugenio Scalfari reported the words that Bergoglio supposedly confided to him about his vision of the afterlife:

“Sinful souls are not punished: those who repent obtain God’s forgiveness and join the ranks of souls who contemplate him, but those who do not repent and cannot therefore be forgiven disappear. There is no hell, sinful souls simply disappear.”

These heretical ravings are directly opposed to the Catholic Faith, which teaches us that there is a particular Judgment for everyone, which Bergoglio could not escape. His soul has therefore not disappeared, nor has it dissolved: he will have to account for the crimes he has committed, first of all having usurped the throne of Peter in order to destroy the Catholic Church and lose so many souls.

But if this non-pope and anti-pope can no longer harm the Mystical Body, his heirs still remain, the subversives whom he has invalidly created “cardinals” and who have long been organizing themselves to ensure a continuator of the synodal revolution and the destructuring of the Papacy. In support of them are also the conservative Cardinals and Bishops who have been careful not to question the legitimacy of Jorge Bergoglio. It is on these people that the greatest responsibility for the outcome of the next “conclave” falls.

This article was originally published by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò on X. The views expressed do not necessarily represent those of LifeSiteNews.

BREAKING: Pope Francis has died aged 88

