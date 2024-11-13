Archbishop Viganò: Bergoglio’s attitude to sin is ‘antichristic’

Pope Francis 'is not interested in the salvation of souls, whom he actually encourages in sin and public scandal,' writes Archbishop Viganò. 'His 'sympathy' for the workers of iniquity is flaunted, just as his aversion for those who faithfully serve Our Lord is flaunted.'

Editor’s note: The following opinion piece is taken from a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò following the news that Pope Francis had welcomed a gender-confused woman posing as a male ‘hermit’ at a recent papal audience.

(LifeSiteNews) — Our Lord associated with sinners in order to convert them: think of Magdalene, who was an adulteress, or of Zacchaeus, who was a tax collector on behalf of the Roman Empire. The effect of the Lord’s presence alone converts these souls, who abandon the path of sin and are converted to Him. “Go and sin no more.”

The Savior does not conceal guilt, but on the contrary indicates it as an obstacle to salvation and holiness and offers His Grace to change one’s life and follow Him. Because it is the salvation of the soul that the Lord wants, not the normalization of sin. The battle against the world, the flesh and the devil is fought and won first of all by recognizing the enemy and arming ourselves so we can overthrow him.

Bergoglio’s acquaintances are the exact opposite. He is not interested in the salvation of souls, whom he actually encourages in sin and public scandal. His “sympathy” for the workers of iniquity is flaunted, just as his aversion for those who faithfully serve Our Lord is flaunted.

RELATED: Pope Francis welcomes transgender activist 'hermit' 'Brother Christian Matson' at Vatican audience

Bergoglio usurps the teaching and example of Our Lord, attributing to himself the authority to declare what is good and what is evil – God’s exclusive prerogative. He does not say “Go and sin no more,” but “God loves you as you are.” But he doesn’t say this to everyone! There are categories of “sinners” who must change: the rigid, the backwards, those Catholics who oppose apostasy.

For Bergoglio the sin is not against God, but against the anti-decalogue of the “conciliar and synodal church” and against the Globalist Agenda. As such it is unforgivable. God can be denied, offended, blasphemed, and contradicted, but not Bergoglio. This lie, told by someone who claims to be the Pope, betrays the mandate of Christ and the trust of the faithful, showing this usurper for what he really is.

This is what makes Bergoglio’s action not only fraudulent, but essentially “antichristic.”

