Archbishop Viganò: Bergoglio’s removal of Bishop Strickland is a cowardly form of authoritarianism

To remain silent and endure this umpteenth violation of the most basic principles of justice and truth is to make oneself complicit with a subverter.

Editor’s note: The following text has been taken from a November 11, 2023 post on Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s account on X (formerly Twitter).

(LifeSiteNews) — The removal of His Excellency Bishop Joseph Strickland, especially after the failure to ambush him with the Apostolic Visitation, appears as a cowardly form of authoritarianism, which in no way fits with Bergoglio’s rants about “welcoming” and “inclusiveness.”

WATCH: My exclusive interview with Bishop Strickland, where I ask him all the questions on everyone’s heart in the midst of his unjust cancellation. Pray for this good Bishop. #IstandwithBishopStrickland pic.twitter.com/G1TaPO0c4P — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) November 12, 2023

Seeing the sacrilegious and perverted Marco Rupnik incardinated in the Diocese of Capodistria, or Bishop Michael Olson still in office despite the petition of the faithful of Fort Worth following his abuses and scandalous behavior with the Carmelite Sisters of Arlington, while one of the few faithful Bishops is persecuted and kicked out for no reason shows us in all its arrogance the tyranny of the Argentine Jesuit.

A tyranny that is even more scandalous to the faithful due to the fact that the majority of the pastors are silent out of cowardice or complicity.

This affair will reveal who stands with the true Church of Christ and who chooses to stand with His declared enemies. To remain silent and endure this umpteenth violation of the most basic principles of justice and truth is to make oneself complicit with a subverter.

