Archbishop Viganò: Biden giving Bergoglio the Medal of Freedom shows us who they both really serve

Hillary Clinton, Bono, George Soros, and other 'well-wishers' have been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Joe Biden. How can one be surprised if among this very select group of globalist medalists is also Jorge Mario Bergoglio?

The following was written and published on social media platform X by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò in response to the news that outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden has awarded the Medal of Freedom to Francis.

Along with these exponents of the Radical Left, Joe Biden supports the antichristic and criminal Agenda 2030 plan, adherence to woke and LGBTQ+ ideology, gender theory, climate change hysteria, mass vaccinations, abortion and infanticide, and ethnic replacement through uncontrolled immigration.

— Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò (@CarloMVigano) January 12, 2025

How can one be surprised if among this very select group of medalists is also Jorge Mario Bergoglio, whom the Deep State arranged to be elected as head of the deep church precisely to promote the same criminal globalist coup?

