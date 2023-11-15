Archbishop Viganò: Canceled bishops must give their lives for the persecuted Catholic faithful

'Our task as pastors is to protect the Lord’s flock from mercenaries and rapacious wolves: not to retreat as soon as we are attacked, abandoning it or allowing it to be looked after by others.'

Editor’s note: The following text is taken from a post to Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s account on X (formerly Twitter).

(LifeSiteNews) — Quo vadis, Joseph?

As successors of the apostles, ostracized for defending Catholic truth, we cannot desert the battlefield, nor passively wait for others to come along to take our place. Instead, we need our example in the virtue of fortitude to spur other bishops on to join our voice and battle.

Our task as pastors is to protect the Lord’s flock from mercenaries and rapacious wolves: not to retreat as soon as we are attacked, abandoning it or allowing it to be looked after by others. Being successors of the apostles implies a personal responsibility, from which no one can ever exempt us, for that would constitute a betrayal of Christ’s example.

Each of us, by virtue of the apostolic mandate, must continue to carry out the mission entrusted to him by Our Lord and give his life for the persecuted and scattered flock, trusting that a heavier cross always corresponds to greater grace to carry it to the summit of Calvary.

Share











