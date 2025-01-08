Archbishop Viganò: ‘Cardinal’ McElroy aligned with UN 2030 agenda, LGBT, vaccines

Let us not be surprised then if 'Cardinal' McElroy, appointed 'Archbishop' of Washington, heir of the serial abuser Theodore McCarrick, is so busy with immigrants, LGBTQ+, the environment and vaccines: these are the points of Agenda 2030.

(LifeSiteNews) — The “mass deportation” of illegal immigrants is a decision that the State can legitimately take, and this is a principle dictated by Natural Law even before positive civil law or canon law.

Conversely, the “mass deportation” of illegal immigrants is certainly and indisputably incompatible with the network of pseudo-charitable organizations in the hands of the Bergoglian hierarchy, the Democratic Party and the NGOs attributable to George Soros, and with the system of complicity between the deep state and the deep church, both of which are actively engaged in the dissolution of the social, economic, cultural, and religious fabric of the nations in which they have taken control of the institutions. Stopping illegal immigration would make them lose an inexhaustible source of profit, paid for by citizens’ taxes.

The “mass deportation” of illegal immigrants is certainly and unquestionably incompatible with the subversive plan of ethnic substitution shared by the globalist elite, because it thwarts it and prevents the creation of the premises for social revolt that are intended lead to a further restriction of fundamental freedoms.

When we hear representatives of the deep church (i.e. the Bergoglian “church”) or the deep state speak, we ought to realize that these people are emissaries of the subversive globalist lobby, and that every word they say is false, because behind an apparently acceptable excuse they actually hide unmentionable criminal purposes.

Let us not be surprised then if “Cardinal” McElroy — appointed by Bergoglio as “Archbishop” of Washington, heir of the serial abuser and right-hand man of the Argentine Jesuit, Theodore McCarrick — is so busy with immigrants, LGBTQ+, the environment and vaccines: these are the points of Agenda 2030, which the Bergoglian “church” has been promoting since the Mafia of St. Gallen managed to have a puppet of the World Economic Forum elected “pope.” And let us not be surprised if what the exponents of the deep state and the deep church have in common is corruption, vice, and perversion.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s statement first appeared today on X (formerly Twitter).

