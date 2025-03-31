Archbishop Viganò: Freemasonry seeks to ‘destroy everything’ through permanent revolution

The psychopandemic farce, the climate fraud, the Ukrainian crisis, and the threat of nuclear conflict are all part and parcel of the 'destroy everything' plan that the globalist elite sets out to do in order to force society to accept its technocratic tyranny.

The following was written and published by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò on X on March 28, 2025.

(LifeSiteNews) — For more than three centuries, Freemasonry has been waging an all-out war against the Catholic Church and Christian society. It has as its aim the subversion of the social and religious order – the divine κόσμος (order) – by means of Revolution, which is the principle of the infernal χάος (chaos).

This Revolution must be permanent, just like the crises and emergencies by which it pretentiously justifies its own destructive action are also never-ending. “Solve et coagula (dissolve and coagulate).”

No wonder [French President Emmanuel] Macron, World Economic Forum emissary, recently said: “It is more difficult to reinvent everything when not everything has been destroyed.”

The psychopandemic farce, the climate fraud, the Ukrainian crisis, and the threat of nuclear conflict are all part and parcel of the “destroy everything” plan that the globalist elite sets out to do in order to force society to accept its technocratic tyranny.

