Archbishop Viganò responds to reports Pope will skip Midnight Mass on Christmas

October 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – On October 19, an article appeared in the Italian daily, Il Messaggero, entitled, “Christmas, the Pope’s midnight Mass is skipped over; restrictions on All Saints’ Day celebrations: the bishops impose rigor.” According to its author, Franca Giansoldati, the Midnight Mass on Christmas has not been included on the calendar of papal liturgical celebrations, while the December 25 Blessing Urbi et Orbi is indicated.

This news, insofar as it corresponds to the actual decisions of the Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff, suggests that the Holy See wants to replicate the unfortunate lockdown of past months, which deprived the faithful of the Mass and the Sacraments, even on Easter. If this were the case, it would confirm the Holy See’s intention to support the “pandemic” media narrative. Yet, according to recent statements made by the Italy’s Higher Institute of Health, the “pandemic” has a mortality rate equal to the normal seasonal flu.

This latest news has left the faithful bewildered, scandalized and abandoned by a hierarchy that found a way to gather in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Ara Cœli for a syncretistic rite presided by Jorge Mario Bergoglio, but which does not hesitate to suspend the celebration of Holy Mass on the Night in which the Church celebrates the Birth of the Savior.

The process of demolishing the faithful’s most beloved traditions, carried out by those to whom the Lord has entrusted the government of His Church, continues relentlessly. On the one hand, through the utopian affirmation of a Masonic brand of human fraternity that is independent of God’s paternity, and on the other, through the methodical cancellation of liturgical solemnities, beginning with Holy Easter and continuing with Christmas.

I invite all Catholics to pray and do penance, imploring Heaven that this umpteenth outrage against the Majesty of God, the honor of the Church, and the souls of the faithful be averted. I also exhort the Shepherds of the Church to raise their voices in defense of the flock entrusted to them, reminding them of their grave responsibility before the Lord.

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

Official translation