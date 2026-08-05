Archbishop Viganò: Spain migrant ‘invasion’ part of ‘diabolical plan of ethnic replacement’

Editor’s note: This was originally posted on Archbishop Viganò’s X account. Automatically translated from the Italian.

(LifeSiteNews) — The planned invasion of the apostate West is not a spontaneous phenomenon, but a diabolical plan of ethnic replacement, of the deliberate destruction of the social fabric, and of the provocation of disorders and civil war. Peoples without faith, without roots, and without identity are immersed in masses of foreigners who share neither the Faith, nor the culture, nor natural law, with the aim of breaking every cohesion and making any resistance impossible.

Thus is fulfilled the curse that God had already pronounced against His disobedient people:

“The alien who lives among you shall rise above you higher and higher, while you shall sink lower and lower. He shall lend to you but you shall not lend to him; he shall be the head and you shall be the tail” (Dt 28:43-44).

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The synodal Hierarchy, apostate and traitorous, not only remains silent, but is an active part of this infernal design. With its words of unconditional welcome, with its documents that deny the primacy of the Faith and of Christian civilization, with its complicit silence in the face of the erasure of Christianity from families and from society, it collaborates in the ruin of what remains of Christendom.

This is not charity: it is complicity. It is not mercy: it is betrayal.

Whoever has ears to hear, let them hear.

And whoever wishes to save their soul and their land, let them return to God and to His Law, before it is too late.

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