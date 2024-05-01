Archbishop Viganò: The assassination of JFK was step one in the globalist coup of society

The term deep state – derin devlet in Turkish – was coined to indicate the network of power close to the Masonic Lodges that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk created, again in a subversive way, to flank the action of indoctrination to the so-called “democratic principles” of the Young Turks, just as in Italy, during the so-called Risorgimento, Giuseppe Mazzini created the Giovine Italia movement to bring down the pre- unification States and replace them with the Piedmontese Monarchy that was subservient to Freemasonry. The deep state is therefore a lobby entrenched in power, which controls and directs events through its emissaries. Its counterpart in the religious sphere is what I have called the deep church, which has the same goals and uses the same methods. Let us not forget that after the death of Pope Pius XII in 1958, the Conclave that led to the election of Angelo Roncalli was the scene of maneuvers and pressures aimed precisely at ensuring that the new Pope would represent a moment of novelty and rupture with the past. And it was no coincidence that John XXIII himself – too often dangerously close to the Masonic Lodges on the one hand and to exponents of Modernism on the other – wanted, so to speak, to defy Providence, by convoking an Ecumenical Council that the Roman Curia knew would bring into the ecclesial body the most extreme instances of modernization of the Church in the doctrinal, moral, and liturgical fields.

In 1958, therefore, we had a progressive Pope, the so-called “good pope,” the pope of dialogue and renewal, who was appreciated by circles hitherto hostile to the Roman Church. Then in 1960, Democrat John Fitzgerald Kennedy won the election against Republican Richard Nixon, apparently confirming the same trend. In 1962, the Second Vatican Council began. In 1963, the American President was assassinated in Dallas. These would all seem to be unrelated events to an inattentive observer; but if we understand what the aims of the deep state and the deep church were – that is, the two versions of an occult and subversive power – we cannot fail to find an incredible coherence in their respective actions. And perhaps we should ask ourselves if the fact that JFK was Catholic might have led the American deep state to want to eliminate from the international political scene a character who did not accept the role of being a puppet of the elite, unlike the current “president,” the self-styled Catholic Joe Biden.

Church and State have today both been eclipsed by a power that has usurped them and now uses them for the opposite purpose to that which the two institutions ought to have, and we owe the fact that this is so evident today to decades – if not centuries – of subterranean action, of subversive powers which stop at nothing to achieve what they set out to do. The assassination of JFK by the CIA has been repeated with the fraudulent elimination of President Trump on the occasion of the 2020 election fraud; but even before that with the forced resignation in 2013 of Pope Benedict XVI, an event that was hoped for by the magic circle of the Clintons and John Podesta in their famous Wikileaks emails, and which was followed by the appointment – because to speak of election would be grotesque – of the Jesuit Jorge Mario Bergoglio by the Saint Gallen Mafia, with the key contribution of the serial predator and former cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was a frequent visitor to the Obama White House.