Archbishop Viganò: ‘The globalist cabal want to establish the kingdom of the Antichrist on earth’

Editor’s note: The following is the full text of a message from Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò for the “First Health Holocaust Remembrance Day.”

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear Friends,

I am grateful for the invitation of Professor Massimo Citro della Riva to offer my greetings to the participants in the Health Holocaust Remembrance Day. You know well that I have never been shy in offering my interventions since the beginning of the psycho-pandemic farce, and that my complaint – since May 2020 – anticipated everything that has emerged in these four years regarding the criminal management of this social-engineering experiment of neo-Malthusian origin.

What appears today in all its evidence is the subversive plan of a global coup d’état, aimed at the decimation of the world population and the enslavement of the survivors. The pressure for the approval of the WHO Pandemic Treaty and for the health passport – accompanied by the activation of the digital wallet – demonstrate that the authors of this coup have no intention of giving up their criminal intentions, and will not do so unless they are faced with firm and determined opposition from the population and those few of its representatives who are not sold out to the World Economic Forum, by those who courageously do not fail in their duties.

READ: CDC releases fully redacted report on COVID jab-linked myocarditis after FOIA request

We have seen the false Bergoglian church totally subservient to the genetic treatment agenda, a treatment that was produced using aborted fetuses. We have seen doctors and paramedics killing frail and elderly people in intensive care through the use of anesthesia. We have seen rulers, magistrates, and police forces unleash an unprecedented criminalization of those who did not allow themselves to be “marked.” We know who is behind these people, who pays them, and who blackmails them: their names are well known. These murderers will soon find themselves answering for their crimes, if not before the tribunal of the world, then certainly before God, whom they hate and whom they would like to replace, in a mad delirium of omnipotence that is an inexorable prelude to their eternal defeat. The children of darkness, the conspirators of the World Economic Forum, and the globalist cabal want to establish the kingdom of the Antichrist on earth, as an obscene counterfeit of the Kingdom of Christ Our Lord.

Look at their work: only lies, deception, horror, sin, vice, violence, and monstrosity. And always for a price, because everything they do is an object of exchange, of commerce: you pay to have children, you pay to kill them, you pay to sell their organs, you pay to abuse them, you pay to impose lethal treatments, you pay to live and to die, you pay for the lies of the media and the obscenities of the internet, you pay for the simulation of love and friendship, you pay for the chimera of a digital eternity. You also pay to end up in hell, to damn your soul. While with the things of God, everything is free – it is the fruit of charity, generosity, and magnificence.

READ: Trump brags about COVID shots in response to Biden’s State of the Union address

You are rightly denouncing the health holocaust: with this term you highlight on the one hand the extent of the crime committed by the servants of the WHO, and on the other the desire to “sacrifice” millions of victims to the globalist Moloch. Do not lose sight of this fundamental element: the extermination – in ways not dissimilar to those that the totalitarian regimes of the last century caused – shows us the ritual aspect of the Great Reset and reveals the culture of death embraced by those who promote it. The death of babies in the mother’s womb; the death of sick and elderly people in hospitals; the death of young people torn from life by drugs; the death of the family in the name of perversions and betrayals; the death of beauty, knowledge, and science. It is a death that affects not only the body, but also the soul, killing the flame of hope within it. And it is significant that those who deny the existence of an otherworldly hell seem to want to do everything to recreate it on this earth, as if to take revenge on us for the fate that inexorably awaits these psychopathic murderers.

Therefore, continue in your courageous commitment, but never lose sight of the overall picture of this epochal battle, in which the forces of good and evil are preparing for a decisive clash. It is important to understand that the psycho-pandemic farce was only one of the means of imposing this infernal plan, and that it is accompanied by other threats that follow the same script under the same direction. Demonstrate to people this overall coherence and even the most distracted will understand and rebel against what has been imposed on them through fraud and violence.

READ: Inside one British MP’s fight to hold the government accountable for its COVID response

Our Lord said, “The truth will set you free.” He who said of Himself: “I am the Way, the Truth, the Life.” It is only the truth of Christ that can free us from the chains of lies and the falsity of the enemy of mankind. Therefore, fight this battle in the awareness that your and our adversary can only be defeated with the weapons of Truth. Saint Paul exhorts us, Do not let yourself be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good. Act with freedom within the bounds of what is good, and the Lord will bless your commitment, as he has always done throughout history for those who love Him and obey His commandments. If you yield on this, you will expose your flank to the Enemy, and all your effort will have been in vain. And remember the words of the Lord: “Do not be afraid, I have overcome the world.”

I bless you with all my heart.

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

Share











