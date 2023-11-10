Archbishop Viganò: There is nothing true, good or holy about Bergoglio’s role at COP28

‘Instead of proclaiming that the only salvation comes from Our Lord Jesus,’ Bergoglio ‘propagates religious indifferentism and lowers the living and true God to the level of false gods and idols,’ Abp. Viganò wrote.

Editor’s note: The following text has been taken from a November 10, 2023 post on Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s account on X (formerly Twitter).

(LifeSiteNews) — Bergoglio is attending COP 28 to beat the drum about the the “climate emergency” and will inaugurate the “Faith Pavilion” there.

Climate change is a scientific fraud. Inauguration of an ecumenical place of worship is a religious fraud. Bergoglio’s intervention is a pastoral fraud.

There is nothing true, good or holy about what will take place in Dubai. There is only yet more evidence that a man dressed as pope is usurping the authority of the Church to support the narrative of a den of God’s subversive enemies to enslave humanity. And instead of proclaiming that the only salvation comes from Our Lord Jesus Christ who became incarnate and died for us, he propagates religious indifferentism and lowers the living and true God to the level of false gods and idols.

Share











