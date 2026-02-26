Archbishop Viganò urges Italy to reject scandal-ridden Apostolic Nuncio designate

'I have reported to the Superiors of the Secretariat of State the crimes in which Edgar Peña Parra was involved, in particular the abuse of two minor seminarians and the violent death of two homosexuals.'

Editor’s note: This statement was originally posted to Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s X account.

(LifeSiteNews) — The rumored appointment of Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, currently Substitute for General Affairs at the Secretariat of State, as the new Apostolic Nuncio to Italy is disconcerting and scandalous. At a time when the network of crime and corruption revealed by Jeffrey Epstein’s files shows the constant presence of abusers who can be blackmailed for their heinous crimes, Prevost’s Vatican has no intention of deviating from Bergoglio’s line, based precisely on the cover-up and blackmailability of his corrupt collaborators.

Since 2002, in my capacity as Delegate for Pontifical Representations, I have reported to the Superiors of the Secretariat of State the crimes in which Edgar Peña Parra was involved, in particular the abuse of two minor seminarians and the violent death of two homosexuals. The abuse of the two young seminarians was confirmed following my further investigations by the then rector of the Major Seminary of Maracaibo, Rev. Enrique Perez, and by a committee of lay people who sent a substantial dossier on the matter to the Secretariat of State.

My urgent reports multiplied in the following years but went unheeded. In 2011, Peña Parra was ordained bishop, promoted to archbishop and apostolic nuncio, when the current Secretary of State Pietro Parolin was the nuncio right there in Venezuela. Throughout all these years, both Parolin and the various Substitutes have been responsible for covering up the dossier on Peña Parra, which is kept in the archives of the Nunciature in Caracas and in those of the Secretariat of State.

In my Memorial of August 22, 2018, I once again reported in detail the whole story of Peña Parra, who in the meantime had been promoted by Bergoglio to the high office of Substitute of the Secretariat of State.

Promoting him now to Apostolic Nuncio in Italy would mean ratifying the protection that this shameful character has enjoyed so far, renewing the outrage to his victims who are still waiting for justice.

How does Leo intend to proceed? What message will he send to the perverts and corrupt individuals inside and outside the Roman Curia if he decides to promote Peña Parra, after dozens of similar promotions by his predecessor Bergoglio?

Peña Parra must be tried, removed from all positions, and sentenced to the most severe punishment, in order to send a true signal of change that is not limited to empty words.

The Italian government, for its part, must unequivocally reject this appointment by refusing to agree. Accepting Peña Parra’s nomination as Apostolic Nuncio would make the Italian government complicit with those who shamefully continue to cover up his crimes with an unworthy promotion.

