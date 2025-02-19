Archbishop Viganò: US bishops attack Trump after losing government cash

If the USCCB truly is not concerned about getting government funds and cares only about charitable works, it will have no objection if the President orders a forsensic audit to find out how the funding it has received has been spent.

The following was originally written and published February 19 by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò on X after news broke that the USCCB was suing the Trump administration.

(LifeSiteNews) — For years, the USCCB, had always been most careful to keep the utmost silence in regard to Democrat administrations, even when matters of Faith and Morality have been at stake. But lo and behold, now it even goes so far as to challenge President Trump’s executive decrees, accentuating the already polemical tones with which Bergoglio has cried out against “mass deportation.”

The Bergoglian bishops have one consistent motivation: money and power. They were silent before because they were sponsored by the government on the condition that they pander to the woke Left, and they are shouting now because Trump has cut them off and unveils their intrigues. This is typical of mercenaries, “who do not care about the sheep” (Jn. 10:13).

If the USCCB truly is not concerned about getting government funds and cares only about charitable works, it will have no objection if the President orders a forsensic audit to find out how the funding it has received has been spent. At that point – we can be certain! – what we have seen so far will seem like negligible trifles compared to what will emerge.

The USCCB is a body totally subservient to the deep church, both in intra-ecclesial relations and in diplomatic and institutional relations with the government. Those in charge of it – encouraged by Bergoglio – are dragging the American Church into a confrontation from which the USCCB will emerge miserably defeated. Who knows whether other bishops will distance themselves from McCarrick’s heirs, or whether they will prefer to sink with them. The faithful expect clear answers.

